Da Suara a Drumcode, da Fat Boyslim a Purple Disco Machine, da remix importanti a tracce supportate dai migliori artisti internazionali. Vi presentiamo Veerus.

Molti, ma non tutti, sanno che dietro le lunghe line up che magari i festival, magari i grandi club, pubblicano repentinamente si celano numerosi artisti italiani. Uno di questi è il dj e produttore Veerus, che con la sua Le Club Records ha avviato la sua carriera fino a giungere sino alle vette delle classifiche mondiali.

Dj e producer, ma soprattutto music designer, Manuel Pepe in arte Veerus è uno degli artisti più interessanti che possiamo ascoltare nelle migliori etichette estere di fama internazionale. Suoni perfetti e calibrati, ritmi melodici ed allo stesso tempo movimentati, la sua musica ha conquistato nel tempo i palchi dei migliori festival.

Abbiamo avuto il piacere di intervistarlo e di conoscere qualche notizia in più.

Ciao Manuel, è un piacere conoscerti. Ricordo ancora quando sulla strada per scuola “My Beat” risuonava nelle mie cuffie e dopo quasi dieci anni non posso che farti i miei complimenti. Come prima domanda mi farebbe piacere sapere il perché, da ragazzo, hai scelto di seguire la strada della musica, della produzione e del djing.

Ciao, è un piacere anche per me scambiare 4 chiacchiere con voi di Parkett, e sono contento di averti “rovinato” l’esistenza con “My Beat”.

Partiamo già con le domande difficili eh?!

Erano gli anni ’90 quando ho iniziato a comprare i primi vinili, non c’erano tante distrazioni come ora e fare il deejay non era considerato un lavoro, però era una cosa così “nerd” e figa allo stesso tempo, che mi attraeva.

Dopo qualche anno però ho sentito il vero richiamo della natura… fare musica! Ho iniziato ad avere veramente voglia di esprimermi a livello discografico ed ho iniziato ad avvicinarmi al mondo delle produzioni. Ero affascinato dalle tracce fatte bene che hanno le melodie o le voci furbe che ti rimangono in testa dopo il primo ascolto.

Negli ultimi anni sono riuscito a capire che quello che ho fatto, l’ho fatto sempre perché ho creduto nel cambiamento delle regole ma per farlo ho dovuto pensare in maniera diversa dalla massa, creando prodotti con gusto e alla portata di tutti. Mi è sempre piaciuto fare grande musica.

Quanto è stato importante per la tua formazione professionale viaggiare, conoscere e scoprire altri paesi ed altre culture? I viaggi che hai fatto sono stati rilevanti per accrescere l’ispirazione per la tua musica?

Si e no…Ti spiego meglio. Verso la fine degli anni ’90 un mio amico mi ha fatto scoprire il decoder satellitare, dove potevo ricevere canali radiofonici e televisivi tedeschi di musica dance elettronica, come Viva TV o Radio Sunshine Live. Trasmettevano musica totalmente diversa da quella che veniva proposto qui in Italia. Quello è stato il mio primo “viaggio” per la mia formazione personale.

Poi nei primi anni del 2000 è arrivato Internet e lì ha iniziato ad aprirsi un nuovo fantastico mondo fatto di forum dove attingevo informazioni su playlist e nuove uscite discografiche (secondo “viaggio” per la mia formazione personale). Questi primi due che ho elencato sono quelli che hanno veramente creato il mio background.

Nel 2012 però decido di spostarmi fisicamente ad Ibiza per 6 mesi, e lì cambia tutto! Era un periodo in cui avevo veramente bisogno di aria nuova, suoni nuovi, Groove nuovi, ma quello che mi è rimasto più “embeddato” è stato lo stile di vita che c’era nei clubs. Un anno dopo (grazie a questo viaggio) ho realizzato “My Beat” e molte altre cose.

La tua prima produzione in Drumcode è stata l’EP Hypnosis nel 2019, ma prima di questa data la tua carriera è stata ricca di produzioni per importanti etichette e collaborazioni con artisti internazionali. Parlaci dei primi approcci con le prime etichette, come sei sbarcato sui grandi nomi e quali sono state le tue emozioni quando hai firmato per la prima volta nell’etichetta di Adam Beyer.

OK… Ti ho appena raccontato del mio secondo “viaggio”. Internet… Che grande invenzione!

