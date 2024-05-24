Radio Slave celebra 20 anni di carriera con il nuovo album “Venti”, riflette sulla sua evoluzione musicale e ci presenta i suoi tanti moniker. Ecco la nostra intervista con il producer britannico.

Radio Slave, alias di Matt Edwards, è un artista poliedrico che spazia attraverso diversi sottogeneri dell’elettronica. Nome di spicco della techno underground, il suo sound è caratterizzato da ritmi ipnotici, deep grooves e produzioni meticolose, che riflettono la sua vasta esperienza e abilità come DJ e producer.

Raggiunge il successo nei primi anni 2000 remixando brani pop tra cui Can’t Get You out of My Head di Kylie Minogue, nel 2006 fonda la label Rekids che ha firmato release di artisti come Laurent Garnier, Nina Kraviz e nel 2008 si trasferisce dalla sua Londra a Berlino, in cui ha vissuto con la sua famiglia per molti anni.

“Come per tutti, durante la pandemia la mia vita è diventata “più lenta” e poi io e la mia famiglia abbiamo deciso di lasciare Berlino dopo averci vissuto per 15 anni.” – ha dichiarato Edwards in press release – “Tutto ciò ha portato a una nuova prospettiva e il mio nuovo album “Venti” è un risultato diretto di questo – un inedito punto di vista sulla mia carriera, la mia storia, il mio futuro e lo stato attuale della musica dance.”

Venti è uscito il 17 maggio su Rekids. Abbiamo chiacchierato con Matt Edwards sul suo ultimo album, i suoi tanti moniker/alter-ego e le sue opinioni sulla scena elettronica odierna.

<a href="https://radioslave.bandcamp.com/album/venti">Venti von Radio Slave</a>

Ciao Matt, benvenuto su Parkett. In press release abbiamo letto che “Venti è una celebrazione in dodici tracce della storia dell’alias più importante di Matt Edwards” — puoi dirci di più?

Beh, l’album è esattamente questo. È un riflesso del mio alias “Radio Slave” e originariamente doveva essere pubblicato nel 2022, ventesimo anniversario della mia carriera. Mi piaceva anche la traduzione italiana per il numero 20, quindi “Venti” è diventato il titolo provvisorio e questo progetto è stato un work in progress, in continua evoluzione dal 2019.

Di Venti mi piace molto The Lunatics (A Tribute To Terry Hall) – perché hai deciso di reinterpretare la traccia del 1982 dei Fun Boy Three?

Sono un grande fan degli Specials, di Terry Hall, dello ska e dell’intera scena “Mod”, inoltre “Ghost Town” è stato un disco molto influente per me, essendo cresciuto nel sud di Londra.

La loro musica era la colonna sonora perfetta per il mood dell’Inghilterra all’inizio degli anni ’80 e rivisitare “The Lunatics” mi è sembrata una scelta appropriata, considerando il mondo folle in cui viviamo oggi. È davvero un peccato che Terry sia morto, avrei adorato averlo nella pezzo. È stato un vero eroe per me e sono davvero felice di poter condividere la mia versione del brano.

Nel 2001, hai pubblicato un edit di “Can’t Get Out of My Head” di Kylie Minogue perché la musica che passava nei club in quel periodo ti “annoiava”. Attualmente, molti DJ producono nostalgicamente edit di brani pop. Cosa pensi di questa tendenza e credi che le ragioni che spingono i DJ oggi a farlo siano diverse da quelle che hanno influenzato te o i DJ nei primi anni 2000?

Penso che dobbiamo ringraziare o incolpare Spotify e TikTok per questo fenomeno. La nuova generazione di DJ e party goers ha un accesso illimitato alla musica, il che spesso porta a un approccio “retromaniaco”. Diciamolo, le canzoni degli anni ’70, ’80 e ’90 sono decisamente migliori di qualsiasi cosa prodotta oggi.

La musica è un formato di intrattenimento ormai antico e sembra che siamo intrappolati in un loop infinito, ossessionati dalla fine del ventesimo secolo, sia per quanto riguarda la musica che la moda. Non credo che questa tendenza cambierà presto.

