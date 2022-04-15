In occasione del lancio del suo nuovo disco “Unspoken Words”, abbiamo avuto l’onore di intervistare Max Cooper attraversando con lui vari aspetti della sua vita e carriera musicale per arrivare al significato delle tracce più significative del suo album.

Matematica, Biologia, Filosofia, Scienze Sociali, Fisica… Talvolta vediamo queste discipline tanto distanti tra loro, eppure c’è un fil rouge che le accomuna o meglio, qualcuno ne è riuscito ad armonizzare le espressioni: Max Cooper.

Nato nel 1980 a Belfast da genitori di origine australiana, Max è cresciuto in una città sì vibrante culturalmente ma che ha attraversato fasi oscure della sua storia recente. In questo contesto, le influenze familiari e gli studi (scientifici) hanno permesso a Max di produrre una musica tale da fondere emozioni interiori a sperimentazione a visuals mozzafiato.

Lo scorso 25 marzo Max Cooper ha rilasciato il suo nuovo disco intitolato “Unspoken Words”: e proprio senza fiato ci ritroviamo ad ascoltarlo insieme ai mini film che completano il progetto in un blu-ray. E noi abbiamo avuto il piacere di parlare con lui di tutti questi aspetti.

Ciao Max e benvenuto su Parkett! Come stai?

Sono esausto dopo l’evento del lancio del nuovo album ma felice di come è andato e non vedo l’ora di cominciare il tour.

Partiamo un po’ dalle tue origini in senso musicale: qual è il primo disco che ha ti ha influenzato? Qual è il primo ricordo musicale della tua infanzia o adolescenza?

Mia madre era un’insegnante di pianoforte e mia sorella maggiore era una raver; quindi entrambe le mie influenze sono partite in tenera età, e tutto poi è continuato quando Michael Nyman e Philip Glass hanno incontrato i New Order e i Prodigy (avevo circa dieci anni).

Sei nato e cresciuto a Belfast, in Irlanda del Nord, che è una città piccola e al contempo molto attiva nella quotidianità e per quanto riguarda la scena della musica elettronica. Infatti molti eventi e rave hanno definito la scena di Belfast nei primi anni ’90. Mi viene da pensare al Thompson Garage (o Shine). Hai mai partecipato ad un evento in queste location e qual è il tuo ricordo più bello?

Viaggiavamo ogni weekend in tutta l’Irlanda del Nord per fare festa. Ho dei grandi ricordi di questi momenti ma la cosa cruciale era che a quei tempi l’Irlanda del Nord era divisa da religione, politica e violenza; in questi posti arrivavano persone da ogni parte della regione per abbracciarsi e godersi gli spettacoli.

Sono anche cresciuto come migrante in quanto i miei genitori sono di origine australiana, pertanto all’inizio ero molto chiuso in me stesso, ma l’intero contesto del clubbing mi ha permesso di tirare fuori la testa dal guscio.

Tutto ciò mi ricorda l’organizzazione “Free the Night” la quale manifestava per affermare il ruolo e lo status della scena elettronica e dei clubs in Irlanda del Nord in opposizione al governo che vedeva la scena club come qualcosa di negativo ma che in realtà permette uno sviluppo culturale importante.

Non dimentichiamoci che l’Irlanda del Nord ha passato dei momenti molto complicati quando l’intento di riunire le due regioni ha fatto manifestare atti di violenza (per conto dell’IRA). Pensi che questo contesto politico possa aver influenzato la cultura musicale e se si, in che maniera?

Viaggio spesso per i miei show e ho sempre notato un collegamento tra le nazioni con un passato difficile e l’espressione positiva della gente. Molto spesso le città che hanno attraversato fasi molto complicate della storia sono quelle che hanno i parties migliori. Belfast, Juarez, Johannesburg, Berlino, Beirut e tante altre.

Ha senso: i giovani non devono dimenticare il loro diritto a godersi la vita per pagare gli errori dei loro genitori e devono divertirsi il più possibile in tal senso.

Nel 2008 hai conseguito il Dottorato di Ricerca in Biologia Computazionale. In cosa consiste questo percorso?

Sono sempre stato una frana con gli esperimenti; le mie celle morivano e le piante avevano un comportamento strano. Ho sempre odiato le rigide procedure della scienza ma ne ho amato le idee, perciò ho ritenuto che il percorso accademico facesse per me.

Arrivando da un’educazione da biologo il percorso principale era quello di realizzare dei modelli matematici per dei sistemi biologici (quindi la biologia dei sistemi). Ho simulato l’evoluzione della struttura che si forma in delle semplici strutture multicellulari dove le reti di interazione possono eseguire dei processi logici come quelli di un computer anche se attraverso meccanismi differenti.

