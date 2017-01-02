2 gennaio 2017

La nostra intervista a Enrico Mantini, che in trent’anni di carriera ci racconta i momenti salienti e il suo punto di vista sulla musica, in virtù del bagaglio di esperienza maturato in un arco di carriera tanto lungo ma con ancora molto da dare.

Discutere sulla figura di Enrico Mantini ricade in una particolare casistica; uno di quegli artisti che, detto alla buona, “mette tutti d’accordo”, generazioni sia più che meno stagionate.

Se molte volte dare misura di un talento o del determinato peso-artistico di una figura professionale quale un DJ e/o un produttore, sfugge da una chiara e determinabile suggestione quanto più oggettiva possibile; vuoi per una divergenza di gusti, vuoi per un disallineamento d’ascolto, vuoi per una semplice tradizione individuale che mal si presta all’attuale contesto di giudizio. In altre occasioni una tale conclusione, parallelamente, conduce in prossimità di tutt’altri profili.

Esistono difatti dimensioni dialettiche che difficilmente occuperebbero il nostro tempo di lunghe ed intricate argomentazioni finalizzate all’elevazione di quella precisa presa di posizione discorsiva; non certo perché non degne della considerazione che invece chiaramente meritano, ma perché, in tali circostanze, altro non si potrebbe fare che congiungersi univocamente in prospettiva di un’analisi parafrasata nello stesso linguaggio e in un senso comune reciprocamente condiviso.

Qualunque discorso affrontato in merito, il suo profilo non riserverebbe spazio a perplessità o giudizi arbitrari di alcun genere, ne risulterebbe peraltro un’escalation verticale a testimonianza della sua stupefacente carriera.

Dai primi ’90, Enrico ha guadagnato un posto d’onore inscalfibile tra quella categoria di giants abitata dai fondamentali pionieri del genere: quegli anni decantati con tanto onore e nostalgia dalle cronache delle vecchie guardie, sono stati il dominio temporale di Enrico, un dominio che è riuscito a trasportare nel tempo sino ai giorni nostri, rimanendo fedele a quelle sonorità calde ed avvolgenti che lo ha hanno da sempre contraddistinto, prima ancora che come DJ, come producer.

Abbiamo avuto il grande piacere di poter scambiare qualche parola con lui; disporre delle deposizioni di colui che si è dimostrato uno dei maggiori architetti della cultura di cui trattiamo i contenuti disponibili tra le nostre pagine, è motivo non solo di soddisfazione per noi, ma anche, e sopratutto, “sorgente” di interessantissimi stimoli riflessivi per chi avesse modo di investire il suo tempo nella lettura di questa intervista, autori in erba come anche solo semplici accaniti appassionati.

ITALIAN – ENGLISH

Innanzitutto Enrico, è gratificante ribadire il piacere nel vederti coinvolto in questa nostra chiacchierata; breve, ma speriamo altresì, come già ribadito, stimolante per chi ci segue, e non da meno, anche per te. Partiamo da una prima riflessione frutto di una nostra curiosità.

Trovandoci a “vagabondare” tra i contenuti di cui hai arricchito la tua pagina Facebook ufficiale, non siamo riusciti a fare a meno di notare le parole che hai impiegato per riempire la sezione “Informazioni”: Emotions dealer since 1990…; un’affermazione semplice, ma dall’incredibile significato simbolico.

Ti andrebbe di spiegarci nel dettaglio le ragioni di una tale allusione?

