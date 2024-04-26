L’intervista ad una vera e propria colonna portante di Ibiza. Dopo decenni tra le consolle più ambite dell’isola e del mondo, Anna Tur debutta con un disco su Drumcode.

Non sarebbe possibile spiegare chi sia Anna Tur senza parlare della sua musica, o meglio, del suo rapporto con la musica. Sapere quando è entrato nella sua vita è un’impresa ardua e non perché richieda un’indagine approfondita, ma perché sembra che sia sempre stata lì. Due realtà inseparabili che convivono in perfetta simbiosi. Tre in realtà, perché se c’è qualcosa che definisce Anna Tur tanto o più della musica, è la sua amata isola: Ibiza.

Anna ha la musica e la radio nelle vene: è figlia di due delle figure più rilevanti delle onde radiofoniche dell’isola: Joan Tur e Maribel Torres. Il suo carisma, insieme alla sua passione e dedizione per la musica elettronica, sono responsabili della sua crescita esponenziale. Ulteriore tassello importante è stata la sua esperienza nel ruolo di manager per Ibiza Global Radio, una delle radio elettroniche più seguite al mondo.

Alla sua musica, alle performance e le trasmissioni radiofoniche dobbiamo aggiungere il suo progetto più recente: LOWLITA Records. Un’etichetta che Anna Tur ha creato insieme a Gonçalo Miranda e Hosse, con un’identità basata sul groove della musica house, fusa con ul genere più techno.

Sono centinaia le sue esibizioni nei cinque continenti. Tante le uscite di successo e diversi programmi radiofonici che hanno raggiunto un consenso globale, in appena un paio di decenni. Egg London, Fabrik, Madrid, Amnesia Ibiza o Pachá Barcelona e festival come Dreambeach, BPM Portugal, Neversea, Homerun sono solo alcuni dei palchi calcati dall’artista spagnola, classe ’83.

Anna ha debuttato, recentemente, in una speciale compilation sull’etichetta Drumcode di Adam Beyer. Il suo disco originale si chiama “Bon Voyage” ed è stato selezionato proprio da Adam per l’uscita “Elevate Vol. II” dello scorso Marzo 2024.

Abbiamo avuto il piacere di scambiare due chiacchiere direttamente con Anna Tur, celebrando insieme questo speciale traguardo artistico. Ecco a voi l’intervista.

Ciao Anna, benvenuta su Parkett! Come stai?

Ciao! Innanzitutto è un piacere fare questa intervista con voi. Grazie per avermi portata a bordo.

Vorrei ripercorrere la tua brillante carriera, partendo dalle origini: come è iniziato il tuo amore per la musica?

Fin da bambina sono stata un grande amante della musica e mi è sempre piaciuto ascoltare tutti i tipi di musica, purché abbiano un significato per me. Ho cominciato a lavorare in radio all’età di 15 anni.. anche i miei genitori hanno lavorato tutta la vita in radio! Quindi è una cosa che ho nel DNA. Non riesco a concepire la mia vita senza musica. Infatti, una delle cose che mi spaventa di più nella vita sarebbe perdere l’udito. Una cosa del genere porterebbe via la mia essenza. So che queste cose non dovrei proprio pensarle, ma quando lo faccio, apprezzo ancora di più questo senso.

Ci sono state tappe fondamentali nel tuo viaggio finora? Pensi di poter individuare un paio di momenti che hanno segnato il passaggio da emergente a headliner?

La realtà è che non sono realmente consapevole del momento in cui ho fatto quel salto. Posso dirti che essere stata “Ibiza Resident” per tanti anni mi ha aiutato molto in termini di conoscenza.. quindi, saper leggere una pista da ballo, come fare un buon warmup.. ma allo stesso tempo, per certi versi.. questo ruolo non mi ha aiutato a fare il salto di internazionalizzazione della mia carriera. Voglio dire: ho dovuto smettere di esibirmi sull’isola per 2-3 anni per poter avanzare nella mia carriera.

Ho dovuto lavorare con i miei manager e insistere su una strategia di internazionalizzazione lontana dal mio ambiente. Senza dubbio firmare con Analog Agency ha anche dato una svolta molto importante alla mia carriera. Inoltre, anche il tempo della pandemia è stato un punto di svolta importante: ho colto quel momento difficile come un’opportunità per lavorare duro generando contenuti di qualità, mantenendo i miei pensieri positivi e trovando opportunità, ovunque potessi.