E’ stato un lavoro davvero interessante e il mio supervisore, John Brookfield, è stato una persona davvero eccezionale dal quale ho imparato davvero tanto anche se poi mi sono rivolto ad un campo totalmente differente. Imparare a fare musica senza formazione è come imparare a studiare qualcosa della quale non hai conoscenza e non sai da dove iniziare.

Nel 2019 abbiamo parlato del tuo precedente album, “Yearning for the Infinite”, un lavoro ispirato dalla Cabala e la ricerca del matematico George Cantor. La matematica è per te una forma complementare della musica che produci?

Dall’epistemologia alla logica alla matematica, fisica, biologia, scienze sociali ed espressioni umane, tutto è collegato alla natura ed è tutto parte di un’ispirazione per quello che faccio. Ma la matematica ha una posizione privilegiata perché può astrarre le idee nella loro essenza più intima, vicino ai costituenti del nostro mondo. Con il risvolto che se andiamo troppo nel profondo, rischiamo di perderci.

Perciò si, la matematica ha sempre qualcosa di speciale: un sacco di significati e semplicità che possiamo comprendere e spesso permettono rappresentazioni visuali che si rispecchiano nei miei progetti visivi e negli show.

Non solo sei noto per la tua produzione musicale ma anche per la parte visuale. Mi viene da pensare allo show che hai realizzato presso l’Acropoli di Atene: come ti sei sentito nel portare la tua arte in un luogo patrimonio dell’umanità e qual è l’idea alla base di uno spettacolo del genere?

E’ stato intenso, non è facile sfruttare degli spazi così grandi e io faccio tutto da solo musica, mappatura, visuals, ecc. Ad ogni spettacolo viaggio da solo, mi piace sperimentare proiettando su superfici strane e particolari. Ma l’Acropoli è tutta un’altra storia: un anfiteatro naturale costruito sulla cima dell’Acropoli nel 200 A.C., larga circa 80 metri che ho cercato di coprire con le mie proiezioni visuali. Non è stato facile mettere tutto in scala però l’acustica era eccezionale. Ogni cosa è stata speciale e non sarà semplice suonare nuovamente in un posto del genere.

Il 25 marzo è uscito il tuo nuovo disco “Unspoken Words”. Qual è stata la genesi di questo album e cosa hai voluto trasmettere all’ascoltatore?

L’idea principale è stata quella di usare la musica e le proiezioni visive per esprimere l’universo umano che non può essere espresso con semplici parole, appunto le mie ‘unspoken words’. Ogni traccia ha una sua storia ed una serie di tecniche musicali, audio spaziale e visuals che hanno il compito di trasmettere il concetto e l’emozione di ogni idea, molto di più di quanto possa esser detto a parole.

Se vuoi approfondire queste tematiche, puoi leggere una descrizione per ogni capitolo e come ogni traccia si sposa nel film a corredo qui.

“Unspoken Words” sta per ‘le parole non dette’ e ad un primo ascolto dell’album ho trovato che la tua musica è densa di emozioni. Potremmo definirlo quasi il tuo lavoro più intenso, pieno di pathos che non ha bisogno di ulteriori parole per essere definito. Quali sono ‘le parole non dette’ in quest’album per Max Cooper?

Ho composto questo album in un periodo difficile della mia vita, quando ho avuto bisogno della musica come via di fuga e di qualcosa di positivo. Perciò ho composto queste tracce per un’esigenza esclusivamente personale per darmi la forza di avere un’attitudine positiva, ma penso che tutti sperimentiamo questo tipo di difficoltà nel nostro corpo e nella nostra mente, così come siamo molto simili nelle nostre meccaniche. E’ tutto legato alla nostra condivisione dell’esperienza di essere umani attraverso sensazioni ed esperienze piuttosto che parole, che ci tengono legati a dei costrutti per i quali dobbiamo tutti essere d’accordo sulle definizioni.

A mio avviso la musica compie un lavoro migliore quando si tratta di mostrare cosa significhi essere una ‘macchina umana’. Parlo di macchina perché siamo delle macchine piene di pregiudizi, contraddizioni e conflitti che ci sono stati trasmessi nel corso della nostra esistenza dai quali non riusciamo a sfuggire perché noi siamo vincolati ad essi, come delle macchine.

Possiamo però lavorare con la nostra mente per migliorare le cose e la musica aiuta in tal senso. Spero pertanto che la mia musica possa fornire qualcosa di positivo anche agli altri.