Certo che si. Ero alla ricerca di una frase che fosse breve e d’effetto, che sintetizzasse al tempo stesso il principale aspetto del mio fare musica e che giocasse in modo allusivo con il controverso mondo della notte. Le ‘emozioni’ rivestono un ruolo fondamentale nel mio approccio alla musica. Sono il fine principale per cui ho iniziato ad ascoltare, ciò che mi ha tenuto letteralmente ‘incollato’ alle cuffie sin dall’età di 10 anni, tempo in cui ero già dedito all’ascolto di musica ‘adulta’. Ho sempre preferito ascoltare cose ritmate, le trovavo molto più attraenti, ma il ritmo non era la ‘conditio sine qua non’ perché io fossi pienamente appagato. Ciò che mi interessava davvero erano le emozioni che un brano riusciva a suscitare in me. Una volta passato alla composizione, ho approcciato spontaneamente soluzioni melodiche ed evocative. Se l’idea di partenza non era in grado di trasmettermi nulla a livello emozionale, passavo subito oltre. Fortunatamente erano pochi i casi. Ancora oggi difficilmente mi ritrovo a suonare tracce aride fatte con il solo scopo di far muovere la gente in pista. Per questa mia inclinazione naturale mi considero uno ‘spacciatore’ di emozioni quindi, più che un semplice dj o compositore. Con il passare degli anni, e l’acquisizione di una maggiore maturità, ho avvertito l’esigenza di inserire nelle mie composizioni anche messaggi, per me significativi e spesso dai risvolti sociali, mai espressi direttamente o banalmente, bensì celati dietro metafore ed allusioni recitate da vocal samples.

Ragionando appunto per metafore e contrassegni, uno degli Anthem più indissolubili del genere, continua a recitare risuonando tutt’ora, e per sempre, attuale: “House Music it’s a spiritual thing, a body thing, a soul thing…”.

Per Enrico Mantini invece, in una manciata di parole, House Music is…? Soprattutto, ritrovi le tue ragioni in un universo generale di spartizione, o sono mosse da un senno ed una logica affine ai più intimi e viscerali richiami?

Non c’è dubbio che, quantomeno per quello che mi riguarda, l’House Music sia stata qualcosa di realmente spirituale, cibo per la mia anima, seminato e cresciuto da me, per poi essere consumato nell’intento unico di provare piacevoli ed intense sensazioni, di dare forma a quelli che erano i miei sogni. Considerato ciò, è facile comprendere come io mi sia sempre mosso in maniera indipendente dai trend e con un punto di vista molto personale. La cosa che oggi mi gratifica maggiormente è l’aver potuto condividere tutto questo con gli altri.

Una delle consapevolezze più ferme sulla tua figura, poggia l’accento su una questione che, riassunta semplicisticamente, potremmo virgolettare: “Stay True & Keep It Real”; nient’altro che una fiera riaffermazione del proprio essere unico ed individuale, che prima ancora dal contesto, peraltro in parte solo perimetrale, prescinde prima di tutto dalla propria tradizione e da costumi privati.

Intuitivo è immaginare, tuttavia, che una tale self-loyalty sia ancor prima genesi di un processo motivazionale, sussurrato da qualche musa ispiratrice, autoindotto.

Consecutivamente allora viene da chiederti: all’alba di quasi 30 anni di carriera, dove ritrovi le ragioni ultime del tuo lavoro? Quali sono le fonti del tuo fervore e degli orientamenti che segui? In poche parole, qual è il seme della tenacia con cui persegui quest’ideale di fedele lealtà?

Il mio approccio alla musica nasce da uno spontaneo interesse che definirei ‘innato’ in me, considerando che già all’età di 8 anni preferivo restare a casa ad ascoltare musica alla radio, per poi registrare su di un super8 quello che mi piaceva di più, invece di uscire e giocare con i miei coetanei. Un interesse che è cresciuto sempre più, rinnovandosi ed autoalimentandosi, che ha fatto nascere in me l’esigenza di volermi esprimere e comporre musica a modo mio. E quando a metà degli anni 80 drum machine e campionatori divennero finalmente accessibili e la musica elettronica prese il sopravvento, si concretizzò per me la possibilità di poter traslare i miei sogni in realtà, in totale autonomia. Fu proprio quest’ultima a far sì che riuscissi ad esprimermi in completa libertà, a tal punto da arrivare a creare qualcosa di spontaneo e personale al quale restare ‘naturalmente’ fedele nel corso degli anni. A tutt’oggi, dopo svariati anni e dopo aver tramutato in lavoro quella che era nata come passione, il feedback positivo ed entusiasta che ricevo dalla gente mi fa sentire apprezzato, motivo per cui cerco di restare quanto più fedele alla mie radici (che tanto mi piacciono), provando saltuariamente a contaminarle con quello che più mi stimola di ciò che ascolto in giro, cercando sempre di reinterpretarlo in maniera personale, restando fedele e leale alla mia visione musicale.

