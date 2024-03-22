Abbiamo intervistato Lorenzo Casafina e Luciano Cannale, organizzatori dei party Mint(M), il nuovo format nato in Puglia. Abbiamo parlato di clubbing, vinili, location atipiche e buona musica.

Portavoce della più ampia famiglia di Mint (M), che ha sede nella BAT, ci hanno raccontato i desideri, gli obiettivi e le visioni che hanno portato alla nascita del nuovo collettivo. Una chiacchierata che rivela l’autenticità dei valori che hanno dato vita a Mint (M) e che offre uno sguardo sul futuro del progetto.

Una community nata in controtendenza con la scena elettronica contemporanea fatta di nomi blasonati, grandi numeri e apparenze che spesso spogliano il clubbing dalla sua essenza originaria, fatta di connessioni, amicizia e buona musica.

Il progetto è parallelo a Ways, altro format già noto tra la Puglia e Milano. Mint (M), però, risulta essere qualcosa di nuovo e unico, diverso anche dagli altri progetti curati dall’organizzazione. Un team che riesce a individuare i vuoti da colmare nella scena, gettando talvolta uno sguardo al passato, talvolta al futuro.

DVS1 x WAYS. Aphelion Club (BT)

Ciao ragazzi, benvenuti su Parkett. È un piacere avervi qui per saperne di più su Mint (M), il vostro nuovo progetto nato nella splendida cornice del territorio pugliese. In occasione del primo party del 2 marzo, la location è rimasta segreta fino alla sera stessa dell’evento. Un po’ come quando si aspettava l’info sul luogo del free party, avete potuto contare sulla fiducia dei vostri clienti che si sono affidati ciecamente a voi dell’organizzazione. Inizierei proprio da qui, chiedendovi il perché di questa scelta e, in generale, se Mint (M) sia legato al luogo in cui è nato, la Puglia, o se nasce come format itinerante similmente a Ways, il vostro progetto già noto tra la Puglia e Milano.

[Lorenzo] Essenzialmente Mint (M) nasce in Puglia, nello specifico nella BAT. Il progetto è nato da pochissimo e per il momento il nostro focus rimarrà la Puglia, territorio in cui vogliamo consolidare questa nuova realtà. Per quanto riguarda la location dei party, tale scelta riflette l’identità del nuovo progetto che si colloca al di fuori del concetto di club come struttura. Infatti, abbiamo pensato di fare i nostri party in location secret in modo che la gente possa incuriosirsi, dato che spesso conosce già tutti i club della zona. In generale, noi sceglieremo sempre location particolari, piccole e familiari da 300-350 persone in modo che tutti possano sentirsi a casa e in famiglia. La location è stata annunciata poco prima dell’evento con un messaggio sul nostro canale telegram.

Com’è nata l’idea di creare Mint (M)? Perché avete scelto proprio questo nome?

[Luciano] Di solito, quando si acquistano dei dischi usati, le condizioni del prodotto vengono classificate usando una scala che comprende poor – quando il disco è in cattive condizioni – prosegue con good, very good e, infine, con near-mint o mint (M) indica le migliori condizioni del disco, che quindi produrrà un suono migliore. Il nome Mint deriva proprio da qui, dall’idea di creare qualcosa di nuovo, sigillato, non contaminato da format preesistenti o già visti. Proporre musica è qualcosa che fanno tutti, ma è proprio dal desiderio di proporre la Buona musica, come si faceva un tempo, che nasce Mint (M).

Quindi, io e i miei amici abbiamo creato questo collettivo unendo le nostre passioni, condividendo i nostri pensieri e portando alla nascita questo nuovo format partendo dalle basi. Il progetto è parallelo a Ways, ormai affermato da più di 10 anni e che offre una selezione musicale di artisti generalmente molto noti. Ad oggi la scena musicale è cambiata molto. La nostra zona era diventata un punto cardine per la scena techno, ma pian piano sono sopraggiunti movimenti musicali distanti dalle nostre visioni. Infatti, il logo che abbiamo creato ha le sembianze di una clessidra: fermare il tempo, rovesciarlo e ricominciare da capo.