Ho cominciato a seguire un mio ufficio stampa con Expansive Communication e da Analog stanno assumendo anche la gestione, che soprattutto dal 2023 in poi, ha consolidato il mio profilo internazionale. C’è ancora molto lavoro da fare, ma ho abbastanza forza, entusiasmo e coraggio per affrontare tutte le nuove sfide ed opportunità che si presenteranno.

Una nuova stagione estiva sta arrivando! Come è andata la scorsa estate?

L’estate scorsa è stata molto bella. Una delle migliori per la mia carriera. Inoltre, nella precedente estate del 2022 ero incinta.. quindi nel 2023 ho potuto godermela senza alcuna restrizione, senza dover abbassare al minimo il volume dei monitor in cabina, senza essere coinvolta in una folla enorme, senza controllare ogni salto o movimento brusco nelle mie performance… insomma, ho avuto una stagione estiva di fuoco!

Ibiza è al centro della musica elettronica mondiale. Come vivi il tuo rapporto con l’isola? C’è qualcosa che cambieresti a livello organizzativo?

Il mio rapporto con l’isola è qualcosa che va oltre l’ambito professionale. È il mio luogo di nascita, dove ho la mia famiglia e la mia casa. Il mio rapporto con Ibiza è stata un’esperienza di apprendimento costante. Suono come resident da più di 10 anni, praticamente in tutti i club dell’isola.. ma sento che in questo momento forse non è il posto in cui dovrei essere. E va bene così. Accetto le cose così come stanno, non ho fretta e non ho fretta di “passare sulla testa di nessuno”. Sono una persona davvero tranquilla e pacifica e non ho mai spinto o chiesto di fare più concerti. Chi vuole credere nel mio potenziale ed affidarmi un’opportunità, sarà ricompensato con un buon lavoro, amore e dedizione da parte mia.

Hai girato il mondo in lungo e in largo negli ultimi anni: cosa pensi della nostra scena italiana? Hai qualche posto preferito in Italia dove vieni volentieri ad esibirti?

Io amo l’Italia. È uno dei paesi in cui ho lavorato di più. Quello che mi piace è il suo clubbing interessante e la cultura musicale. Nelle consolle italiane vogliono essere tutti accanto al DJ, per riuscire a vivere l’esperienza da vicino. Amano accompagnare l’artista e accoglierlo a casa. Sono affascinata da quel lato. I club in cui mi è piaciuto di più suonare sono: Circolo dell Illuminati, Extra Extra, Mandarino, Il Muretto ed altri ancora. Quest’estate vorrei esibirmi al Kappa Futur Festival ed al nuovo Space (Riccione).

Il tuo ultimo brano “Bon Voyage” su Drumcode ha un suono molto potente. Avevi intenzione di pubblicarlo sull’etichetta di Adam Beyer fin dall’inizio? Come è nato il progetto musicale di questo lavoro?

La Drumcode è da sempre una delle mie etichette preferite. Pubblicare su questa etichetta è sempre stato un sogno, quasi un’utopia. I miei ultimi mesi in studio sono stati molto concentrati non solo sul fare musica, ma anche sul focalizzare i miei desideri su dove volevo pubblicare la mia musica e.. naturalmente.. Drumcode era il mio obiettivo principale. Sono molto felice di aver potuto debuttare sull’etichetta. Ho osato inviare un pacchetto di cinque brani inediti e Adam Beyer ha preso il più potente, “Bon Voyage”. Per questa connessione e per la realizzazione del tutto, è stato molto importante l’introduzione e l’aiuto di Katie Knight e Candela Llago (coordinatrice degli eventi Drumcode) e colgo l’occasione per RINGRAZIARLE immensamente per la connessione con Drumcode.

Sarebbe molto carino collegare la release allo showcase dell’etichetta. Dopo questa uscita, pensi che prenderai parte a qualche nuovo evento mozzafiato di Drumcode?

Buufffff… ci sarebbero molte cose che spero di realizzino. Sono una persona paziente e realistica. Sono consapevole che la competizione è tanta, ma i sogni non hanno barriere e quando qualcosa si desidera con il cuore, a volte si realizza. E così è stato… parteciperò all’evento Drumcode al Watergate di Berlino, in programma per il prossimo 27 luglio 2024. Per me è un sogno diventato realtà.

La musica sta cambiando, giorno dopo giorno. Questo processo evolutivo è fisiologico, ma in quale direzione pensi che vada?

