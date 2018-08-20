In occasione della quarta edizione del DGTL festival di Barcellona, abbiamo avuto il piacere di scambiare quattro chiacchiere con lo spagnolo più famoso della techno, Oscar Mulero. Lo abbiamo intervistato appena prima del suo set sabato 11 agosto ed ecco che cosa ci ha raccontato.

Oscar Mulero, il cui nome fa rima con Pole Group (potete leggere la storia e le tracce fondamentali dell’etichetta qui) è un artista che sicuramente necessita di poche introduzioni: sulla scena dal 1991, dapprima a Madrid, poi nel resto del mondo, grazie ad una leggendaria esibizione al Sonar nel 1996 che lo rese famoso e mise il suo nome accanto a quello dei grandi della techno, Hawtin, Mills e Garnier.

Veterano del genere, Mulero è produttore di un ampio spettro di sonorità che vanno dalla pura techno da dancefloor sulle sue etichette Warm Up e Pole Group, fino alle contaminazioni ambient, IDM e dunque suoni più introspettivi e rarefatti, come quelli con cui è uscito, più recentemente, su Semantica o Token.

“Un musicista che ama la fotografia” così si è definito nell’intervista rilasciata per Parkett: Mulero è davvero un artista a tutto tondo, interessato anche a ciò che accade “ai margini del dancefloor”, come testimoniato da Monochrome AV, suo ultimo lavoro audiovisivo di cui ci ha parlato.

Tra i sempre numerosi progetti per il futuro ed una preziosa riflessione sul cambiamento della scena musicale dagli anni Novanta ad oggi, Mulero sembra porre, al centro di tutto quello che fa, l’amore per la musica ed una profonda conoscenza del genere. É questa, infatti, la chiave fondamentale per realizzare una proposta musicale sempre autentica che, nel suo caso, non delude da oltre vent’anni.

Ecco cosa ci ha raccontato.

Ciao Oscar, eccoci di fronte ad un contesto come quello del DGTL festival, dove ritorni per la seconda volta in quattro edizioni. Cosa ne pensi dell’evento?

Ciao, direi che ci siamo davanti ad una buonissima proposta estiva e all’aria aperta: c’è un bel clima. Direi che non si sta affatto male.

Sappiamo che in passato hai affermato di preferire le esibizioni lunghe, dove puoi variare e proporre sonorità distinte, che nel tuo caso possono spaziare dall’ambient fino alla techno nuda e cruda. In questo caso la tua performance sarà di due ore. Come ti prepari per queste occasioni? Come riesci a condensare la tua musica e il tuo stile in così poco tempo?

Negli ultimi anni, purtroppo, di esibizioni lunghe ne riesco a fare solo una o due all’anno. In questo caso, come in molte altre occasioni, inizio prendendo delle informazioni in merito al festival o al club che mi ospita, così da avere un’idea sulla direzione che può prendere la selezione musicale, anche se nel mio caso non varia molto, perché so quello che il pubblico si aspetta da me e qual è il tipo di traccia che può funzionare.

Non ti succede mai di arrivare al termine dell’esibizione e dire “Oh, è già finito il tempo e mi sarebbe piaciuto mettere anche qualcos’altro”?

Si, a volte mi succede, soprattutto quando mi sto divertendo.

Parliamo un po’ del progetto Monochrome AV, che hai presentato al Sónar di quest’anno. Come nasce e come si sviluppa un progetto audiovisivo di questa portata?

Monochrome AV nasce l’anno scorso: si tratta di un progetto che mi ha messo alla prova, soprattutto nel momento in cui ho dovuto unire la mia musica alle immagini. È un lavoro sperimentale, che si colloca ai margini del dancefloor. Monochrome AV nasce da miei contatti con artisti audiovisivi (Nazare Soares e Javier Bejarano) che avrei voluto con me in quest’avventura; insieme abbiamo determinato, passo dopo passo, che direzione avrebbe preso un lavoro di questo tipo. Ho voluto realizzare, infatti, qualcosa che superasse i miei progetti audiovisivi precedenti e su Monochrome AV abbiamo lavorato molto, ad esempio, con immagini in bianco e nero montate al rallentatore, su pellicole di otto e dieci millimetri. Il tutto è stato poi rilavorato con l’obiettivo di ottenere un effetto cinematografico, un risultato che funziona molto bene con il contenuto musicale del set.

