Ascesa e declino di uno dei generi più iconici del panorama EDM, che in Italia potrebbe vivere un interessante ritorno in auge grazie a Francesco Sambero e Gianluca Ferrandu di Trance Gate.

Che cosa vi viene in mente al sentire la parola “trance”? L’evocazione si presta a diverse interpretazioni: alcuni penseranno ad uno stato mentale di eterea paralisi, in cui i pensieri sono congelati e le emozioni amplificate. Altri penseranno a paradisi orientali in cui i fumi portano la mente ad altri mondi, e altri ancora (e non è solo a loro che vogliamo riferirci), pensano a luci intermittenti, grandi discoteche buie e suoni elettronici rapidi e taglienti, a melodie accattivanti e voci sognanti.

Un po’ di storia

La Trance Music è un genere che nasce, secondo fonti enciclopediche, negli anni ’90 in Germania, ma sul nome c’è ancora un dibattito acceso. C’è chi sostiene che “trance” voglia proprio riferirsi allo stato mentale alterato di cui parlavamo poc’anzi, e altri invece sono convinti che derivi dall’album “Trancefer” del produttore Klaus Schulze, uscito nel 1981.

Comunque sia, l’origine della trance è anche essa stessa avvolta nel mistero: analizzando il genere, si scorgono elementi tipici dell’house music, come il canto o la cassa sincopata, a cui si aggiungono elementi pop, rock, ambient e techno. Sebbene già Giorgio Moroder, con la sua “Utopia”, avesse generato un suono simile a quello che si intende generalmente come “trance”, è il brano “What time is love?” del 1988, del duo inglese KLF, che avvicina l’orecchio degli ascoltatori al blocco a cui anche noi ci stiamo avvicinando.

Senza dubbio, possiamo dire che un po’ di Italia, in tutta questa germanicità, esiste: “The Age Of Love”, brano recentemente remixato da Enrico Sangiuliano e Charlotte De Witte, è universalmente accreditato come “primo disco trance”. Dov’è l’italianità? Semplice: i produttori sono Bruno Sanchioni, specializzato nell’acid house (che pure nel 1990, anno di uscita di “The Age Of Love“, andava per la maggiore), e nientemeno che Pino D’Angiò, il padre del primo rap italiano (su questo, in realtà, il dibattito è ancora aperto, ma ne parleremo in un’altra occasione).

A dare la spinta definitiva al genere ci penserà il duo tedesco Jam & Spoon, che remixerà il pezzo e inserirà nel nome del remix (“Watch out for Stella Mix) uno spoiler al nascituro brano trance per eccellenza: “Stella”, pubblicato dall’etichetta belga R&S nel 1992 ed ancora oggi molto suonato non solo da Djs specializzati nella trance music. Tanto per guastarci la festa, in realtà, taluni sostengono che non sia il duo Sanchioni-Chierchia ad aver generato la Trance music, ma siano stati i tedeschi Dance 2 Trance con “We Came In Peace”, del 1990.

L’espansione della Trance, dunque, inizia nei mitici ’90: Paul Van Dyk, dopo la caduta del Muro di Berlino, è uno dei primi DJ a cimentarsi completamente nella produzione di musica Trance, a cui seguono gli olandesi Tiesto e Armin Van Buuren, e l’italiano Roberto Concina, in arte “Robert Miles”.

La Trance in Italia

Nella nostra Italia, così come in Spagna, la trance non riesce ad attecchire da subito, ma trova terreno fertile dal 1993 in poi, “appoggiandosi” alla già presente “progressive house”. È doveroso fare una precisazione: la progressive italiana è radicalmente differente dalla già esistente progressive house di matrice inglese o americana: è molto più simile alla techno, presenta sonorità aggressive, parti vocali quasi assenti se non nei casi in cui i vocalist dell’epoca (come ad esempio Franchino) incidono slogan sulle strumentali.

Questa differenza è rimarcata anche dal DJ Pete Tong, che sulle onde radio di BBC Radio 1 ripete a più riprese che il Bel Paese ha plasmato una propria versione della loro progressive, ribattezzandola “Mediterranean progressive” (esempio di questa consacrazione è la compilation omonima, del DJ italiano Claudio Diva).