Crei musica sotto diversi alias oltre Radio Slave, come REKID, The Machine e Quiet Village. Qual è la principale differenza nel tuo approccio creativo quando produci sotto questi vari pseudonimi?

Bella domanda. Mi piace davvero saltare tra i diversi progetti ed è spesso necessario, perché mi permette di resettare quando sto “lottando” con un pezzo o sono bloccato nel mixaggio o nell’arrangiamento di una traccia.

Al momento sto scrivendo un album di dub techno e contemporaneamente sto co-producendo una canzone pop per un artista. A volte ho bisogno di cambiare prospettiva aprendo un progetto diverso. È un toccasana per le orecchie, e poi sono anche un Gemelli, quindi forse è semplicemente nella mia natura.

Quali artisti o generi musicali consideri le tue principali influenze oggi, e ci sono stati cambiamenti significativi in chi o cosa ti ispira rispetto all’inizio della tua carriera?

Credo che i miei giusti, durante questi anni, non siano cambiati per niente. I social media, poi, mi ricordano costantemente della musica che suonavo in passato e spesso sono piacevolmente sorpreso dalle mie scelte musicali.

A essere completamente onesto, ascolto ancora esattamente la stessa musica e adoro gli stessi artisti e produttori che amavo vent’anni fa. Per me, e come per molti altri, la migliore musica è già stata fatta, soprattutto quando si tratta di pop, rock ed elettronica. Fare musica di alto livello nel 2024 costa molto denaro.

La maggior parte degli artisti oggi non può vivere di musica, quindi è impossibile giustificare la spesa, salvo che per pura vanità. Inoltre, le case discografiche non investiranno o prenderanno rischi senza la garanzia di un ritorno, che di solito richiede un contratto a 360 gradi comprendente tour e altre attività. Questo rende molto difficile per artisti e produttori trovare il tempo necessario per perfezionare le proprie capacità e sviluppare i loro talenti.

Produci musica da molto tempo, e trovare ispirazione continua può essere una sfida. Cosa ti aiuta a mantenere viva la tua creatività nel tempo?

In questo momento mi sento come quando ho iniziato. Non mi entusiasma molto ciò che sta accadendo. Amo gli artisti con cui lavoro e amo gestire l’etichetta, ma la scena musicale è piena di spazzatura. È saturata di musica creata solo come veicolo per i DJ per ottenere spettacoli, assurdo. Tuttavia, questa situazione mi spinge avanti e mi ispira.

Mi motiva a trovare buona musica, supportare grandi artisti che ammiro e scoprire nuovi talenti che credo stiano facendo musica per le giuste ragioni. Incanalo le mie energie nella creazione della migliore musica possibile, lavorando e collaborando con cantanti e musicisti, dedicando tempo al mixaggio e facendo semplicemente del mio meglio. È una sfida continua, ma mi dà la carica.

Come ti sembra l’attuale scena della musica elettronica rispetto a quando hai iniziato? Ci sono differenze particolari?

Da dove cominciare. È un mondo completamente diverso rispetto a quando sono entrato nella scena. A questo punto, tutto ciò che posso fare è cercare di preservare le migliori parti del passato, l’eredità della musica elettronica, e supportare gli artisti emergenti. Il panorama musicale è cambiato tantissimo, specialmente negli ultimi tre anni. Dopo la pandemia, c’è stato un enorme cambiamento nei tempi, negli atteggiamenti ed è un momento davvero strano per la musica elettronica in generale.

Un aspetto positivo notevole è che l’elettronica è ora riconosciuta come un movimento globale. C’è meno attenzione su città come Berlino e vediamo nuovi artisti e nuovi generi emergere da tutto il mondo, una ventata d’aria fresca. Abbiamo bisogno di nuove scene locali per portare diversità ed entusiasmo in questo universo musicale.

C’è una traccia nella tua discografia che ha particolarmente attirato la mia attenzione, “Amnesia.” Si distingue un po’ dal resto delle produzioni di Radio Slave, con più elementi pop, influenze baleariche e un’atmosfera onirica. Ti piacerebbe produrre più tracce in questo genere e potresti raccontarci la storia dietro questo pezzo?