La quinta traccia dell’album, “Spectrum” è quella che coinvolge di più a livello emotivo. Ti porta in un contrasto tra l’apertura della mente e la profondità dell’ascolto. Come fai a gestire questi tipi di contrasti emotivi in suono?

Per intuizione, si tratta solo di cercare di creare ciò che sento e quando non sono sicuro di come procedere, rimando quello che può venire dopo. “Spectrum” è un buon esempio dell’idea delle ‘parole non dette’, in quanto per me contiene aspetti di felicità e tristezza ed è molto vicina a quello che sono io, ma musicalmente è molto semplice e offre una sensazione coerente che non sono in grado di tradurre in parole, ma che gli ascoltatori della cultura occidentale possono essere in grado di cogliere. Per chi non ha mai ascoltato la musica occidentale mi aspetto che sarebbero troppo distratti da costrutti scontati, un po’ come quando provo ad ascoltare Opera o

Gamelan e semplicemente non capisco perché mi mancano i punti di riferimento di cui è impregnato il significato.

Con “Solace In Structure” invece ritorniamo ad un esperimento musicale per te molto importante nel corso della tua formazione: la drum’n’bass. Con questa traccia hai voluto interrompere un percorso logico del tuo album tornando all’esplorazione delle tue origini musicali?

“Solace in Structure” è un approfondimento delle gioie della rigidità e della meccanica dove ho cercato di sopraffarci in una sorta di mondo procedurale in cui non si può dimenticare il disordine della vita normale. Una menzione speciale va a Donato Sansone che ha fatto un lavoro straordinario nel trasformare l’idea in un video magistrale costruito in una sorta di libro di schizzi di forme geometriche disegnate a mano. E sì, la drum’n’bass insieme a molti altri generi elettronici, fanno parte delle mie origini musicali, e cerco di metterci dentro quanto più possibile senza preoccuparmi dei generi percepiti che agiscono solo per limitare la creatività.

Com’è stata la collaborazione con Kotomi e che valore ha aggiunto a questo progetto?

Ha cantato un bellissimo brano musicale in collaborazione con Ryan Elder, chiamato “Don’t Look Back”, alla fine di un episodio di Rick e Morty, e la sua voce mi ha letteralmente affascinato. Lei ha questa straordinaria presenza eterea e ha appena iniziato a parlare si è dimostrata pronta a sperimentare, il che è stato fantastico. Io

amo musicalmente la sensazione e il suono della voce umana, ma trovo che i testi possano portare a distrazione. Kotomi era pronta per esperimenti vocali che avrebbero potuto portare la sua sensazione e voce nella musica tanto come strumento quanto qualsiasi altra cosa, e lei ha davvero dato vita a due tracce del disco.

Il tuo album è accompagnato da un blu-ray contentente un “mini movie”. In questo caso il processo di produzione è partito con la musica e poi è arrivata la parte visuale o il contrario? Quanto è complicato secondo te trasmettere un messaggio visuale che deve essere ‘cucito’ sulla musica?

Sì, ogni traccia aveva idee mappate su brief visivi ed interpretazioni di artisti diversi per ogni traccia. Alla pagina unspokenword.net puoi trovare la spiegazione di ogni ogni idea e collaborazione, nonché come tali idee e

le immagini siano state mappate sul design del mix audio spaziale Dolby Atmos presso lo studio String and Tins.

Nel complesso il tutto converge per formare una narrativa astratta della spinta all’espressione di sé e una eventuale fuga post-umana. I temi dell’album sono emersi in modo più letterale nell’insieme dei progetti visivi. Il tutto è disponibile come Blu-ray Dolby Atmos per coloro che sono interessati allo tipo di esperienza home theater

e stiamo anche facendo proiezioni nei cinema Atmos, per la versione più intensa del progetto!

Lo scorso 20 marzo hai suonato in Italia, a Milano al Magnolia. Com’è stato per te ritornare a suonare in Italia e quali emozioni ti ha dato?

Adoro visitare l’Italia. Sia per show che per vacanza: è sempre un dono e da sempre grandi sensazioni. Solo di recente ho imparato della lunga tradizione musicale italiana e della storia (e commistione) della musica elettronica sperimentale con quella dei clubs. E’ qualcosa che condivido totalmente e che osservo nelle persone che partecipano alle performances. L’Italia è diventata una delle mie mete preferite per i miei show, nonché una destinazione frequente per essi. E’ stata una scoperta musicale incredibile per me.

Grazie Max, a presto!

ENGLISH VERSION

Hi Max, welcome to Parkett! How are you?

Exhausted after the new album launch event but happy that it worked and looking forward to the tour.