Secondo me è tutta una questione di moda. Qualche anno fa c’era una tendenza verso il suono minimale, ma allo stesso tempo c’era una forte tendenza verso la musica “commerciale”. Ma penso che i generi matrice, come deep, house, tech house e techno, abbiano sempre un posto a sé stante. Ci sono delle varianti, come lo è oggi l’hard techno, ma penso che, come ho detto, sia una questione di mode che vanno e vengono. Quel suono con influenze psy-trance, era già molto popolare negli anni ’90 e sembra che ora sia quello che piace ai raver più giovani. Mi attengo sempre al mio suono e a ciò che sento con la musica in ogni dato momento. Non mi lascio trasportare dalle tendenze, ma rispetto chi lo fa.

Emergere con la musica è sempre più complesso: che consigli daresti ad un artista emergente per raggiungere il tuo livello? Le produzioni sono davvero un’arma potente anche oggi?

Combattere per i tuoi sogni, perché le possibilità e i desideri devono essere infiniti. Bisogna lavorare sodo, circondarsi delle persone e dei professionisti giusti, ma è vero che produrre musica è una buona e potente strategia per farsi conoscere nel settore.. ancor di più, se si riesce a fare una “hit” da lanciare nell’industria musicale.

A quali progetti stai lavorando attualmente? Stai preparando qualcosa di speciale per i prossimi mesi? Saremmo felici se potessi rivelarci qualcosa

Sono ancora in studio a preparare nuova musica. È qualcosa che mi rende molto emozionata adesso. Ho anche l’estate piuttosto piena. Praticamente 1 o 2 performance ogni settimana, per tutta l’estate. Sono molto emozionata per tutto ciò che sta arrivando. Spero che ci si possa incontrare sul dancefloor in qualsiasi angolo del pianeta. Grazie per l’intervista e a presto!

ENGLISH VERSION

An interview with a real pillar of Ibiza. After decades among the best consoles on the island and in the world, Anna Tur debuts with an original song on Drumcode.

It would not be possible to explain who Anna Tur is without talking about her music, or rather, her relationship with music. Knowing when she came into her life is a tall order, and not because she requires in-depth investigation, but because she seems to have always been there. Two inseparable realities that coexist in perfect symbiosis. Three actually, because if there is something that defines Anna Tur as much or more than music, it is her beloved island: Ibiza.

Anna has music and radio in her veins: she is the daughter of two of the most relevant figures on the island’s radio waves: Joan Tur and Maribel Torres. Her charisma, along with her passion and dedication for electronic music, are responsible for her exponential growth. A further important piece was her experience in the role of manager for Ibiza Global Radio, one of the most followed electronic radio stations in the world.

To her music, performances and radio broadcasts we must add her most recent project: LOWLITA Records. A label that Anna Tur created together with Gonçalo Miranda and Hosse, with an identity based on the groove of house music, fused with a more techno genre.

There are hundreds of her performances on five continents. Many successful releases and several radio programs have achieved global consensus in just a couple of decades. Egg London, Fabrik, Madrid, Amnesia Ibiza or Pachá Barcelona and festivals such as Dreambeach, BPM Portugal, Neversea, Homerun are just some of the stages performed by the Spanish artist, born in ’83.

Anna recently debuted in a special compilation on Adam Beyer‘s Drumcode label. Her original album is called “Bon Voyage” and was selected by Adam for the release “Elevate Vol. II” last March 2024.

We had the pleasure of having a chat directly with Anna Tur, celebrating this special artistic achievement together. Here’s the interview.

Hi Anna, welcome to Parkett! How are you?

Hello! First of all, it’s a pleasure to do this interview for you. Thanks to have me on board.

We would like to retrace your brilliant career from its origins: how did your love for music begin?

Since I was a child, I have been a great lover of music and I like to listen to all kinds of music as long as it has a meaning for me. I have also worked in radio for 15 years, my parents have also worked all their lives in radio, so it’s something I have in my DNA. I can’t conceive my life without music. In fact, one of the things that scares me the most in life would be to lose my hearing. My whole essence would go with it. I know these are not things to think about, but when I do, I value this sense even more.

Have there been any milestones in your journey so far? Do you think you can pin down a couple of moments that marked the transition from emerging to headliner?

The reality is that I’m not really aware of the moment when I made that leap. I can tell you that having been an “Ibiza Resident” for so many years has helped me a lot in terms of knowledge, knowing how to read a dance floor, how to make a good warm up, but at the same time, it has been a point that has not helped me especially to be able to make a jump to the internationalization of my career. I mean, I had to stop DJing on the island for 2-3 years in order to advance in my career.

