Il secondo appuntamento con The Sound Of Bellavista vedrà due figure storiche della musica elettronica esibirsi sul rooftop di Corso Marrucino: Terry Farley e Ricky Montanari.

Continua la serie delle serate evento “The Sound Of Bellavista” dove, per il secondo appuntamento, avremo l’onore di ascoltare due figure che hanno fatto la storia della musica house. Parliamo di Terry Farley e Ricky Montanari, apparentemente due artisti distinti ma che sono accomunati da un punto di partenza simile: l’Inghilterra.

Si, perché Terry è britannico di origini mentre Ricky ha iniziato ad avvicinarsi al mondo della musica elettronica grazie ad un suo zio, inglese per l’appunto, che gli ha regalato una collezione di dischi. Oltretutto, figura cardine della serata, rimane il compianto Andrew Weatherall, grande amico di Arturo Capone, collaboratore storico di Terry per il progetto “Boys Own”.

Abbiamo avuto il piacere di condurre un’intervista doppia a questi capisaldi della cultura musicale house del nostro tempo, giusto per riscaldare un pò i motori in vista dell’appuntamento del 25 marzo al Bellavista. Parkett, media partner dell’evento, è lieta di supportare e promuovere una serata dove non mancherà qualità sotto tutti i punti di vista. Tutti i dettagli sono disponibili QUI.

Ciao Terry, ciao Ricky e benvenuti su Parkett. Come va?

T: Ciao ragazzi, tutto bene. Grazie per l’ospitalità.

R: Ciao Parkett!

Possiamo considerarvi entrambi come le colonne portanti della musica e cultura house rispettivamente nel Regno Unito ed in Italia. Terry, qual è per te l’aspetto positivo e negativo nell’evoluzione della musica house moderna rispetto ai “tempi d’oro”? E per te Ricky come ti sei avvicinato a questo mondo?

T: La cosa che preferisco di più sono le persone. Quelle che ballano e si perdono nella musica; quelle che non guardano il DJ che suona ma godono della musica. I sorrisi sudati sono anche abbastanza sensuali.

Quello che non mi piace invece sono le persone che sono in pista e non ballano e aspettano il drop dal dj per agitare le mani come fanno i tifosi della nazionale Argentina di calcio.

R: Ho iniziato a collezionare dischi grazie ad una collezione dei miei zii, ma la ‘malattia’ vera e propria per fare il dj è arrivata verso i 13/14 anni grazie a Marco De Rossi (il fratello di Barbara, l’attrice) che lavorava in un club in centro a Rimini letteralmente a 100 metri da casa mia, aperto tutti o giorni, ho iniziato a bazzicarci il pomeriggio e la sera presto, è stato lui ad insegnarmi i primi rudimenti, oltre che a farmi scoprire la disco e il soul … poi qualche tempo dopo quando ho visto e sentito i vari Mozart TBC Baldelli Rubens è stata fatta, mi son detto, è questo che voglio fare… non esisteva altro.

La produzione è arrivata dopo aver incontrato le persone giuste con cui iniziare (Claudio Rispoli, MBg, Irma records, Davide Ruberto, Kid Batchelor) dai quali ho imparato tanto, non essendo un musicista vero e proprio mi ha dato la spinta a voler migliorare ed imparare …. le nuove tecnologie che stavano uscendo rendevano tutto più semplice. Direi che sono risultate fondamentali le ore passate con le Roland 909, 303, 606 in sync, in cuffia, per ore acid a manetta!!

Ricky, che cosa è cambiato secondo te in meglio o in peggio nel panorama musicale house italiano dal tuo inizio ad oggi?

In meglio mi sembra ben poco, a parte qualche piccola realtà, purtroppo da romagnolo ho visto tutta la decadenza, parlando di club, della mia zona e ho la tendenza a vederla sempre un pò più grigia del dovuto.

Il prossimo 25 marzo suonerete insieme per “The Sound Of Bellavista”. Che cosa ci dobbiamo aspettare da questa serata?

T: Dovremmo aspettarci della bella musica, alcune tracce prodotte 40 anni fa, altre prodotte più di recente. La prima volta che ho suonato in Italia ho sentito Ricky suonare (credo fosse al Peter Pan a Riccione ed ero in estasi per il gusto e il gusto suo e degli altri DJ italiani). Una grande capacità tecnica. Quindi dovresti aspettarti vera musica house di alto livello.

R: Musica non banale: house, disco, eighties, soul e garage direi.

Terry, quali sono stati per te gli artisti italiani che ti hanno ispirato di più nel corso della tua carriera da dj e produttore?

I DJ italiani che ho ammirato sono quelli che ho conosciuto ed ascoltato durante il viaggio in Italia nell 1990 di cui ti parlavo prima.

Amavo suonare anche con la crew iniziale del DC10, oltre ovviamente al maestro Claudio Coccoluto, Flavio Vecchi e DJ Ralf. In più tutti gli expats italiani a Londra come Severino di HMD e Nico De Celiga…

Terry, Arturo ha sviluppato il format di “The Sound Of Bellavista” mettendo al centro la figura del compianto Andrew Weatherall. Qual è il tuo ricordo più significativo rispetto al vostro progetto “Boys Own”?