La quasi totalità degli artisti che passano per la nostra redazione, ci confermano che, una delle più grandi soddisfazioni che questo lavoro riserva, risiede nel riconoscere una sorta di magica interconnessione bilaterale tra loro e chiunque altro al di là del DJ booth.

È lo stesso anche per Enrico Mantini? Se si, come te ne accorgi?

Sì, è lo stesso anche per me, ma non è qualcosa di cui mi accorgo, bensì che volutamente ricerco. Creare una connessione con il pubblico credo sia una delle principali qualità che un dj dovrebbe avere. Quanto più questa connessione è forte, tanto più il dj è libero di esprimersi e creare atmosfere magiche che, una volta in gioco, consentono lo scambio di energie positive tra dancefloor e dj booth.

Facciamo qualche breve passo a ritroso e cerchiamo di fissare con il tuo contributo, importanti “note” di storia.

Anni ’90, i giorni dei tuoi primi debutti, passi iniziali di una maratona in attuale svolgimento di cui ancora, e per fortuna, non scorgiamo la finish line; ci permettiamo una piccola ma innocua provocazione: quali sono state le più grandi gratificazioni di quegli anni, non per Enrico Mantini, ma per tutta la tua categoria presa universalmente, piaceri che credi siano andati a dissolversi col tempo?

Senza presunzione alcuna di farmi portavoce di un’ epoca, credo che la gratificazione più grande, per noi artefici di quegli anni, sia l’aver contribuito a creare e consolidare un vero e proprio filone musicale e, in senso più ampio, un movimento che ad oggi suscita interesse nelle nuove generazioni. Questo, almeno, è quello di cui vado fiero io. Non credo siano venuti meno piaceri in quelli che, come me, hanno sempre fatto il proprio, mossi da passione viscerale.

…d’altro canto, quale nuovo valore aggiunto hai riconosciuto generazione dopo generazione, stagione dopo stagione?

Sicuramente l’evoluzione dei computer e l’avvento di tecnologie virtuali hanno fatto sì che sempre più persone potessero essere in grado di comporre e, se prescindiamo da quelli che sono stati gli aspetti negativi, conseguenza di tale fenomeno, dobbiamo certamente riconoscere alle nuove generazioni l’elaborazione di nuovi sub generi e metodologie compositive, insite nel nuovo approccio al fare musica.

Nel complesso dunque, è possibile stabilire inequivocabilmente se fosse meglio Oggi oppure Ieri? Alla luce dei fatti e di quanto da te testimoniato, è plausibile sbilanciarsi in tal senso?

Non trovo saggio sbilanciarsi, né tanto meno cedere a malinconica nostalgia. Ci sono tanti aspetti da tenere in considerazione della società di oggi. Non avrebbe senso farlo solo riguardo alla musica in quanto è parte di un processo sociale evolutivo molto più ampio. Indubbiamente oggi si fa e si consuma tutto molto più velocemente e distrattamente per cui risulta difficile, e forse anche un controsenso, fare cose che restino nel tempo. Non penso che la generazione di oggi si troverebbe a proprio agio se ipoteticamente proiettata 30 anni indietro. Un conto è giocare ad essere vintage essendo cresciuti hi-tech e sapendo di poter contare su tutti i benefit tecnologici del caso, ed un conto è essere vintage davvero. Per cui disquisire se sia meglio Oggi o Ieri significherebbe perdersi in una ridondante anziana retorica.

Astraendo, sarà mai convincente l’idea di una World Electronic Music Culture che tragga solo il meglio da una e dall’altra epoca? Ignorando per un solo istante quegli impliciti tassi di utopia intrinsechi in una visione del genere, come ti immagini una comunità di questo tipo?