Credo di aver sempre voluto produrre più canzoni pop e ho un vero amore per la musica prodotta a metà degli anni ’80 e all’inizio degli anni ’90. Anni d’oro che ci regalarono la colonna sonora di Ibiza. Con Amnesia volevo creare una canzone d’amore sui giorni di gloria dell’isola e sono estremamente soddisfatto del risultato. Inoltre, usciranno degli incredibili remix di Lindstrom quest’estate.

Leggo spesso commenti sotto i DJ set e a volte mi chiedo cosa penserebbe la persona in questione. Sotto il video del tuo live “Radio Slave – Funkhaus Berlin 2018 – ARTE Concert”, ho trovato questo commento: “Radio Slave è come un Digweed funky incrociato con l’attitude di Sven Vath verso il Techno musicale.” Cosa pensi di questa descrizione?

Mi fa sorridere e è davvero cool dato che sono un fan di entrambe queste leggende!

Che consiglio daresti ai giovani artisti che cercano di farsi strada nella musica elettronica? C’è qualcosa che avresti voluto sapere quando hai iniziato?

Sii fedele a te stesso. Cerca di essere paziente. Impara il tuo mestiere e fai amicizia con un buon commercialista o avvocato. Sii preparato a tutto e anche a niente. Imparare a gestire la delusione è essenziale e hai bisogno di una pelle dura per sopravvivere in questo business. E divertirti, non dimenticarlo 🙂

ENGLISH VERSION

Radio Slave: “Less Focus on Berlin, Electronic Music Finally considered as a Global Phenomenon”

Radio Slave celebrates 20 years of his career with the new album “Venti,” reflecting on his artistic evolution and presenting his various monikers. Here is our interview with the British producer.

Radio Slave, alias Matt Edwards, is a versatile artist who spans various sub-genres of electronic music. A prominent name in the underground techno scene, his sound is characterized by hypnotic rhythms, deep grooves, and meticulous productions, reflecting his extensive experience and skills as a DJ and producer.

He rose to success in the early 2000s by remixing pop tracks, including Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” In 2006, he founded the Rekids label, which has released music from artists like Laurent Garnier and Nina Kraviz. In 2008, he moved from his native London to Berlin, where he lived with his family for many years.

“Like everyone else, my life slowed down during the pandemic, and then I decided to move from Berlin with my family after being in the city for 15 years.” – declared Edwards on press release – “This all led to a new perspective, and “Venti” is a direct result of that – a new perspective on my career, history, future, and the current state of dance music.”

Venti was released on May 17th on Rekids. We chatted with Matt Edwards about his latest album, his numerous monikers/alter-egos, and his views on the current electronic music scene.

<a href="https://radioslave.bandcamp.com/album/venti">Venti von Radio Slave</a>

Hi Matt, welcome to Parkett. We read in the press release that ‘Venti is a twelve-track celebration of your most prominent alias’ history – Radio Slave. Can you explain to us why and how?

Well the album is exactly that. It’s a reflection of the my “Radio Slave” alias and it was originally planned to be released in 2022, which would have been the twenty anniversary. I also like the Italian word for twenty so “Venti” became the working title and this project has been a work in progress, and constantly evolving since 2019.

I really liked The Lunatics (A Tribute To Terry Hall) – why did you decide to reimagine the 1982’s track by Fun Boy Three?

I’m a massive fan of the Specials, Terry Hall, ska and the whole “Mod” scene, plus “Ghost Town” was such an influential record for me growing up in south London.

Their music was the perfect soundtrack for the mood of England in the early 80’s and revisiting “The Lunatics” seemed fitting for the crazy world we live in today. It’s just a terrible shame that Terry passed away as I would have loved him to feature on the single. He’s a real hero of mine and I’m just happy that we could release my version.

In 2001, you released an edit of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get Out of My Head” because you were “bored with club music” at the time. Currently, many DJs nostalgically produce edits of pop tracks. What do you think of this trend, and do you believe the reasons that drive DJs today to do this are different from those that influenced you or DJs in the early 2000s?

I think we have to thank or blame Spotify and TikTok for this. The new generation of DJ’s or party goers have limitless access to music and we’re always looking back and lets face it, the songs from the 70’s through to the 90’s are way better than anything thats written today.