Let’s start from your musical background: what is the first record or music genre that you remember you were influenced by? What’s your first music memory from childhood or young age?

My mum was a piano teacher and my older sister was a raver so both my major influences started early, and it all started coming together when Michael Nyman and Philip Glass met New Order and Prodigy at age 10 or so.

You were born and grew up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which is both a small and vibrant city for daily life but also for the electronic music scene. Indeed many parties and raves have characterized the environment since the early ’90s. I think about places like Thompson’s Garage (or Shine). Have you ever attended shows or venues in

such clubs and what is your best memory about them?

Yeah we used to travel all over Northern Ireland for the biggest parties every weekend. So many great memories but the main connecting feature was the fact that in a country so divided by religion and politics and violence, there were these places were people from all sides were hugging and having a great time. I had grown up as an immigrant in the country with Aussie parents and was a bit inside my shell amongst the intensity of the attitudes, but the whole clubbing scene helped me a lot in coming out of that shell. This all reminds me of the organisation “Free the Night” who are campaigning for the role and status of electronic music and nightclubs in Northern Ireland.

The state is usually in opposition to the health and development of the music scene, seeing it as some sort of scurge to be hindered with licencing laws, but the reality is it’s a really important cultural positive.

Let’s not forget that Northern Ireland has been living difficult times when the aim to reunite Ireland exploited also with violent actions (e.g. IRA). Do you believe that this social and political context might have influenced the musical culture in some ways? And if yes, how?

I travel a lot for shows and I’ve always noticed a link between the expression of positive attitude and how troubled a society is, or has been, in wider terms. A lot of the time the places with the toughest histories

have the best parties. Belfast, Jaurez, Johannesburg, Berlin, Beirut, the list goes on. It makes sense, young people shouldn’t have to forgo their right to have a good time because of the mistakes of their parents, and

they need to make up for lost fun when they can.

In 2008 you got the PhD in Computational Biology. What is it about?

I was always terrible with experiments, my cells died and my plants were badly behaved. I hated the rigid procedural aspects of science, but I loved the ideas, so eventually I found that theoretical work was the one for me.

Coming from a biological background one main route from there was into making mathematical models of biological systems, which is systems biology. I simulated the evolution of pattern formation in simple multicellular simulations where networks of interacting genes could perform logical operations in much the same way as a computer, albeit through very different mechanisms.

It was really interesting work and my PhD supervisor John Brookfield was an amazing person who I learnt so much from which has gone into all of my work since, despite it being in an entirely different area. But learning to make music without training is a little like learning to study something where you don’t have pre-existing knowledge of how youcshould study it, there are plenty of transferables.

In 2019 we talked about your released album “Yearning for the infinite”, a work inspired by the Cabbalah and the research of the mathematician George Cantor. So, is for you mathematics a form of art that is complementary to the music you produce?

From epistemology to logic to mathematics to physics to chemistry to biology to social science to human expression, it’s all linked to nature fundamentally, and all an inspiration and part of what I do. But maths does

often have a special position in that it can really boil ideas down to their essence, it’s close to the irreducible building blocks of our world, although sometimes we can go deeper down, at the risk of being lost in

unspeakables! So yes, mathematical forms often have something special, a lot of meaning and a simplicity we can understand and often represent visually which is great for my video projects and shows, at least the human

maths forms we design in that way, as opposed to some alien jazz we can make no sense of and see no beauty in.

You are well known not only for your production but also for your visuals. I could think about your stunning performance at Athens Acropolis: how did you feel to play your visuals in such heritage location and what’s the idea behind a show like the one at Athens?

It was intense, it’s not easy doing huge historic spaces and I do it all myself, music, mapping, visuals etc. I travel on my own for all my shows, I love playing around with projecting onto strange surfaces and 3D gauze layers and whatever each venue presents. But that one was off the charts mad, a 5000 cap natural amphitheatre built into the hill of the Acropolis 200 BC or so I believe, with a 80m or so wide ancient monument spanning across that I tried to cover entirely with visuals, it was hard to take in the scale, but then the acoustics were really close as it had been designed pre-amplification when the entire audience needed to be able to hear a single (human) speaker on stage. So many things made it special, I won’t ever play a space like it again.

The 25th of March you have released your new work: “Unspoken Words”. What has been the genesis of this album, what would you like to share with the listener?

The idea was to use music and visual art to express human universals which I could not put into words – my unspoken words. Every piece of music has a developed story and set of techniques in music, spatial audio and visuals which were designed to deliver the concept and feeling of each idea, far too much to write on here but if you are interested you can read about every chapter and how they fit together into the Dolby Atmos film of the

album here: http://www.unspokenwords.net

“Unspoken words” stands for unspoken words and on first listening to the record I found that your music this time has never been so full of emotions. I would define it perhaps your most sentimental work, the one full of an emotional pathos that does not need words to be explained. What are the unspoken words expressed on this album for Max Cooper?