Non riesco ad immaginarla chiaramente, ma la trovo affascinante. In fondo lo studio della storia è proprio volto ad arricchire la conoscenza dell’uomo ed evitare che si facciano nuovamente gli errori fatti in precedenza, per cui trarre il meglio da un’epoca e dall’altra non è utopistico. Per quello che mi riguarda resto tecnologicamente legato agli anni 90: pur avendo esplorato a fondo le nuove tecnologie ho scelto di restare legato a vecchi metodi compositivi, vuoi per fanatico feticismo, vuoi per immediatezza d’uso.

Fermiamoci un secondo da quest’indagine a sfondo temporale e vediamo di porre la lente su un aspetto più microscopico, ma solo in termini di spazio ideale di riferimento, non certo di fatto.

Underground è uno di quei termini che ultimamente trova ambito di riferimento un po’ ovunque, a prescindere da una chiara, consapevole e cosciente interiorizzazione dell’essenzialità ideologica retrostante queste undici lettere.

Nei primi del 2000 venne pubblicato un brano, oggetto poi di innumerevoli re-edits, intitolato “The Underground”, che sicuramente conosciamo un po’ tutti ed è quì al caso nostro:“[…] Where the party children are waving and there’s no contemplating at the underground. Where your feet can take a flight and the DJ makes it right”.

Partendo da questo spunto e coniugandolo dall’alto della tua esperienza, dopo aver assistito a tutti i cambiamenti che hanno coinvolto quest’industria tanto da modificarne radicalmente alcuni aspetti cardine, credi nell’Underground? Esiste, o siamo alla ricerca di una sorta di Atlantide? Vive, batte e pulsa in qualche riserva nascosta?

Domanda interessante. A parer mio è davvero difficile poter parlare di Underground oggi. Intendo che siamo ancora in tempo per esplorare e sperimentare forme artistiche alternative alle convenzionali, sebbene sia difficile, ma credo ci sia mediamente poca determinazione e forse anche scarso interesse da parte delle nuove generazioni, vuoi per quanto in precedenza accennato, vuoi per lo spasmodico desiderio di volersi affermare individualmente. Ne resta un uso improprio del termine, quasi a voler etichettare un approccio musicale fatto in maniera più stilosa, differente da quello che piace a tutti. Anche volendo contestualizzare il termine Underground nella nightlife, è difficile trovare oggi scene esclusive dove si fa reale ricerca. Quella della nuova generazione è proiettata nel passato. Non la definirei tale quindi, quanto più studio della storia e delle proprie origini.

…preme chiederti a tal punto; al di là dei riflettori, dei social, di quell’immagine più becera costruita sul piano da lavoro; cos’è veramente Underground nel tuo immaginario? Riusciresti ad individuare un prototipo concettuale pregno di sostanza che riesca a contestualizzarsi su di una qualunque forma?

Underground è stata la ricerca di pochi pionieri che negli anni 50 ha portato dall’ascolto del Blues alla creazione del Rock e, negli anni 80, dalla Disco Music all’House Music, per voler restare in tema. Visionari esploratori, fautori di passaggi indelebili nella storia della musica. Questo è essere Underground secondo me, essere iniziatori e sperimentatori di qualcosa che ancora non è di tutti.

In conclusione, torniamo a ripercorre quella retta del tempo invisibile che abbiamo precedentemente tracciato; questa volta però non ci orienteremo con uno specchio, di modo da avere un quadro alle nostre spalle, impiegheremo invece un binocolo, uno di quelli cui ricorriamo quando curiosi di scorgere l’orizzonte.

Conscio del tuo lascito e del presente cui stai rigogliosamente contribuendo, come ti vedi da qui a cinque, dieci, quindici anni? Cosa ti riserverai per il futuro che verrà? La tendenza generale coincide con un ciclico processo di re-invenzione al passo tra tradizione, attualità e una scommessa sul domani; Come senti di collocarti un giorno tenendo conto di ogni qual sorta di contestualità?