Tornando alla trance, in Italia è maggiormente presente nel nord della penisola, spesso suonata nelle maxi discoteche che popolavano (sigh) regioni come l’Emilia Romagna, la Lombardia, la Liguria, la Toscana e il Piemonte (è d’obbligo citare l’Ultimo Impero, per molti anni la più grande discoteca d’Europa, oggi tristemente in rovina).

Dopo il 1997 la trance music conosce un nuovo periodo aureo: il 1998 è l’anno del successo discografico “For An Angel” del già citato Paul Van Dyk, nonché il momento di punta di djs come Tiesto, che nel 2004 viene chiamato ad aprire i giochi Olimpici di Atene. La trance traghetta dunque i DJ al loro ruolo di superstars, togliendoli dal buio dei clubs underground.

Il genere stesso non è rimasto esente da contaminazioni e cambiamenti, complici anche influenze di altri generi e differenze tecnologiche negli strumenti di produzione. Nascono quindi nuove variazioni, come la Dream Trance, l’Uplifting Trance, la Progressive Trance.

In Inghilterra, in particolare, tra i nomi di punta della trance troviamo sicuramente Paul Oakenfold, padre della Perfecto Records, che dopo un viaggio in India decide di puntare tutto sul tipo di musica psichedelico che gli indiani ascoltavano e ascoltano a Goa. Ecco quindi che al panorama già vasto della Trance music si aggiunge anche la Goa Trance.

Man mano che il mondo evolve, dal 2007 in poi la trance music lascia il passo all’EDM, ben più popolare in Italia, e alle eternamente presenti House e Techno, che trovano sicuramente una prosecuzione più rapida e un maggiore seguito di pubblico, che forse non avevano mai perso e che quindi hanno solo ampliato.

Il progetto Trance Gate

Tuttavia, c’è qualcuno che memore dei ’90 non ha mai smesso di credere che la Trance meritasse e meriti tutt’ora il suo posto in Italia. Il Trance Gate è l’evento di punta di Gianluca Ferrandu, che dal suo quartier generale di Milano ha portato in Italia artisti come Above & Beyond, James Dymond, Darren Porter, Paul Webster, Signum e molti altri.

Il Trance Gate è quindi l’evento di riferimento della comunità di “trance lovers” italiani, e abbiamo chiesto a lui e al suo resident, il promettente DJ Francesco Sambero, di unirsi a noi per raccontarci più da vicino come decifrare le porte della trance che loro stessi hanno creato.

Signori e signore, vi presentiamo: Francesco Sambero e Gianluca Ferrandu.

Gianluca, Francesco, grazie del vostro tempo e benvenuti su Parkett.

G&F: Ciao Parkett, è un piacere poter scambiare 4 chiacchiere con te sul nostro genere musicale preferito, quando si parla di musica Trance si sta sempre bene 🙂

Partiamo dall’inizio: perché proprio la trance music? Vi piace soffrire, dato che siamo in un paese sordo alle novità come l’Italia?

F: Non c’è un vero motivo, noi promuoviamo la bella musica, e in tutta la bella musica da club c’è sempre qualche elemento inerente alla Trance music

G: Mi sono avvicinato alla musica elettronica nella seconda metà degli anni ’90, inizialmente non sapevo nemmeno che la maggior parte dei dischi che preferivo all’epoca fossero dischi Trance, quando ho capito di che cosa si stava parlando era troppo tardi per tornare indietro

Com’è nato il Trance Gate? Qual era l’idea di base che ha ispirato la nascita di questo progetto?

G: Il Trance Gate nasce intorno al 2005, avevo la curiosità di capire se anche a Milano c’era modo di poter proporre un genere musicale che fino a quel momento mi aveva sempre costretto a viaggiare in Svizzera e Olanda!

Come avete iniziato il vostro percorso? Gianluca, tu eri già un pr prima di creare il Trance Gate?

G: Prima di lanciare l’evento collaboravo con diversi festival stranieri del settore ed ero molto attivo su alcuni dei più importanti forum di musica elettronica che all’epoca erano i nostri “social” visto che non esistevano ancora Facebook, Instagram, ecc. Mi resi conto che come me, c’erano tante altre persone che per ballare questo tipo di musica erano costrette a salire su un aereo, e così decisi di provarci!

Francesco, quali sono stati i tuoi inizi? Come ti sei avvicinato all’arte del Djing e cosa ti ha fatto innamorare della trance?