I wrote it during a difficult period when I needed music as escapism and as something positive which couldn’t be taken away. So it was largely written for selfish reasons to help me spend time in a positive mind set, but

I think we all experience the same challenges of existing inside our meat machine body and mind, as we’re all pretty similar in terms of the mechanics, so I think it’s all fairly universal messages. It’s largely about sharing the experience of being, the real explanation of what it’s like to be human, presented as the feeling and experience directly, rather than via words which seem to ground messaging in the external objective world given we need to agree on meanings via external definitions. For me at least, music does a much better job of capturing the most meaningful aspect of what it’s like to be a human machine. I add ‘machine’ because we’re all full of biases and contradictions and a mess of conflicting and manipulative ideas and messaging that’s been fed to us our entire lives, and we’re unable to escape our resulting mind sets because we’re constrained by the rules of our selves as machines. But we can work with our brains to improve things, and making and listening to music helps me

with that in some ways, and I hope my music can provide some positive impact for others too.

“Spectrum” the fifth track on the album is undoubtedly a song that struck me emotionally. It has the ability to open up in a bright way and at the same time lead to a depth of listening. How do you manage to transform emotional contrast into sound?

By intuition, it’s just a matter of trying to make what I feel, and when I’m unsure how to proceed, defer to feeling for a route forward. “Spectrum” is a good example of the unspoken words idea, in that for me it contains aspects of happiness and sadness and resists concise written description by me at least, but musically it’s very simple and delivers a coherent feeling that I’m not equipped to translate into words, but that I think most listeners of Western music could feel. For people who have never listened to Western music I expect they’d be too distracted by the things which would otherwise be taken for granted, like when I try to listen to Opera or Gamelan and just don’t get it because I lack the reference points around which the meaning is embued.

“Solace in Structure” instead returns a little to experiment on an important part for your musical training, the drum’n bass experiments. With this track, did you want to interrupt the progress of the album in a certain sense, trying to investigate your musical origins?

“Solace in Structure” is a delve into the joys of rigidity and mechanics where I tried to overpower us into some sort of procedural world where we can forget the messiness of normal life. Donato Sansone has done an amazing

job of turning the idea into a masterful video built of a sort of free thought sketch book of morphing hand drawn geometric forms. And yes, drum and bass, along with a lot of other electronic genres, are part of my musical origins, and I try to get as much of myself in there as I can without worry about perceived genres which only act to restrict creativity.

How was the collaboration with Kotomi born and what added value did it give to this album?

She sang a beautiful piece of music in collaboration with Ryan Elder, called “Don’t Look Back”, at the end of an episode of Rick and Morty, and her voice just captivated me. She’s got this amazing ethereal presence and we just started chatting and she was up for experimenting which was amazing. I love the feel and sound of the human voice musically, but I just don’t hear lyrics I find them distracting from the structural aspects of the music itself. Kotomi was up for vocal experiments which could bring her feeling and voice into the music as much as an instrument as anything else, and she really brought to two tracks to life.

I also see that the album is followed by a blu-ray with a “mini movie”. In this case, the production process started with the music then the visual or not? How’s difficult for you to pass your message with a video that should be tailored to the music?

Yes every track had ideas which mapped to visual briefs and visual interpretations by different artists for every one. The unspokenwords.net site explains every idea and collaboration as well as how those ideas and visuals were mapped to the design of the spatial audio Dolby Atmos mix at String and Tins studio as well. As a whole they come together to form an abstract narrative of the drive for self expression and an eventual post-human escape.

The themes of the album came through in a more literal way in the sum of the visual projects. The whole thing is available as a Dolby Atmos blu-ray for those who are interested in the home theatre style experience, and we’re also doing screenings at Atmos cinemas as well, for the most intense version of the project!

Last March 20 you went to the Magnolia Circle in Milano. How was it to go back to play in Italy and what emotions did this show give you?

I love visiting Italy whenever I can for shows or holidays, it’s always a treat and always a great vibe too. It’s only in recent years that I’ve learned about the long history of amazing experimental electronic music in Italy alongside the love of traditional club music – it’s a combination of passions that I share completely and it shows in the audiences I’ve played too. After years of never getting to do shows in Italy it has become one of my favourite and most regular show destinations, it’s been a beautiful discovery for me musically.

Thank you for your time Max and we hope to see you again!