I had to work with my managers and press on an internationalization strategy far from my environment. Signing with Analog Agency has also given a very important hype to my career, no doubt. The pandemic time was also an important turning point. I took that tough moment as an opportunity to work hard generating quality content, keeping my thoughts positive find opportunities wherever I could.

At this time, I have my own press department with Expansive communication and from Analog, they are also taking over the management, which especially from 2023 onwards, has consolidated my profile international. There is still a lot of work to do, but I have enough strength, enthusiasm and courage to face all the new challenges and opportunities that arise.

A new summer season is coming! How was your last summer around the globe?

Last summer was very good. One of the best I’ve had in my career. In addition, summer 2022 I was pregnant, so 2023 I could enjoy it without any restrictions, without having to take the volume of monitors in the booth super low, not being involved with massive crowds, not controlling every or any jump or hard movements in my performances… in short, I had a summer season on fire haha

Ibiza is at the center of world electronic music. How do you experience your relationship with the island? Is there anything you would change in the organizational way there?

My relationship with the island is something that goes beyond the professional. It is my birthplace, where I have my family and my home. My relationship with the island has been a constant learning experience. I’ve been more than 10 years playing as a resident in practically all the clubs on the island, but I feel that at this time, maybe I don’t have the place I should be. And that’s okay. I accept things as they are, I’m not in a hurry and I’m not in a hurry to go “over anyone’s head”. I’m a really quiet and peaceful person and I’ve never pushed or asked to have more gigs. Whoever wants to believe and trust me with an opportunity will be compensated with good work, love and dedication from my side 🙂

You’ve toured the world far and wide in recent years: what do you think of our Italian scene? Do you have any favorite places in Italy where you willingly come to perform?

I love Italy. It’s one of the countries I’ve worked in the most. What I like about it is its interesting clubbing and music culture. The booths are a place where everyone wants to be. Next to the DJ where they can live the experience up close. They love to accompany the artist and welcome him or her home. I’m fascinated by that side. The clubs I’ve enjoyed playing the most are Circolo dell Illuminati, Extra Extra, Mandarino, Il Muretto, among others. Where I really want to play this summer is the new Space Riccione and Kappa.

Your latest track “Bon Voyage” on Drumcode has a very powerful sound. Did you plan to release it on Adam Beyer’s label from the beginning? How did the musical project for this work start?

Drumcode has been one of my favorite labels since forever. Releasing on this label has always been a dream, almost a utopia. My last few months in the studio have been very focused not only on making music, but on focusing my desires on where I wanted to release my music and of course, Drumcode was my main desire. I am very happy to have been able to debut on the label. I dared to send a package of five unreleased tracks and Adam took the most powerful, ‘Bon Voyage’. For that connection and to make it happen, it has been very important the introduction and help of Katie Knight and Candela Llago (Drumcode Event Coordinator) and I take this opportunity to THANK them immensely for the connection with Drumcode.

It would be very nice to link the release to the label showcase! After this release, do you think you’ll take part in any new breathtaking Drumcode events?

Bufff…. that would be a lot to hope for. I am a patient and realistic person. I am aware that there is a lot of competition, but dreams have no barriers and when something is wished from the heart, sometimes it comes true. And so it has… I’m going to participate next July 27th in the Drumcode event at Watergate in Berlin. For me, it’s a dream come true.

Music is changing, day by day. This evolutionary process is physiological, but in which direction do you think it is going?

In my opinion, it’s all a matter of fashion. A few years ago, there was a tendency towards the minimal sound, but at the same time, there was a strong tendency with “commercial” music. But I think that the matrix genres, such as deep, house, tech house and techno, always have a place. There are variants, as is now Hard Techno, but I think as I say, it is a matter of fashions that come and go. That sound with psy trance influence, was already very popular in the 90’s and it seems that now, it is what the youngest ravers like. I always stick to my sound and what I feel with the music at any given moment. I don’t get carried away by trends, but I respect those who do.

Emerging with music is becoming more and more complex: what advice would you give to an emerging artist to reach your level? Are productions really a powerful weapon even today?

To fight for your dreams, because the possibilities and desires, have to be endless. You have to work hard, be surrounded by the right people and professionals, but it is true that producing music is a good and powerful strategy to make yourself known in the industry, and much more, if you are able to make a “hit” in the industry.

What projects are you currently working on? Are you preparing something special for the coming months? We would be happy if you could reveal something to us

I’m still in the studio preparing new music. It’s something that has me very excited now. I also have my summer pretty full. Practically with one or two performances every week throughout the summer. I am very excited for everything that is coming. I hope we meet on the dance floor in any corner of the planet. Thanks for the interview and see you soon!