F: Mi sono appassionato alla musica elettronica ascoltando in radio i programmi technotrance dell’epoca, tipo Vitamina H, collegamento Mentale ecc. Poi da li è stata una discesa che mi ha portato a scoprire i vari guru del genere della golden era, Tiesto & Armin prime, ma pure Paul Oakenfold.

Se doveste descrivere un evento trance ad una persona che non ha mai sentito parlare di questo genere musicale, come ne parlereste?

F: Descriverei un evento trance come un evento puramente legato all’esperienza musicale, la gente si emoziona, conosce sia gli artisti che le tracce e sono poco interessati a lussuriosi visual 3D che vanno tanto di moda negli ultimi anni

G: Una festa dove non si viene giudicati per l’abbigliamento, per il ceto sociale, dove la musica e la voglia di divertirsi sono ancora il fulcro di un evento: dopotutto stiamo andando a ballare e alle serate di musica Trance questo accade ancora!

Chi è o chi sono le vostre figure di riferimento nel mondo della musica trance?

F: Le mie figure di riferimento nel mondo trance sono Kyau & Albert, due persone splendide e oneste che mi hanno spinto molto nel giro, poi ovviamente da fan dell’Anjuna dico Above & Beyond, E devo dire anche, anzi, soprattutto il Tiesto early 2000 con le sue ISOS 4-5-6-7

G: In Italia sicuramente Manuel Le Saux è stato il mio punto di riferimento, ascolto i suoi radioshow da oltre 20 anni e molti dei DJ che ho avuto il piacere di invitare al Trance Gate li ho conosciuti grazie ai suoi set. Per chi non lo sapesse Manuel è stato il nostro resident principale per tantissimi anni e anche a maggio avremo l’onore di sentirlo suonare 🙂

Torniamo all’epoca del primo Trance Gate: quanto ci credevate realmente? Dev’essere stata una grossa scommessa.

G: Ho sempre cercato di organizzare gli eventi senza strafare, cercando di essere realista il più possibile su quello che si poteva proporre. Siamo ancora qua, quindi forse è stata la scelta più giusta.

Francesco, nella tua borsa dei dischi, esiste un pezzo di cui non puoi fare a meno?

F: Banalmente, l’unico pezzo che ho suonato a tutti gli ultimi TG è stato “Forget” by me, quindi rispondo con questo.

Puoi parlarci un po’ dei tuoi progetti artistici futuri? Cosa cucini nel tuo laboratorio?

F: Recentemente sono entrato nel mondo del sound design e ghost produzioni, quindi sto dedicando meno tempo alle mie produzioni, ma firmerò ancora un paio di release su Black Hole, tra cui una di queste in lingua spagnola.

Gianluca, qual è la tua traccia del cuore, quella che solo a nominarla pensi al Trance Gate?

G: Te ne dico due “Divine” di Selu Vibra e “Airport” di Photographer!

Il Trance Gate sarà partner di Spirit Of Trance, che in un certo senso certifica l’inizio del ritorno della trance in Italia. Com’è nata la collaborazione con Spirit Of Trance? Cosa ti aspettati dall’evento?

G: L’evento di Ferrara è una scommessa che in pochi avrebbero il coraggio di fare, siamo stati contattati dagli organizzatori del Ferrara Summer Festival e abbiamo accettato volentieri di poter dare una mano!

Credete realmente che il 2024 e gli anni che verranno siano l’inizio di un ritorno della Trance in Italia, come piace crederlo a noi?

F: Sicuro di recente c’è un grande ritorno delle sonorità anni ’90 e ’00 quindi ritmi veloci e melodie efficaci, c’è tanta trance che gira anche negli altri generi

G: Siamo sicuri che le contaminazioni che si sentono sempre più spesso nei vari dancefloor faranno conoscere sempre di più questo genere che molti già apprezzano senza saperlo 🙂

E ora, tornando alla creatura, dove possiamo trovare informazioni, novità e notizie per essere sempre aggiornati sulle peripezie del Trance Gate?

G: Su Instagram potete seguire trancegate_milano mentre si Facebook trovate la pagina chiamata semplicemente Trance Gate, dove potrete trovare tutte le informazioni sui nostri eventi (il prossimo sarà sabato 18 maggio al Tunnel Club di Milano).

Grazie mille per il vostro tempo.

F&G: Grazie mille a voi per la bella chiacchierata, è stato un piacere!