Music is such an old format of entertainment and it certainly feels we’re in a never ending loop obsessed with the late twentieth century whether it’s music or fashion and I don’t think it’s about to change.

You create music under different aliases such as REKID, The Machine, and Quiet Village. What is the main difference in your creative approach when producing under these various monikers?

That’s a great question and I actually love jumping between projects and it’s sometimes necessary in a sense that it enables me to reset when I’m struggling with a song or stuck with mixing or arranging a track.

Right now I’m in the middle of writing a dub techno album and at the same time also co-producing a pop song for an artist and sometimes I need to refresh my palette by opening up a different project. It’s good for the ears and I’m also a gemini so maybe it’s just that.

Which artists or musical genres do you consider your main influences today, and have there been significant changes in who or what inspires you compared to the beginning of your career?

I don’t think my tastes have changed at all and with social media I’m constantly reminded of what I played in the past, and I’m often pleasantly surprised by my musical choices and to be completely honest I still listen to exactly the same music and still adore and love the same artists and producers I loved twenty years ago.

For me and like many others I’d probably say that the best music has already been made. Especially when it comes to pop and rock music and even electronic music. Making music in 2024 at a high level costs money. Lots of It, and most artists these days can’t live off music so it’s impossible to justify the expense unless it’s pure vanity.

Record companies also won’t invest or take risks unless they’re guaranteed a return, and this would usually require a 360 deal which includes touring etc. Which means it’s a super tough for artists and producers who need time to learn their craft and develop their talents.

You have been producing music for a long time, and finding continuous inspiration can be challenging. What helps you to keep your creativity alive over time?

Right now I feel like I’m in a similar place to when I started. I’m not so in love with whats happening. I love the artists I work with. I love running the label but the music scene is full of trash. It’s saturated with music thats just made as a vehicle for DJ’s to get shows and so much of it is just nonsense so this is what drives me forward and inspires me.

It inspires me to find good music. Support great artists who I admire. Sign new artists who I believe are doing this for the right reasons and also put my energy into creating the best music I can which means working and collaborating with singers, musicians and spending time on mixing and just doing the best I can. It’s a hustle and it keeps me going.

How do you view the current electronic music scene compared to when you started? Are there any particular differences?

Where to start. It’s such a different world from when I entered the scene and at this point all I can do is try my hardest to preserve the best parts of whats happened in the past, the legacy of electronic music and try and make things better for emerging artists. The musical landscape has changed so much, even in the last three years and post pandemic there’s been a huge shift of tempos, attitudes and it’s a really strange time for electronic music in general.

One huge positive aspect is that electronic music is now being recognised as a global movement. There’s less focus on cities like Berlin and we’re seeing new artists and new genres popping up from all over the globe which helps shake things up and we need these local scenes to bring real diversity and excitement to the world of electronic music.

There’s a track in your discography that has particularly caught my attention, “Amnesia.” It stands out a bit from the rest of Radio Slave’s productions, with more pop elements, balearic hints, and a dreamy atmosphere. Would you like to produce more tracks in this genre, and could you tell us the story behind this piece?

I guess I’ve always wanted to produce more pop songs and I have a real love for the music that was produced in the mid 80’s and early 90s. This was a golden era which became the soundtrack to Ibiza and with “Amnesia” I had the idea of creating a love song about the glory days of the island and I’m super happy with how this one turned out and we have some incredible remixes from Lindstrom coming out this summer.

I often read comments under DJ sets and sometimes wonder what the person in question would think. Under the video of your live “Radio Slave – Funkhaus Berlin 2018 – ARTE Concert”, I found this comment: “Radio Slave is like a funky Digweed crossed with a Sven Vath attitude to musical Techno.” What do you think about this description?

Thats funny and also pretty cool as I’m a fan of both of these legends!

What advice would you give to young artists trying to make their way in electronic music? Is there anything you wish you had known when you started?

What more can I say than be true to yourself. Try and be patient. Learn your craft and befriend a good accountant or lawyer. Be prepared for anything and also nothing. Learning to deal with disappointment is essential and you need a think skin to survive in this business. Also don’t forget to have fun 🙂