Era il 2006 circa e c’era MySpace che stava spopolando tra gli artisti. Era un social network innovativo all’epoca ed erano tutti lì dentro. Ed ho pensato… “Se dietro ad ogni grande label c’è un grande artista, Io li contatto tutti, mi faccio dare l’email e gli mando le tracce”, e il bello è che mi rispondevano.

Tutt’ora penso di aver avuto l’idea giusta al momento giusto… Ricordiamoci che l’email era un mezzo promozionale “figo” all’epoca e sicuramente non ne ricevevano così tante, così nel giro di poche settimane avevo i contatti di tutti i deejay e label che mi interessavano. Facevo la musica, gliela spedivo via email, e la suonavano pure.

Ecco…questo è stato il mio cavallo di Troia per arrivare a collaborare con artisti quali Fatboy Slim, Steve Angello, Purple Disco Machine, Avicii e per poi approdare su label come Suara, Terminal M, Filth On Acid e Drumcode.

Drumcode è stato un grandissimo obiettivo che sono riuscito a centrare negli ultimi anni. Non è stato così facile arrivarci, anzi… Mi sono rinchiuso in studio per 6 mesi a lavorare facendo zero vita sociale, perché ormai per me era diventata un’ossessione. L’ultimo mese ero esausto, e Adam continuava a scartarmi le tracce… poi un lunedì mi arriva un’email… era lui (ed avevo il terrore di leggerla).

Aveva preso una decisione e avrebbe stampato l’EP. Ero super entusiasta, eccitato e veramente soddisfatto di aver investito tutti quei mesi nel mio bunker.

“Yard” è il tuo 4° EP su Drumcode, raccontaci in breve come è nato lo sviluppo delle tracce, a cosa ti sei ispirato e se volevi comunicare un messaggio o semplicemente volevi imprimere le tue qualità musicali.

Partiamo dal presupposto che (negli ultimi anni) tra un EP e un altro mi prendo sempre una bella pausa di riflessione, a volte anche di molti mesi. Questo mi permette di fare un reset e lavorare su idee completamente diverse. Ho sempre voluto alzare l’asticella traccia dopo traccia soprattutto nella ricerca di nuove sonorità e sicuramente volevo imprimere le mie qualità musicali soprattutto a livello di mixing e mastering che durante la pandemia ho voluto approfondire e i risultati li ho visti (e sentiti), tanto da ricevere moltissimi feedback tecnici relativi alle mie ultime tracce.

Di solito l’ispirazione mi arriva da tutto il background che ti citavo prima e da quello che ascolto in quel preciso momento, che sia vecchio o nuovo. C’è sempre un messaggio da comunicare! In questo caso volevo trasmettere un po’ di romanticismo nel mondo del clubbing al quale avevano tarpato le ali, e penso che sia davvero l’EP più affascinante che abbia mai prodotto.

Sentire le proprie tracce suonate nei grandi festival è forse uno degli obiettivi più importanti per un produttore. Quali obiettivi futuri vuoi raggiungere nel prossimo futuro? Hai progetti in merito alla tua etichetta Le Club Records, che condividi con l’amico e dj Maxie Devine?

Si, è davvero bello e gratificante. Vuol dire che lo stai facendo bene! Sicuramente l’obiettivo è quello di continuare su questa strada, ma quello più importante è diventare uno degli headline di quei festival.

La Le Club è sempre in fase di sperimentazione da quasi 15 anni. Ci sono periodi in cui facciamo uscire un sacco di bella roba ed altri in cui restiamo fermi anche per mesi finché non ci arrivano le tracce giuste da rilasciare. Sono usciti nomi pazzeschi sulla nostra label tipo Wehbba, Anna, Pirupa e Charles D, quando ancora se li filavano in pochi, e vogliamo continuare così, a ricercare e scoprire artisti con le palle.

La tua musica si è evoluta nel tempo, permettendoti di sperimentare e di definire una linea e una direzione. Oggi il tuo timbro è ben riconoscibile e si distingue dagli altri produttori. Verso quale direzione credi che si svilupperà la tua musica? Sei intenzionato a sperimentare nuove sonorità o nuovi ritmi, oppure cercherai di migliorare sempre più le tue produzioni restando fedele alle attuali?

