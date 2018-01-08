Il primo approccio con TC80 è stato più di un anno fa: apriva una showcase per Cabaret Records e la grande attrazione era l’altro artista della serata, il giapponese Dj Masda.

TC80 ci ha subito trasmesso un legame diretto, fortissimo, con il dancefloor e una selezione ottima, che variava dall’house alla techno, dalle influenze minimali a quelle di scuola rumena.

Così, quando un’anno dopo TC80 è tornato a Roma, abbiamo colto l’occasione per fargli qualche domanda sulla sua storia, la sua musica e sopratutto, la sua passione per questo lavoro.

ITALIAN – ENGLISH

Abbiamo conosciuto una persona motivata, positiva e incredibilmente innamorata di ciò che fa, che sia questa la chiave del successo?

Come se non bastasse ci ha regalato una traccia, prodotta apposta per l’occasione, da ascoltare mentre si legge

Eri sul punto di lasciare la musica prima di lanciare il progetto TC80

Ho iniziato a fare questo lavoro nel 2004 e dopo 10 anni di residenze in vari club e party, ero arrivato ad un punto nel quale, come dj, ero in grado di fare felici le persone nella pista, ma come musicista non ero soddisfatto delle mie produzioni e non le suonavo durante i miei set. In questa fase d’apprendimento, avevo esplorato ed ero stato influenzato da vari generi e trend.

Mi ero autoconvinto che la mia musica non fosse abbastanza buona, mi sentivo bloccato. Dopo l’ultima residenza in un club ho iniziato a lavorare come graphic designer, durante quel periodo ho accarezzato più volte l’idea di abbandonare la musica, non stava andando come volevo, poi un giorno, di punto in bianco, ho pensato “come posso smettere di fare musica se è qualcosa che amo, che mi capisce e che rende me e le persone intorno a me felici?” A quel punto ho compreso che dovevo lavorare su me stesso invece che lamentarmi. Ho iniziato a cercare una strada che mi permettesse di produrre e suonare quello che volevo davvero senza aspettative, e di vedere come andava, ed è nato TC80.

Ed è stata una buona scelta?

La prima idea era quella di fare dei white label, ma ci sono arrivato solo dopo vari esperimenti. All’epoca avevo messo da parte i soldi per stampare circa 300 copie. Mentre facevo ascoltare le mie tracce in giro, per ricevere feedbacks e cose così, sono entrato in contatto con Dj Masda di Cabaret ed erano interessati a fare una o due release. Iniziammo a lavorare insieme e adesso siamo buoni amici. Da li ho iniziato a lavorare con altre etichette ed ho fondato la mia con Etienne, Sequalog.

Oggi mi rendo conto che tutto ciò non sarebbe potuto accadere se non fossi stato disposto ad essere più responsabile e non avessi provato ad esprimermi al massimo. Non è una questione di ego, nella vita facciamo esperienze diverse e subiamo influenze diverse, questo ci da una prospettiva unica.

Credo che, in base a tutto ciò, ogni artista o persona possa avere un tocco personale, uno stile unico ed originale. Non serve seguire le mode o essere bravo come qualcun altro. Piuttosto è importante provare ad essere una versione migliore di te stesso, un po’ alla volta. Se una persona lavora per dieci anni con un tipo di strumentazione, quella persona avrà sicuramente un’ esperienza diversa dalla tua.

Non voglio dire che sia tutta una questione di pratica, perché si può creare musica, o arte, fantastica anche se sei un principiante, musica che magari risulta meno imbrigliata in schemi mentali o influenze. Credo sia una questione di conoscenza e dell’avere una mente abbastanza libera da potersi esprimersi senza dare peso ai giudizi degli altri.