In tutta sincerità ho sempre fatto fatica a collocarmi in contesti musicali, avendo negli anni spaziato molto in termini stilistici. Quindi lascio alla critica l’arduo compito. Quello che il pubblico conosce maggiormente di me è il lato house, ma è mia intenzione ritornare a fare anche qualcosa di downtempo e jazz elettronico. Sono una persona dai molteplici interessi e questo ha fatto si che anche sotto l’aspetto artistico io abbia trovato stimoli per spaziare tra drum ’n bass, hip hop, jazz e house music. Asseconderò il maturare della mia passione e approderò sicuramente a qualcosa di interessante e sopratutto fatto con il cuore.

Grazie mille Enrico, è stato un piacere.

Grazie a voi della piacevole intervista !

ENGLISH VERSION

If so many times, giving a measure of a talent or of certain “artistic-weight” regarding a professional such as a Dj and/or a producer, escapes from a clear and determined suggestion more objective as possible; maybe due to a divergence in personal tastes or a listening misalignment, either by a simple individual tradition that doesn’t lend itself to the current context of judgment. Taken other occasions, such a conclusion leads next to completely different profiles.

In fact, there are dialectical dimensions that will hardly occupy our time in long and intricate arguments aimed to the elevation of a precise discursive position: not because unworthy of consideration, that they instead clearly deserve, but rather, in such circumstances, all you can do is joining a unique perspective of analysis paraphrased in the same language and in a common sense, mutually shared.

Now, if we’re talking about Enrico Mantini, our discussion will perfectly fall into this case. One of those artists who “brings everyone together towards the same point”, doesn’t matter which generation are you from.

His profile won’t never reserve space to any kind of arbitrary judgements, it will result a vertical escalation who testifies his amazing career.

Since the early 90’s, Enrico has earned a place of honor among the untouchable class of giants inhabited by the true key pioneers of the genre: Those years extolled with so much honor and nostalgia from the chronicles of the old guards were the temporal domain of Enrico Mantini, a domain that he successfully delivered through years and years until today, staying true to those warm and cozy sounds that have always characterized him, first as producer and than as a DJ

We had the great pleasure of being able to exchange a few words with him; to dispose of the depositions of the man who has proved himself one of the greatest architects of the culture we are deling with the contents available on our web site, not only is a source of satisfaction for us, but also, and above all, roots of incredible knowlwdge for those who want to invest thair time reading this interview; producers as well or even simple and “avid” fans.

First of all Enrico, it is gratifying to emphasize the pleasure to see you involved in our short conversation hoping that, as already stated, it will be stimulating for those who follow us, and not least, even for you. Let’s start from a first reflection result of our curiosity.

Roaming around the contents available on your official Facebook page, we immediately noticed the words you used to fill the “Information section”: Emotion dealer since 1990…, just a simple statement but full of a massive symbolic significance.

Would you care to explain in detail the reasons for such an allusion?

Yes of couse! I was searching for a phrase that was short and striking, that at the same time could synthesize the main aspect of my way of making music and that would be able to make fun with the controversial world of the night. “Emotions” have a fundamental role in my approach to music. They’re the main purpose since when I first started listening, what kept me litterally “glued” to the headphones from the age of 10 years old, when I was already addicted to listening “adult” music. I’ve always preferred to listen rhythmic things considering them much more attractive, but the rhythm wasn’t the “sine qua non” that could make me feel fully satisfied. What I was really interested into were the emotions that a song could arouse in me. Once i’ve started producing, I approached in a very spontaneous way to melodic and evocative solutions. If the original concept or idea didn’t send me anything back on an emotional level, I used to move over very quickly. Fortunately they were just few cases. Even today I find so difficult to play arid tracks made with the sole purpose to let the people move on the dancefloor. That’s why, according to such natural inclination, I consider myself an “emotion dealer” even before than just a dj or a producer. Than over the years, and after the acquisition of some kind of maturity, I felt the need to include in my productions significant messages with relevant social implications, never expressed directly or trivially, but hidden behind metaphors and allusions that were recited by vocal samples.

At this point, reasoning for metaphors and markings, one of the most indissoluble Anthem of the genre, is still currently resonating (and forever will): “House Music it’s a spiritual thing, a body thing, a soul thing …”.