Ad oggi ti dico “the show must go on”, quindi la linea sarà quella che sto portando avanti negli ultimi anni. Per linea io intendo linea evolutiva. Non sentirai mai un copia-incolla da parte mia. (Lapidatemi pure se dovesse succedere). Mi piace veramente questo periodo perché è pieno di sperimentazioni che mi riportano agli anni ’90 dove tutto era lecito. Chiaro che poi tutto ha un inizio e una fine, ma spero vivamente che duri a lungo.

Ci sono veramente dei produttori pazzeschi che hanno portato la techno ad un’evoluzione esponenziale negli ultimi anni, ed io voglio dare il mio contributo.

Ho letto in una intervista di qualche tempo fa del tuo desiderio in futuro di insegnare “il mestiere” e diventare una figura di riferimento per le nuove generazioni che si approcciano a questo mondo. Quali sono le tue idee? In che modo vorresti raggiungere questo obiettivo e cosa ne pensi delle “scuole” di produzione e djing che oggi esistono in Italia.

Si, mi ricordo di averlo detto, e che avrei voluto farlo negli anni avvenire. Avevo buttato giù anche qualche idea perché quello che vedevo che insegnavano in molti corsi, mi sembrava così grossolano e banale, che non insegnava nulla su come muoversi realmente in questo ambiente.

Per fortuna poi in questi due anni ho visto uscire dei corsi molto più interessanti.

Io ho conosciuto veramente un sacco di persone che hanno fatto queste scuole, ed uno solo ha avuto risultati incredibili (secondo me li avrebbe avuti anche senza andarci), mentre gli altri hanno subito mollato. Penso che le scuole debbano sì insegnare, ma soprattutto entrare nella testa degli alunni e tirargli fuori “il perché” vogliono fare il dj o il producer. Solo così una persona capisce se è la strada giusta da intraprendere.

Il mestiere del produttore e del dj non è solo divertimento e feste. Iniziare spesso è difficile e snervante, continuare e progredire è forse anche peggio. Delle difficoltà di un artista emergente se ne parla in lungo e in largo, ma quali sono le difficoltà o i momenti bui di un dj/produttore quando ormai il suo nome è affermato e le sue tracce vengono suonate in tutto il mondo?

Bella domanda!

Le difficoltà che ti possono capitare quando sei in tour è che potresti anche prendere 6 voli aerei nel giro di un weekend per fare 3 gigs di fila, e fare fatica ad arrivare a casa… non hai sosta, dormi a sprazzi, è tutto velocissimo e se ti capita di trovare un volo in ritardo, o altri intoppi simili, rischia di saltare tutto. È un casino, ma è anche il bello di questo lavoro.

I momenti bui permettimi di interpretarli come momenti non creativi, e capitano spesso e volentieri… Diciamo che è un po’ stressante ma nulla di più. Più che altro ti sembra di aver perso tempo ma fa parte del processo creativo. A volte passo settimane in studio a lavorare senza che esca nulla di buono, ma non è mancanza di creatività, bensì mancanza di concentrazione. La cosa che ho imparato negli anni però è prendermi delle pause tra una traccia e un’altra. Questo mi ha aiutato molto.

La nostra chiacchierata sta per volgere al termine, perciò facciamoci quattro risate. Raccontaci un aneddoto esilarante che ti è capitato in viaggio o nelle serate o magari con qualche artista!

È stato un piacere per me e grazie.

Concludo con la chicca allora 🙂

Molti anni fa stavo facendo un tour tra Polonia e Slovacchia. Il driver aveva una macchina scassata e viaggiavamo su e giù per i monti. Ad un certo punto l’auto smette di funzionare e si ferma in un punto dove la strada è abbastanza stretta (tra l’altro non aveva neanche i freni buoni). Ci fa scendere dalla macchina, apre il bagagliaio e per tenere aperto il portellone ci mette un palo in legno e scarica le valige (probabilmente per togliere peso dall’auto perché neanche il freno a mano funzionava). Apre il cofano e dopo qualche minuto rientra in auto e da sotto il cruscotto tira fuori i fili dell’accensione e come nei film americani inizia a fargli fare contatto tra di loro (scintille ovunque) … magicamente l’auto si accende e siamo ripartiti.