L’emozione quando parli di musica è evidente, come pensi cambierà questo sentimento con il tempo? Sono molti i tuoi colleghi che parlano del lato oscuro di questo lavoro

Le cose cambiano. All’inizio il mio sogno era poter creare colonne sonore per i videogames, è un mondo che mi ha sempre affascinato molto e mi piaceva l’idea di raccontare storie, descrivere paesaggi o emozioni o i diversi personaggi attraverso la musica…

Poi intorno ai 21 anni ho iniziato a frequentare i club, nella zona della Francia dove vivevo non c’era una grande cultura per la musica elettronica, la maggior parte erano situazioni mainstream, non mi piacevano molto. Vivevo vicino al confine Tedesco e inizai a frequentare gli afterhours domenicali.

La meta delle persone presenti erano ragazzi francesi che festeggiavano spalla a spalla con quelli del posto, era pazzesco, persone che ballavano dovunque. C’era un’energia incredibile, e durante questo periodo ho scoperto le somiglianze tra Detroit, Electro, Techno, Trance e le sonorità che ascoltavo nei videogiochi. Alla fine, non riuscivo a staccarmi da quel posto, ci tornavo ogni domenica.

Il momento in cui mi sono reso conto che se fossi stato in grado di fare il dj avrei avuto un contatto diretto con il pubblico, molto più veloce rispetto a quello che si ha tramite i videogames o i film, è stata un’illuminazione, la ragione per cui ho iniziato a produrre musica per i club. La mia passione è fortemente connessa alle interazioni che ho con le persone, quando suono e le incontro.

Un DJ deve avere le abilità per essere in grado di dare energia al pubblico, vivere il momento presente ed essere libero dai pensieri, questo gli permette di ricevere una reazione da parte del pubblico e creare una forte interazione.

È un tipo di relazione che crea dipendenza, con la giusta disciplina e forma mentis arrivi ad un punto dove spazio e tempo non contano più. Un esperienza interessante in quello che diventa un luogo di vera energia, che può essere un dancefloor. A volte scelgo I miei dischi in maniera istintiva, diventa una sensazione a meta tra il surfare un’ onda e meditare allo steso tempo.

L’amore e la passione che ci metto cresce quando le generazioni più giovani mi dicono che sono inspirate dal mio lavoro. Questo mi porta a sperimentare e scoprire sempre di più e mi ricorda come e quanto mi abbiano influenzato gli altri artisti, mi rende felice riuscire a contribuire un minimo.

Sicuramente c’è un momento in cui questo “lato oscuro” si manifesta, strees, noia, depressione, specialmente se non provi mai cose nuove o, peggio, non ti prendi abbastanza cura di te stesso. La tua mente, la tua salute, la tua vita sociale e personale, le tue finanze devono essere prese in considerazione, se ti concentri solo sulla musica senza pensare agli altri aspetti della tua vita incontrerai il doppio degli ostacoli. Essere creativi è come collegare diversi punti, ma prima questi punti devi trovarli, come? Facendo nuove esperienze e provando cose nuove.

E questo “flusso”, come pensi si adatti al tuo lavoro di producer? Qual’è il momento in cui la musica diventa un qualcosa di più che semplice melodia?

Fare musica vuol dire manipolare le frequenze, delineare le onde, dargli una forma, creare pattern matematici, paesaggi sonori, dare a tutti la possibilità di accedere ad un mondo interiore nel quale ogni artista condivide emozioni, visioni, idee… con pratica, disciplina e con la libertà d’azione che ne consegue, la musica può diventare molto facilmente, in quel momento ti da anche la possibilità di entrare nel “flusso”.

Non è facilissimo descrivere qualcosa che non puoi percepire con i tuoi sensi, per quanto riguarda le mie esperienze e considerato quello che la scienza sta scoprendo sulla mente, credo che l’essere connesso ad un flusso è più o meno quello che ci succede quando siamo sotto psichedelici, o prima della nascita, o dopo la morte. Quello di cui però sono sicuro e che puoi entrare in questo fluso facendo quello che ami, come se trovassi un equilibrio nella tua mente.

Sai, ci sono molti trucchi utili ad attirare l’attenzione di un pubblico, ma se pensi troppo a quello che fai, se segui sempre le regole, se non esprimi la tua mente liberamente, alla fine la tua musica sarà vuota.