In a handful of words, what is it “House Music” according to Enrico Mantini? Above all, Did you get your reasons from a general universe of meanings or they’re driven by a more intimate and visceral logic?

There is no doubt that, at least for what concerns my persona, House Music is something really spiritual, food for my soul, sowed and raised by me, and that has to be consumed only in order to feel pleasant and intense emotions: it’s about giving form and shape to those things that were my dreams.

Considering this, it is easy to understand how I’ve always moved independently from trends and with a very personal point of view. The thing that mostly gratifies me today is to have been able to share this with others.

One of the top awareness on your figure emphasizes a point that, simplistically summarized, sounds like: “Stay True & Keep It Real”; nothing more than a proud reaffirmation of your own unique and individual being, that even before the context depends above all by individual traditions and costumes.

However, it is intuitive to imagine that such a self-loyalty comes from a self-induced motivational process, whispered by some kind of source of inspiration.

That’s why we are going to ask you now: at the dawn of almost 30-years career, where do you recognize the basic essence of your work? You know, that ultimate reason…

In a nutshell, What is the seed of the tenacity that leads you to pursue this ideal of true loyalty?

My approach to music is the result of a spontaneous interest that i would call “innate” in me, considering that at the age of 8 years old I preferred to stay at home listening to music on the radio and then recording on a super8, instead of going out and playing with my peers. That’s an interest that grew more and more, renewing time after time; this gave birth in me to the need to express and compose music in my own way. When in the mid-80’s drum machines and samplers finally became accessible and electronic music took over, the opportunity to translate my dreams into reality, in total autonomy finally became a reality for me. Something that let me express myself in complete freedom, to the point of getting to create something spontaneous and personal, while staying “naturally” faithful over the years. After much time and after having turned into work what initially was just a passion, all the positive and enthusiastic feedbacks that I get from people make me feel appreciated, that’s the main reason why I try to remain true to my roots the more as possible (roots that i’m in love with), keep on trying to contaminate them with what stimulates me and what I hear around, reinterpreting it in a personal way, remaining faithful and loyal to my musical vision.

The majority of the artists who pass through our staff, confirm that, one of the gratest satisfactions that this labor reserve, It’s when is possible to recognize a sort of magic and bilateral interconnaction between them and anyone else beyond the DJ booth. It is the same for Enrico Mantini? If so, how do you recognize that?

Absolutely yes, it’s the same for me too. But it’s not something that I “see” or I recognize, but that I deliberately seek. I think that creating a connection with the audiece is one of the main qualities that a dj should have. The more this connection is stronger, the more the dj is free to express himself and to create a magical atmosphere that, once in the game, it allows the exchange of positive energies between the dancefloor and the dj booth.

Let’s do some short step backwards trying to fix with your contribution, some important “historical known”.

Early 90’s, the days of your fisrt debuts, initial steps of a marathon in current progress.

Now, allow us a small but harmless provocation: What were the biggest gratifications of those years, not just for Enrico Mantini, but for all your “category” worldwide considered, pleasures that you think slowly went to fade over the time?

Without any presumption to make me a kind of spokesman of an era,I believe that the greatest gratification for us architects of those years could be find in having created and consolitated a real musical tradition and, in a wider sense, a real and proper movement that is attracting attention of the new generations. This is what I’m really proud of myself. For the rest, I do not think that some pleasures do not exist no more in those who, like me, have always done their own, driven by visceral passion.

…on the other hand, do you recognize any “new added value” that came up generation after generation? Season after season?

The evolution of computers and the advent of virtual technologies surely made more people able to produce, and if we do not consider those that are the negative aspects, those direct consequences of this phenomenon, we must recognize that the new generations developed new sub-genres and production methods, wich they’re natural in the new approach of making music.

In general, it is possible to unequivocally establish wheter it was better Today or Yesterday? In the light of the facts and what testified by you, it is possible to face the topic from this point of analysis?

I’m not sure about that, in the same way I don’t really think it’a a wise move to let you drive by a melancholy nostalgia. There are so many aspect to consider in today’s society. It would not make sense to talk in these terms about music because it’s part of an envolutionary social process much broader.