Ce ne sarebbero molte altre ma questa mi sembrava interessante da raccontare giusto per farvi capire che agli inizi di carriera non viaggi in business class, automobili belle o alloggi in hotel a 5 stelle. Ti capitano storie così “da film Hollywoodiani” e saranno queste le vicende belle che ricorderai.

ENGLISH VERSION

Hi Manuel, it’s a pleasure to meet you. I still remember when “My Beat” was playing in my headphones on the way to school and, after almost ten years, I can only congratulate you. As a first question, I’d like to know why you chose to follow the path of music, production and DJing as a boy.

Hi, it’s a pleasure for me too to have a chat with you from Parkett, and I’m glad to have “ruined” your existence with “My Beat”.

Let’s start with the difficult questions already!

It was the 90s when I started buying my first vinyls, there weren’t as many distractions as now and being a deejay wasn’t considered a job, but it was so “nerdy” and cool at the same time, that I was attracted to it.

But after a few years I felt the true call of nature… making music! I started to really want to express myself on a record level and I started to approach the world of productions. I was fascinated by well-made tracks that have melodies or clever vocals that stick in your head after the first listen.

In the last few years I’ve come to realise that what I’ve done, I’ve always done because I believed in changing the rules, but to do that I had to think differently from the masses, creating products that were tasteful and affordable. I’ve always liked making great music.

How important was it for your professional development to travel, to know and discover other countries and cultures? Were the journeys you made relevant in increasing the inspiration for your music?

Yes and no… Let me explain. Towards the end of the 90s a friend of mine introduced me to the satellite decoder, where I could receive German radio and TV channels of electronic dance music, such as Viva TV or Radio Sunshine Live. They were broadcasting music that was totally different from what was being played here in Italy. That was my first “trip” for my personal training.

Then in the early 2000’s the Internet came along and a fantastic new world of forums began to open up where I could get information on playlists and new record releases (my second “journey” for my personal education). These first two that I have listed are the ones that really created my background.

In 2012, however, I decided to physically move to Ibiza for 6 months, and there everything changed! It was a time when I really needed some new air, new sounds, new grooves, but what really stuck with me was the lifestyle in the clubs. A year later (thanks to this trip) I made “My Beat” and many other things.

Your first production on Drumcode was the Hypnosis EP in 2019, but before that your career was full of productions for major labels and collaborations with international artists. Tell us about your first approaches to labels, how you landed on the big names and what your emotions were when you first signed to Adam Beyer’s label.

OK… I just told you about my second “journey”. Internet… What a great invention!

It was around 2006 and there was MySpace which was becoming very popular among artists. It was an innovative social network at the time and everybody was on there. And I thought… ‘If there’s a great artist behind every great label, I’m going to contact them all, get their email and send them tracks’, and the great thing is that they replied.

I still think I had the right idea at the right time… Let’s remember that email was a ‘cool’ promotional medium at the time and they certainly didn’t get as many, so within a few weeks I had the contacts of all the deejays and labels I was interested in. I made the music, sent it to them by email, and they played it too.

So that was my Trojan horse to get to work with artists like Fatboy Slim, Steve Angello, Purple Disco Machine, Avicii and then on labels like Suara, Terminal M, Filth On Acid and Drumcode.

Drumcode has been a huge goal that I have managed to achieve over the last few years. It wasn’t that easy to get there, on the contrary… I locked myself in the studio for 6 months working with zero social life, because it had become an obsession for me. The last month I was exhausted, and Adam kept rejecting my tracks… then one Monday I got an email… it was him (and I was terrified to read it).

He had made a decision and was going to release the EP. I was super stoked, excited and really pleased to have invested all those months in my bunker.

“Yard” is your 4th EP on Drumcode. Tell us briefly how the development of the tracks came about, what inspired you and whether you wanted to communicate a message or just wanted to impress your musical qualities.

Let’s start with the assumption that (in recent years) between one EP and another I always take a nice break, sometimes even several months. This allows me to reset and work on completely different ideas. I’ve always wanted to raise the bar track by track, especially in the search for new sounds and I definitely wanted to impress my musical qualities especially in terms of mixing and mastering that during the pandemic I wanted to deepen and the results I’ve seen (and heard), so as to receive a lot of technical feedback on my latest tracks.

Usually the inspiration comes from all the background I mentioned before and from what I listen to at that moment, whether it’s old or new. There is always a message to communicate! In this case I wanted to put some romance into the clubbing world that had been clipped, and I think it’s really the most charming EP I’ve ever produced.