Cerchiamo di stimolare il piacere di ascoltare e proporre musica ma nel modo più semplice, organizzando dei party in location piccole e proponendo una selezione musicale che dia spazio a giovani emergenti, soprattutto locali. La Puglia è piena di talenti che non hanno i mezzi per uscire, e vogliamo innanzitutto dare una possibilità a loro. Noi del team, che comprende anche i nostri amici Andrea, Nicola, Pierpaolo a.k.a. Yorg e Graziano a.k.a. Grace, siamo giovani ragazzi e ciò che vogliamo fare è proporre musica ai nostri clienti, o meglio, ai nostri amici. Non vogliamo fare grosse pubblicità, creare qualcosa che sia “troppo”, vogliamo essere semplici.

Logo Mint (M)

Quali sono gli elementi fondamentali che un bravo organizzatore di party non può trascurare?

[Lorenzo] Ciò che più conta è la musica, la selezione musicale. E’ fondamentale dare spazio agli artisti della zona perché la scena la fanno i local. Abbiamo capito che anche in Puglia la gente, fortunatamente, li segue molto, non cerca più solo i nomi blasonati. Chiaramente se c’è un guest ci sta ma molti ragazzi vengono per seguire i talenti della zona. Questo progetto nasce anche dopo un periodo di pausa, e in questi mesi abbiamo visto che nella scena locale c’erano pochi prodotti di qualità, e che quindi potevamo essere noi, come abbiamo fatto con Ways negli ultimi 10 anni, a fare musica.

Sabato 2 marzo si è tenuto il primo party Mint (M). Com’è andato? Avete raggiunto gli obiettivi che vi eravate prefissati? C’è qualcosa che vorreste migliorare in futuro?

[Luciano] Sicuramente gli aspetti da migliorare dopo il primo party li trovi sempre. Il primo evento è quello di prova, quello che ti fa capire dove devi agire. Noi abbiamo raggiunto un ottimo risultato, io avevo il sorriso dietro le orecchie perché non me l’aspettavo. Come ti dicevo prima, venivamo da una situazione generale in cui le cose non andavano. Per noi che nutriamo una forte passione per la musica e per l’organizzazione di eventi, vedere che la musica che tu proponi come promoter non viene apprezzata è molto frustrante e ti fa perdere la voglia di credere in qualcosa. Quindi, ci siamo rialzati e abbiamo ricominciato con le più basse aspettative.

C’è stata una buona affluenza di gente, tenendo in considerazione che la location scelta ha una capienza di circa 300 persone al chiuso. Non considerando la parte esterna che è stata poco utilizzata, se non come zona chill o di passaggio, a causa del freddo. Per il prossimo party cercheremo di perfezionare alcuni servizi: il botteghino, i bagni, la sicurezza, il bar, le luci e soprattutto l’audio, che è sempre l’elemento fondamentale.

Vorremmo inoltre lavorare sugli allestimenti, anch’essi fondamentali per creare un contesto accattivante per i nostri clienti-amici. I partecipanti ai party Mint (M), per noi, non sono solo clienti che pagano il ticket. Sono piuttosto persone che vengono a godersi lo spettacolo con noi, e insieme a noi creano la community di Mint. Una community che condivide in modo orizzontale questa realtà, formata dagli artisti, dai promoter e dagli amici che vengono a trovarci: siamo tutti uguali.

Per il vostro primo party avete scelto il sound di The Alchemical Theory (Live) insieme ai vostri residents Man or Mistress, More Influenza e Yorg. Qual è l’identità della proposta musicale di Mint(M)?

[Lorenzo] Come abbiamo anticipato prima, vogliamo dare spazio ai local che hanno poche possibilità di esprimersi. Venendo da uno storico di artisti pugliesi che sono diventati molto importanti, anche appartenenti alla nostra squadra, vorremmo che accadesse la stessa cosa. Chiaramente vogliamo dare spazio anche a guest, ma più ricercati e di nicchia. Artisti che il clubber medio, pugliese o italiano, spesso non conosce. Parte della scena che noi conosciamo, che abbiamo visto in giro per l’Italia o per il mondo, e che vogliamo far conoscere a chi viene ai nostri party.