Nowdays everything is consumed much more quickly and casually, and this makes so difficult, and perhaps even a contradiction, to create thing that will remain over the time. Plus, I’m not even sure today’s generation would be at ease if hypothetically projected 30 years back. To be vintage being hi-tech grown and knowing that you can count on all the technological benefits of the event it’s not the same thing as being really vintage. So staying here and arguing about “Yesterday vs Today” means to get lost in a redundant old rhetoric

Abstracting: it will ever be convincing the idea of a World Electronic Music Culture that draws nothing but the best from each age? And ignoring for a moment those implicit utopia rates intrinsic in such a view, how do you imagine a community of this kind?

It doesn’t get easy for me to have such an image, but it sounds very fascinating. Basically the study of history is precisely aimed at increasing the human-kind knowledge and to prevent mistakes already done, so taking the best from each reality is not so utopian. For what directly concerns me, I’m technologically tied to the 90’s: even if I’ve deeply explored the new technologies, I chose to remain close to the old methods of productions, basically for some fanatical fetish and a comfort of use

Let’s just have a break from this temporal analysis putting our microscopic highlighter somewhere else.

“Underground” is one of those terms that nowdays finds space a bit of everywhere, in most cases away from a clear, conscious and aware internalization of his ideological essentiality.

At the beginning of 2000, it was released a track called “The Underground” (subject of numerous re-edits) that certainly we all know and it’s just right here for us: “[…] Where the party children are waving and there’s no contemplating at the underground. Where your feet can take a flight and the DJ makes it right”.

From this starting point and combining it with your experience, having witnessed all the changes that have involved this industry so deeply to radically change few key aspects; Do you belive in the Underground? Does it exist o we’re just looking for a kind of Atlantis? Does it lives, beats and pulsates in some hidden reserve?

That’s a very interesting question. In my opinion it’s really hard to talk about Underground nowadays. I mean, We still have time to explore and to experiment with alternatives form of art from the ones we already know, although it is difficult, I think there is very little interest and determination showed by the younger generation, maybe for what we’ve alredy said or the spasmodic desire to state individually. The result is an improper use of the term as it means something done different from what everyone likes or a more stylish musical approach.

Even if we contextualize the term Underground in the nightlife, it is hard to find a real exclusive scene where there’s a real cultural research. The one of the new generations is projected to the past. I wouldn’t call it so, it rather seems much more like a study of the history and origins.

…seems like a kind of resposability from us to ask you now: beyond the spotlight, Socials platforms, through the most boorish self-image built on a work plan; What is truly Underground according your immagination? Can you identify a conceptual prototype full of substance that is able to contextualize itself on any form?

Underground has been essentially a research conducted by few pioneers in the 50’s wich led to Blues, to Rock and Roll, and in the 80’s to Disco and House Music. Visionary explorers, promoters of indelible passages in music history. That’s what it means to be underground in my opinion: be initiators and experimenters of something that is still unknown.

In conclusion; let’s move back to the trace of that invisible time-line that we’ve drawn up now.

But in this occasion, we won’t find the orientation with a mirror, so as to have a “picture” behind us, we will use instead a pair of binoculars, one of those to catch the horizon.

Conscious of your legacy an the present time you’re contributing to; How do you see yourself in five, ten or fiftteen years? The general trends concides with a cyclic process of self reinvention between traditions, current times and a bet on tomorrow; What do you expect from the future?

To be honest, it’s always been hard for me to find place in a certain musical contexts, having ranged over the years a lot in terms of style. That’s why I let this arduous task to the critics.

What the public knows more about me it’s my “House side”, but it’s my intention to return to produce something that goes from downtempo to electronic jazz. I have so many interests and this allowed me to find stimuli and get lost in lots of genres like drum and bass, hip hop, jazz, house.

I will just follow the maturing of my passion landing to something interesting that above all, comes from the heart.

Thank You so much Enrico, it’s been a pleasure!

Thanks to you for the lovely interview!