Conoscevo Andrew prima che i ragazzi lo capissero, era un ragazzino rockabilly/futurista che beveva in un pub che frequentavamo a Windsor – sempre arrogante e molto sicuro di sé e sempre molto elegante. Avevo un paio d’anni più di lui e del suo gruppo, quindi a quei tempi non abbiamo avuto molto modo di entrare in contatto.

Pochi mesi dopo sono andato all’inaugurazione del club Philip Salons Mudd a Leicester Square e Andrew era sdraiato su una jeep GI vintage dell’esercito americano – dovevo solo salutarlo.

Ricky, senza spoilerare il contenuto della serata…. quali sono i 10 dischi che non possono mancare nella tua borsa?

Dj Obi – Dance Moves

Modern Romance – Can You Move

Imagination – Burning Up

Dr Feel X – Relax Your Body

Matteo Manuali – Visionistico

E’mij – Love Is The Place

Demarkus Lewis – This Woman (CEW remix)

RM feat Lisa Millett – I Believe (Dan Vya remix)

Shino Blackk – Managed

Pal Joey – Dance (Beats mix)

ENGLISH VERSION

The series of event evenings “The Sound Of Bellavista” continues where, for the second appointment, we will have the honor of listening to two figures who have made the history of house music. We are talking about Terry Farley and Ricky Montanari, apparently two distinct artists but who are united by a similar starting point: England.

Yes, because Terry is British by origin while Ricky began to approach the world of electronic music thanks to his uncle, English precisely, who gave him a collection of records. Moreover, the key figure of the evening remains the late Andrew Weatherall, a great friend of Arturo Capone, Terry’s historical collaborator for the “Boys Own” project.

We had the pleasure of conducting a double interview with these cornerstones of the house music culture of our time, just to warm up the engines a bit in view of the appointment on March 25th at the Bellavista. Parkett, media partner of the event, is pleased to support and promote an evening where quality will not be lacking from all points of view. Full details are available HERE.

Hi Terry, hello Ricky. Welcome to Parkett! How are you guys doing?

T: Hey guys, everything good! Thanks for hosting.

R: Hi guys!

You both could be considered as the backbone of the house music movement in UK and Italy respectively. Terry, which are in your opinion the positive and negative aspect of the house music evolution since your beginnings? What about you, Ricky, how did you approach this world?

T: My favorite thing about club culture remains ‘the people‘ who dance and get lost in the music, the ones who don’t watch the DJ but vibe off each others dancing. Sweaty smiles is quite sensual as well.

Least like – people standing on the Dancefloor not dancing – waiting for the drop to do that hand wave thing – like the Argentinian football fans.

R: I started collecting records thanks to a collection of my uncles, but the real ‘addiction’ to be a DJ arrived around the age of 13/14 thanks to Marco De Rossi (the brother of Barbara, the actress) who worked in a club in the centre of Rimini, literally 100 meters from my house, open every day, I started hanging out there in the afternoon and early in the evening, he was the one who taught me the basics, as well as making me discover disco and soul … then some time later when I saw and heard the various Mozarts TBC Baldelli Rubens it was done, I said to myself, this is what I want to do… nothing else existed.

The production came after having met the right people to start with (Claudio Rispoli, MBg, Irma records, Davide Ruberto, Kid Batchelor) from whom I learned a lot, not being a real musician he gave me the push to want to improve and learn …. the new technologies that were coming out made it easier. I would say that the hours spent with the Roland 909, 303, 606 in sync, in headphones, for hours full throttle acid have been fundamental!!

Ricky, what has improved or not in the Italian house music environment since you started to now?

For the better I think very little, apart from some small reality, unfortunately as guy grew up in Romagna I have seen all the decadence, speaking of clubs, of my area and I tend to always see it a little greyer than necessary.

You will both playing the next 25th of March for “The Sound Of Bellavista”. What should we expect from this performance?

T: We should expect lovely music some made 40 years ago some made this week, the first time I played in Italy I heard Ricky djing (it was I think Peter Pan in Riccione and I was in awe of his and the other Italian DJs taste and technical ability) . So you should expect more real House music of a high standard.

R: House, disco, eighties, soul and garage I would say.

Terry, which are the Italian artists and producers that inspired you the most during your career?

So many Italian djs I’ve loved as I just mentioned on that trip to Italy in 1990 I also heard Flavio Vecchi.

Also the early DC10 crew I loved playing with plus of course the maestro Claudio Coccoluto plus your expats in London like Severino from HMD and Nico De Celiga…

Terry, Arturo did develop “The Sound Of Bellavista” focusing on Andrew Weatherall. What is your best memory about him over your joint project “Boys Own”?

I knew Andrew before “Boys Own”: he was a rockabilly/futurist kid drinking in a pub we frequented in Windsor – always cocky and very assured of himself and always very stylish. I was a couple of years older than him and his crew so as it was back then we never connected.

A few months later I went to the opening of Philip Salons Mudd Club in Leicester Sq and Andrew was sprawled out across a vintage US army GI jeep – I just had to say hello.

Ricky, we don’t ask you to spoil the upcoming gig, but…which are the 10 EPs that are always in your bag?