Flyer del primo party Mint (M)

“Absolutely perfect in every way. Certainly never been played, possibly even still sealed. Should be used sparingly as a grade, if at all”. Sono queste le parole che accolgono i visitatori sulla vostra pagina instagram. Qual è il messaggio che vorreste trasmettere a chi entra in contatto per la prima volta con Mint (M)?

[Luciano] Il nostro messaggio è che la musica non è pubblicità, non è essere star, è qualcos’altro. La musica unisce le anime di tutti in qualcosa di comune. Venire e fare festa vuol dire anche che devi saperti divertire senza recare danno né a te stesso né agli altri, cercando di goderti quel momento. Oggi il concetto di club si sta via via disperdendo in qualcosa che si basa più su sull’essere importanti e fare grandi numeri. Sussistono dinamiche di interessi che riguardano gli staff, i club, gli artisti e ciò che si organizza, che disperdono il clubbing in una realtà in cui si punta sempre il dito contro qualcuno. Così facendo è difficile creare e godere di qualcosa che sia davvero di tutti quanti, qualcosa di bello fatto da noi ragazzi, con pochi mezzi. Una cosa organizzata per tutti noi, come se fossimo i membri di una stessa famiglia, e che riporti il clubbing al concetto iniziale che ci ispira, fatto di amicizia e condivisione.

[Lorenzo] Nello specifico, il messaggio sulla nostra pagina si riferisce alle descrizioni dei dischi in ottime condizioni riportate, ad esempio, su Discogs, il più noto database dove poter acquistare i dischi usati. La nostra community è come un disco mint, in perfette condizioni, potenzialmente ancora sigillato, nuovo.

Perché i clubbers dovrebbero scegliere di partecipare ai party Mint (M)?

[Lorenzo] Perché da noi si sentiranno a casa. Mint (M) nasce per sentirsi a casa, per sentirsi liberi e rispettare sé stessi e gli altri, ascoltando buona musica che in zona, ultimamente, è mancata. Ai nostri party troveranno un dancefloor educato, con cui connettersi, conoscere gente e addetti ai lavori facendo, appunto, community senza mai sentirsi giudicati. Vogliamo offrire un’esperienza diversa da quella dei club da 900 -1000 persone, diversa anche da Ways. In queste circostanze, a volte, la connessione si perde un po’ a causa della grande affluenza di gente. I party Mint (M) vogliono offrire connessioni, una vera community.

Concludo augurandovi buona fortuna a nome di Parkett per l’evoluzione del vostro nuovo progetto, Mint (M). A tal proposito, state già pensando al prossimo party?

[Luciano] Si, abbiamo molte idee per il futuro. Le location rimarranno segrete fino a qualche ora prima dell’evento. Probabilmente faremo passare le festività di Pasqua, dato che non vogliamo accatastare troppi eventi uno dietro l’altro. Non ci serve fare un party ogni settimana o due, potremmo farne uno al mese o ogni due mesi, dato che vorremmo anche fare alzare la domanda perché abbiamo ricevuto molti feedback positivi. La gente nei giorni successivi al primo party, ne ha parlato, bene o male ma ne ha parlato. Sicuramente annunceremo il secondo party nella seconda metà di aprile, sperando che il secondo vada bene come il primo e sperando di aver creato curiosità tra la gente che ha apprezzato il nostro lavoro.

[Lorenzo] Inoltre, il futuro di Mint si apre ad un’evoluzione musicale fedele e organica alla nostra identità, con la prospettiva comune di creare uno spazio sicuro e coeso per chi ama la musica elettronica e cerca un posto come il nostro. Da un punto di vista progettuale, saremo parte del lancio di una nuova rassegna di eventi chiamata “Tremito Fest” promossa da una rinomata azienda olivicola Murgiana, che con il lancio del suo nuovo Gin e questo tipo di organizzativa punta fortemente sulla crescita del nostro territorio in ottica culturale e sociale. Rassegna che ci vedrà maggiormente impegnati nell’ultima data, in cui Tremito Fest ospiterà una performance live del leggendario duo di Detroit Octave One, e che vedrà impegnati anche i resident DJs di Mint Yorg e Grace in un b2b set, insomma da non perdere!