Hearing your tracks played at big festivals is perhaps one of the most important goals for a producer. What future goals do you want to achieve in the coming future? Do you have plans regarding your label “Le Club Records”, which you share with friend and DJ Maxie Devine?

Yeah, it’s really nice and rewarding. It means you’re doing it right! Of course the goal is to continue on this path, but the most important one is to become one of the headliners at those festivals.

Le Club has been experimenting for almost 15 years. There are times when we release a lot of good stuff and other times when we sit still for months until we get the right tracks to release. We’ve had some crazy names come out on our label, like Wehbba, Anna, Pirupa and Charles D, back when they were just a few, and we want to keep it that way, researching and discovering artists with balls.

Your music has evolved over time, allowing you to experiment and define a line and a direction. Today, your stamp is clearly recognisable and stands out from other producers. In which direction do you think your music will develop? Are you going to experiment with new sounds or new rhythms, or will you try to improve your productions more and more while remaining faithful to the current ones?

At the moment, I’m saying “the show must go on”, so the line will be the one I’ve been pursuing for the last few years. By line I mean evolutionary line. You will never hear a copy-paste from me. (Stone me if that happens). I really like this period because it is full of experimentation that takes me back to the 90s where everything was legal. Of course everything has a beginning and an end, but I really hope it lasts a long time.

There are really crazy producers who have brought techno to an exponential evolution in recent years, and I want to give my contribution.

I read in an interview some time ago about your desire in the future to teach “the craft” and become a reference figure for the new generations that are approaching this world. What are your ideas? How would you like to achieve this goal and what do you think of the production and DJing “schools” that exist in Italy today?

Yes, I remember saying that, and that I would have liked to do it in the years to come. I had also written down some ideas because what I saw taught in many courses, seemed to me so coarse and banal, that did not teach anything about how to really move in this environment.

Luckily, over the last two years, I have seen much more interesting courses come out.

I’ve met a lot of people who have done these schools, and only one had incredible results (in my opinion he would have had them even without going there), while the others immediately gave up. I think that schools should teach, but above all they should get into the heads of the students and get out “why” they want to be a DJ or a producer. Only in this way can a person understand if it’s the right path to take.

The job of producer and DJ is not just about having fun and partying. Starting out is often difficult and nerve-wracking, continuing and progressing is perhaps even worse. The difficulties of an emerging artist are talked a lot, but what are the difficulties or dark moments of a DJ/producer when his name is already established and his tracks are played all over the world?

Good question!

The difficulties that can happen when you’re on tour is that you might take 6 flights in a weekend to do 3 gigs in a row, and struggle to get home… you don’t have a break, you sleep in flashes, it’s all very fast and if you get a delayed flight, or other such hiccups, you might blow it. It’s a mess, but it’s also the beauty of this job.

The dark moments, let me interpret them as non-creative moments, and they happen quite often… Let’s say it’s a bit stressful but nothing more. Mostly it feels like you’ve lost time, but that’s part of the creative process. Sometimes I spend weeks in the studio working and nothing good comes out, but it’s not a lack of creativity, it’s a lack of concentration. The thing I’ve learned over the years though is to take breaks between tracks. That has helped me a lot.

Our chat is coming to an end, so let’s have a laugh. Tell us a hilarious anecdote that happened to you on the road or in the evenings or maybe with some artists!

It’s been a pleasure for me and thank you.

I’ll end with a treat then.

Many years ago I was touring between Poland and Slovakia. The driver had a broken-down car and we were driving up and down the mountains. At one point the car stops working and stops at a place where the road is quite narrow (he didn’t even have good brakes, by the way). He gets us out of the car, opens the boot and to keep the door open he puts a wooden pole in it and unloads the suitcases (probably to take weight off the car because the handbrake wasn’t working either). He opens the bonnet and after a few minutes he gets back into the car and from under the dashboard he pulls out the ignition wires and like in American movies he starts making contact between them (sparks everywhere) … magically the car starts and we are off again.

There would be many others, but I thought this one was interesting to tell you just to make you understand that at the beginning of your career you don’t travel in business class, beautiful cars or stay in 5-star hotels. You get stories like that “from Hollywood movies” and these are the good stories you will remember.