Quindi possiamo dire che Monochrome AV è un progetto su cui continuerai a lavorare?

Certo, abbiamo molte altre date in programma, sia in Spagna che fuori. Ovviamente sarà proposto in un circuito più ridotto di quello del club, ma continueremo a lavorarci perché è un progetto in cui credo molto e che mi dà davvero tantissimo a livello artistico.

A proposito di arti visive, sappiamo che a te piace molto la fotografia. Ci sono stati dei casi in cui la fotografia ha influenzato il tuo lavoro? Ci sono punti di contatto tra Oscar Mulero DJ e produttore e Oscar Mulero fotografo?

La fotografia è un mio hobby, ma non c’è realmente un punto di contatto tra la mia fotografia e la musica. Ci sono state delle occasioni in cui un paio di mie foto sono state elaborate e sono diventate delle copertine di dischi, mi riferisco ad alcune immagini di alberi. Ma non mi considero assolutamente un fotografo, sono piuttosto un musicista a cui piace la fotografia.

Sappiamo che ti piace molto viaggiare, a differenza di altri colleghi che rivelano di soffrire le lunghe tournée. Hai anche spesso detto di amare il Giappone e l’Asia in generale. Quando viaggi, ci sono degli elementi che influenzano la tua musica?

Certamente, io cerco di ottimizzare al massimo il mio tempo durante i viaggi, soprattutto quando devo rimanere in tourneé per settimane. Il Sud America e l’Asia mi ispirano molto a livello creativo. Le ore che passo in aeroporto mi aiutano a mantenere l’equilibrio tra le esibizioni del fine settimana e il mio lavoro in studio. Quando sono in aeroporto ho sempre qualcosa con me per poter fare musica e buttare giù qualche idea, che poi riprenderò e terminerò nel mio studio. Viaggiare mi ispira molto perché più mi trovo a contatto con un contesto differente, più la mia mente cattura idee. Sicuramente mi ispira molto di più a livello creativo che l’ordinaria routine.

Raccontaci qualcosa di Selección Natural, un progetto molto interessante che sviluppi insieme ad altri due artisti, Exium e Reeko. La peculiarità di Selección Natural sta nel fatto che non viene specificato il nome dell’autore di una determinata traccia, perché ognuna viene sviluppata ed elaborata da tutti e tre insieme. Ci spieghi un po’ come è nata questa idea?

Hai detto bene, è proprio questa la parte interessante del progetto. Noi tre lavoriamo insieme, come gruppo, sappiamo bene qual è il tipo di suono che utilizziamo e come lo svilupperemo e in questo modo nascono le tracce. A noi quello che interessa davvero è la musica, non firmare la produzione, per questo il nostro nome è Selección Natural e tutto viene pubblicato sotto questo alias.

Quindi si può parlare di una sorta di filosofia del suono condivisa o, addirittura, di una scuola?

Non direi proprio una scuola, rimarrei più sull’idea di partecipazione attiva da parte di tutti nel processo creativo.

Secondo te ci sono delle differenze di approccio alla musica techno oggi rispetto a quando hai iniziato tu all’inizio degli anni ’90?

Se vuoi sapere se si è perso qualcosa di autentico rispetto all’idea iniziale, ti posso dire che è possibile, tanto a livello creativo come a livello di esibizione. Adesso ci sono un’infinità di DJ e alcuni di essi diventano molto popolari in un paio d’anni, mentre altri hanno raggiunto la stessa fama dopo vent’anni di carriera. Bisogna però considerare che c’è molta differenza tra essere popolari e riuscire a mantenere un certo livello. Oggi è facile essere popolari: piacciono molto i “like” e ci vuole poco per conseguirli. Questo in un certo senso tende a massificare la musica e forse gli fa perdere un po’ la sua essenza. Succede lo stesso anche a livello delle produzioni: il mercato è molto grande, ci sono moltissimi artisti, moltissimi festival. Però, allo stesso tempo, se, come artista, in mezzo a tutte queste proposte, riesci a distaccarti dalla massa per la tua autenticità, lavorando duro per tanti anni, troverai un pubblico sempre fedele. Oggi è molto facile arrivare in cima ed è ugualmente facile cadere dopo 4 o 5 anni al massimo. Io credo che l’unica cosa che conta davvero sia avere delle basi musicali molto solide. Poi quello che succede con la massificazione, beh quello lo vediamo! Ci sono comunque delle realtà che lavorano molto bene pur essendo molto grandi e popolari, come ad esempio Dekmantel.