Grazie Parkett!

Party Mint. 2 marzo 2024

ENGLISH VERSION

Hi guys, welcome to Parkett. It’s a pleasure to have you here to learn more about Mint (M), your new project born in the splendid landscape of Apulian area. In occasion of the first party on March 2, the location remained secret until the evening of the event itself. A bit like when you were waiting for info on the location of the free party, you were able to count on the trust of your customers who blindly trusted you with the organization. I would start right from here, asking you the reason for this choice and, in general, whether Mint Community is linked to the place where it was born, Puglia, or whether it was born as an itinerant format similar to Ways, your project already known between Puglia and Milan.

[Lorenzo] Essentially Mint (M) was born in Puglia, specifically in BAT. The project was born very recently and for the moment our focus will remain on Puglia, the territory in which we want to get stronger this new reality. About the parties location , this choice reflects the identity of the new project which is outside the concept of a club as a structure. In fact, we thought about holding our parties in secret locations so that people can become curious, given that they often already know all the clubs in the area. In general, we will always choose particular, small and familiar locations for 300-350 people so that everyone can feel at home and in the family. The location was announced shortly before the event with a message on our telegram channel.

How did the idea of creating Mint (M) come about? Why did you choose this name?

[Luciano] Usually, when buying used records, its condition is classified using a scale that includes poor – when the record is in bad condition – continues with good, very good and, finally, with near-mint or mint (M) indicates the best condition of the disc, which will therefore produce a better sound. The name Mint comes from here, from the idea of creating something new, sealed, uncontaminated by pre-existing or already seen formats. Proposing music is something that everyone does, but it is precisely from the desire to propose good music, as it was done in the past, that Mint (M) was born.

So, my friends and I created this collective by combining our passions, sharing our thoughts and bringing this new format to life starting from the bottom. The project is parallel to Ways, now established for more than 10 years and which offers a musical selection of generally well-known artists. Today the music scene has changed a lot. Our area had become a key point for the techno scene, but gradually musical movements distant from our visions arrived. In fact, our logo seems an hourglass: stopping time, reversing it and starting over.

We try to stimulate the pleasure of listening to and playing music but in the simplest way, organizing parties in small locations and proposing a musical selection that gives space to emerging young people, especially local ones. Puglia is full of talents who can’t go out, and we want to give them a chance first. In our team, which also includes our friends Andrea, Nicola, Pierpaolo a.k.a. Yorg and Graziano a.k.a. Grace, we are young guys and what we want to do is offer music to our clients, or rather, to our friends. We don’t want to advertise big, create something that is “too much”, we want to be simple.

What are the key things that a good party organizer cannot overlook?

[Lorenzo] The most important things is music, the musical selection. It’s essential to give space to local artists because the locals make the scene. We understood that even in Puglia people, fortunately, follow them a lot, they no longer just look for the famous names. Clearly if there is a guest is nice, but many people come to follow the locals . This project was also born after a period of pause, and in recent months we have seen that in the local scene there were few quality products, and that therefore we could be the ones, as we have done with Ways in the last 10 years, to make music.

The first Mint (M) party was on Saturday 2 March. How did it go? Have you achieved your goals? Is there anything you would like to improve in the future?

[Luciano] You will certainly always find aspects to improve after the first party. The first event is the test one, the one that makes you understand where you need to act. We achieved an excellent result, I had a smile behind my ears because I didn’t expect it. As I told you before, we came from a general situation where things weren’t going right. For us who have a strong passion for music and for organizing events, seeing that the music you propose as a promoter is not appreciated is very frustrating and makes you lose the desire to believe in something. So, we picked ourselves up and started again with the lowest expectations.

There were many people, thinking that location chosen has a capacity of around 300 people indoors. Not considering the outdoor zone which has been little used, except as a chill or passage area, due to the cold. For the next party we will try to perfect some services: the box office, the bathrooms, security, the bar, the lights and above all the audio, which is always the fundamental element.

We would also like to work on location setup, which is also fundamental to creating an attractive context for our customer-friends. Mint (M) party participants, for us, are not just clients who pay the ticket. Rather, they are people who come to enjoy the show with us, and together with us create the Mint community. A community that shares this reality horizontally, made of artists, promoters and friends who come to visit us: we are all the same.

For your first party you chose the sound of The Alchemical Theory (Live) together with your residents Man or Mistress, More Influenza and Yorg. What is the identity of Mint(M)’s musical proposal?

[Lorenzo] As we mentioned before, we want to give space to the locals who don’t have many opportunities to express themselves. Coming from a historian of Apulian artists who have become very important, even belonging to our team, we would like the same thing to happen. Clearly we also want to give space to guests, but more refined and niche ones. Artists that the average clubber, whether from Puglia or Italy, often doesn’t know. Part of the scene that we know, that we have seen around Italy or around the world, and that we want to introduce to those who come to our parties.

“Absolutely perfect in every way. Certainly never been played, possibly even still sealed. Should be used sparingly as a grade, if at all”. These are the words that welcome visitors to your Instagram page. What message would you like to convey to those who come into contact with Mint (M) for the first time?

[Luciano] Our message is that music is not advertising, it is not being a star, it is something else. Music unites everyone’s souls in something common. Coming and partying also means that you have to know how to have fun without harming yourself or others, trying to enjoy that moment. Today the concept of clubbing is gradually dispersing into something that is based more on being important and making big numbers. There are dynamics of interests that concern the staff, the clubs, the artists and what is organised, which disperse clubbing in a reality in which the finger is always pointed at someone. In doing so it is difficult to create and enjoy something that truly belongs to everyone, something beautiful made by us, with little means. Something organized for all of us, as if we were members of the same family, and which brings clubbing back to the initial concept that inspires us, made up of friendship and sharing.

[Lorenzo] Specifically, the message on our page refers to the descriptions of records in excellent condition reported, for example, on Discogs, the most well-known database where you can buy used records. Our community is like a mint record, in perfect condition, potentially still sealed, new.

Why should clubbers choose to enjoy Mint (M) parties?

[Lorenzo] Because they will feel at home with us. Mint (M) was created to feel at home, to feel free and respect oneself and others, listening to good music that has been missing in the area recently.In our parties they will find a polite dancefloor, with which to connect, meet people and professionals, creating a community without ever feeling judged. We want to offer an experience different from that of clubs of 900 -1000 people, also different from Ways. In these circumstances, sometimes, the connection is lost a bit due to the large presence of people. Mint (M) parties want to offer connections, a real community.

I conclude by wishing you good luck on behalf of Parkett in the evolution of your new project, Mint (M). By the way, are you already thinking about the next party?

[Luciano] Yes, we have many ideas for the future. The locations will remain secret until a few hours before the event. We will probably let the Easter holidays pass, since we don’t want to stack too many events. We don’t need to have a party every week or two, we could do one a month or every two months, as we would also like to raise demand because we have received a lot of positive feedback. In the days following the first party, people talked about it, good or bad but they talked about it. We will certainly announce the second party in the second half of April, hoping that the second one goes as well as the first and hoping to have created curiosity among the people who appreciated our work.

[Lorenzo] Furthermore, the future of Mint(M) opens up to a musical evolution that is faithful and organic to our identity, with the common perspective of creating a safe and cohesive space for those who love electronic music and are looking for a place like ours. From a planning point of view, we will be part of the launch of a new series of events called “Tremito Fest” promoted by a renowned Murgiana olive company, which with the launch of its new Gin and this type of organization is strongly aiming for the growth of our territory from a cultural and social perspective. An event that will see us more involved on the last date, in which Tremito Fest will host a live performance by the legendary Detroit duo Octave One, and which will also see the resident DJs of Mint Yorg and Grace involved in a b2b set, in short, not to be missed!

Thanks Parkett!