A proposito di Dekmantel, ti è piaciuto esibirti su quel palcoscenico? Pensi sia davvero uno dei migliori festival d’Europa?

Secondo me è uno dei migliori festival del mondo, non solo d’Europa. Per me è un festival eccellente. Mi è piaciuto molto e posso dirti che è il festival dove, al momento, mi diverto di più.

Hai qualche progetto in particolare su cui stai lavorando su Pole Group, qualche anteprima per i nostri lettori?

Certo! Io sono sempre al lavoro con nuovi progetti. Quest’anno pubblicherò un EP su Pole Group verso la fine del 2018, mentre il prossimo anno usciranno delle collaborazioni su altre etichette e dei remix molto interessanti. Ovviamente continuerò a lavorare anche con sul piano audiovisuale con Monochrome AV. Ne vedremo delle belle, insomma.

Ci sono dei giovani artisti che hanno catturato la tua attenzione in maniera particolare?

Certo, ce ne sono davvero tanti in Spagna, in Europa, in Sud America, in Francia e in Italia. Ogni produttore che ho inserito sulla mia etichetta e che, in un certo qual modo, riceverà l’eredità di noi vecchi, è meritevole di attenzione, per questo cerco di portarli sempre con me quando posso.

A proposito di Italia, ti piace suonare nel nostro paese? Che ne pensi del nostro pubblico? È simile a quello spagnolo?

Sì, mi piace molto venire in Italia. È un pubblico molto caloroso, che reagisce benissimo alla musica, molto simile in questo senso al pubblico spagnolo. Ovviamente mi piace moltissimo venire in Italia anche per il cibo!



ENGLISH

During the 2018 edition of DGTL festival in Barcelona, we had the pleasure of interviewing Oscar Mulero, perhaps the most influential Spanish DJ and producer of the techno realms. We had a chat with him just before his set on Saturday 11thAugust, and here is what he told us.

Boss of Pole Group label, Mulero is an artist who really needs little introduction: he started playing music in his hometown Madrid in 1991 to gradually gain global recognition, especially after his famous performance at Sonar in 1996, when his name finally stood next to the ones of Richie Hawtin, Jeff Mills and Laurent Garnier.

Techno veteran, Mulero actually produces a wide spectrum of sounds: from his signature techno, music made for the dancefloor and out on his labels Warm Up and Pole Group, to ambient and IDM, as proven by his most recent releases on Semantica or Token.

“A musician who likes photography” he says of himself when telling us about his passion: he certainly is a real artist, whose interest is not limited to the dancefloor, Monochrome AV, his new audio-visual work, being the latest proof.

Sharing with us his upcoming projects and some wise words about how the techno scene has evolved in recent years, Mulero seems putting his love and knowledge of music at the center of everything he does. This is, in his words, what “really matters”: working hard and being authentic. These have helped him build one of the most prolific, yet diverse careers of electronic music in the past twenty tears.

Enjoy our interview.

Hello Oscar, here we are at DGTL, where you are back for the second time in four years. How do you see the festival?

Hello! Yes, DGTL is a nice summer festival: there’s a really good atmosphere.

You have said in the past that longer performances are what you like best, as they allow you to build a set out of different types of sound, which in your case can really vary from ambient to the heaviest of techno. Tonight you are playing for two hours. How do you prepare for this type of set? Do you manage to cram all of your music in such a short slot?

Unfortunately I get to play long sets just once or twice per year, these days. For DGTL, as in any other occasion, I start with collecting info about the festival or the club where I am playing, so I can figure out the music selection that I want to bring, although in my case I usually know what the crowd is expecting from me and the type of tracks that might work better.

Did you ever happen to get at the end of your set and think: “Oh, time is over, I could still play something”?

Yes, that happens, especially when I am having fun.

Let’s talk about Monochrome AV, a project that you have recently presented at Sonar. Can you tell us a bit more about when and how the project was born and how it works?

Monochrome AV was born last year and it’s a project that has particularly challenged me, especially when I had to link my music to the images. It’s an experimental work, born to live off the dancefloor. Monochrome AV was born following some contacts I had with Nazare Soares and Javier Bejarano, visual artists that I wanted with me in this adventure. We worked together, step after step, on the direction that we wanted to give to this project. I wanted something that would surpass my previous works with audio-visuals: with Monochrome, for example, we used black and white images and arranged them in slow motion, using 8 or 10mm films. Everything was then reworked aiming at a cinematographic effect, that really suits the music content of the set.

So there are more dates for Monochrome AV in the upcoming future?

Of course! We have many dates planned for the future, both in Spain and outside. Obviously Monochrome AV will be presented in a smaller circuit compared to the clubs’ one, but we will keep doing gigs, as this is a project which I truly believe in, and one that is giving me a lot from an artistic point of view.

Talking about visuals, we know that you are passionate about photography. Has photography ever influenced your music? Is there a point of contact between Oscar Mulero as DJ and producer and Oscar Mulero as photographer?

Photography is a hobby for me, but I wouldn’t say there’s a point of contact between that and my music. There were a couple of occasions in which some of my shots were edited and became covers of some albums… I am talking about some pictures of trees. But I don’t consider myself a photographer, I am rather a musician who likes photography.

You like travelling, unlike some of your colleagues who are often said to suffer long tours. You seem having particularly enjoyed Japan and Asia, more in general. Are there elements of travelling that influence your music?

Sure, I always try to make the most of the time I spend travelling, especially when I am on long tours, sometimes for weeks. South-America and Asia really inspire me from a creative standpoint. The hours spent at the airport help me keeping a sort of balance between my performances at the weekend and my work in the studio. When I am at the airport, I have always something with me to make music or to jot a couple of ideas down that I will then review and finish back home. Travelling inspires me because the more I am exposed to different things, the more my mind can capture ideas. That’s surely more inspiring for me that the ordinary and the routine.

Tell us something about Selección Natural, your latest project with Exium and Reeko. What makes Selección Natural even more interesting is that no one of you put his name on any track: all have been made in common, each member of the group has worked on parts of them that then have been assigned to another artist, in a continuous loop. Can you explain a bit more how did this idea originate?

You are right, that’s the interesting part of the project. We work together, as a group, and we know what kind of sound we want and how to get it, that’s how all the tracks were born. What’s important for us is the music, not putting a name on the tracks, that’s why the name of the project is Selección Natural and everything comes out under this alias.

Can we say there’s a common philosophy of music or even a school?

I wouldn’t call it a school, I’d rather say that everyone is actively taking part in the creative process.

Do you think there are differences in the way techno music is perceived and produced today, compared to when you started in the early Nineties?

If you want to know if we have lost something in authenticity compared to the past, I can tell you that yes, that could be possible, both from a creative point of view as for the performances. Nowadays there are so many DJs and some of them become really popular in a couple of years, whereas others reached the same type of recognition after twenty years of doing this. Although there’s a difference between being popular and keeping a certain level… Being popular is easy today, getting a lot of “likes” seems very important and that’s easy too. This can make the music offer a bit more mainstream and therefore it can lose its essence somehow. The same happens on a production level: the offer is very big, there are many artists and festivals. But at the same time, if you, as an artist, can differentiate yourself from the crowd because of your authenticity and your hard working for many years, your public will be loyal. I think that what really matters is having a solid music background. Then what happens with the mainstream, we can all see that! There are good realities working very well though, despite being big and popular, see Dekmantel for example.

Yeah, what about Dekmantel, did you like playing there? Do you think it’s one of the best festivals in Europe as they say?

I think it’s one of the best festivals in the world, not just in Europe. It’s an excellent festival. I liked it very much and I can tell you that, for the time being, it’s the festival that I enjoyed the most.

Any specific project you are working on with Pole Group or something new that you want to share with our readers?

Sure! I am always working on something new. I will release an EP on Pole Group towards the end of the year and I am working on something new on other labels and new remixes for next year. I will also keep working on Monochrome AV obviously. It’s going to be fun!

Are there any young artists that you particularly like?

Sure, there are many artists in Spain, Europe, South-America, France and Italy. All the producers that I choose for my labels and that in some way will inherit the legacy of us, older generation, deserve some attention: that’s why I try to take them with me whenever I can.

Talking about Italy, do you like playing there? What do you think of the crowd there? Is it similar to the Spanish one?

Yes, I love playing in Italy. The crowd is really warm in the way they react to music, very similar to the Spanish one in that sense. I also like coming to Italy for the food!