Magari avrà un grande sound, sarà tecnicamente perfetta, prodotta in uno studio all’avanguardia con tutti i trucchi del mestiere, ma se non liberi la tua mente e non sei al 100% coinvolto in quello a cui stai lavorando, automaticamente ci sarà qualcosa di diverso, qualcosa in meno, e le persone lo sentono.

Sembrerà un po una citazione da un film di arti marziali degli anni 80-90 ma, “non pensare troppo, lascia che il tuo spirito guidi i tuoi movimenti”

Il tuo coinvolgimento in tutto ciò è incredibile, l’intera situazione, il lavoro con Cabaret e il gestire un etichetta…

Per iniziare il lavoro come TC80 ho dovuto rinunciare a molte cose della mia vita, professionale e personale. Credo sia necessario cambiare, imparare, evolvere, per trovare una strada che ci faccia sentire felici.

Sarò troppo razionale, ma non credo alla fortuna. Le cose accadono per un motico, è un principio fondamentale di questo mondo, non per forza positivo o negativo, semplicemente, è così che funziona, ed è un buon modo di imparare.

La prima release su Cabaret è una cosa che potrebbe sembrare capitata per caso. Ma senza il mio amore per gli anime giapponesi e la musica dei videogames, senza la mia cultura, la mia esperienza come dj, la mia predisposizione mentale e la mia passione per tutto questo, non sarebbe mai successo, stessa cosa se la label non fosse stata interessata alla mia musica, non sarebbe successo.

Per me è molto importante che le persone capiscano che sono loro stesse a costruire la loro fortuna.

Se lavori su un qualcosa, passo dopo passo, provando sempre a dare il 100% in quello che fai, ti succederanno cose belle, e dipende tutto da cosa scegli di fare con la tua mente e la tua vita.

Con Etienne abbiamo parlato a lungo della creazione di un etichetta, sono veramente contento di condividere questo progetto con lui, oltre che un amico è un artista veramente attento e sono stato fortunato ad averlo incontrato.

Da ragazzi ascoltavamo le stesse band progressive metal, come i Dream Theater, prima ancora di conoscerci. Poi anche lui e francese ed entrambi abbiamo subito molto l’influenza dei Videogames e degli anime giapponesi che erano arrivati in Francia e nel resto d’Europa negli anni 80 e 90.

Parlando di Sequalog e del suo futuro, 002 è stato rilasciato da poco e sembra aver avuto un buon successo, cosa penserete succederà in futuro? Vedremo altri artisti stampare sulla label apparte tee d Etienne?

Ci stiamo gia riflettendo su. All’ inizio l’idea non era di una label chiusa agli altri artisti, puntavamo semplicemente all’originalità. Stiamo ricevendo un sacco di demo ed è davvero raro scoprire una nuova identità musicale. Un sacco di volte si finisce per ascoltare cose che sembrano scopiazzate da altri artisti. Mi piacerebbe lavorare con artisti che sanno allargare i propri orizzonti, sperimentare, avere uno stile speciale. Per me Sequalog è una fusione e reinterpretazione di diversi generi ed influenze, un playground sperimentale volto a creare nuove cose, quindi se lavoreremo con altri artisti, dovranno condividere questa visione.

E tu invece? Dove ti vedi tra dieci anni?

Non è una previsione facile, innanzitutto perché non è facile predire dove sarà l’umanità tra dieci anni, il mondo si sta muovendo molto velocemente, la tecnologia si evolve e ci regala nuove possibilità per ogni cosa. Non dico che sia giusto o sbagliato, sicuramente però è impressionante ma credo sia un evoluzione logica delle coscienze. Forse fra dieci anni saremo in grado di comporre musica sullo spazio, forse io sarò un androide (ride)

Non posso predire cosa succederà in dieci anni, ma di sicuro uno dei miei prossimi passi è preparare un set live. Le cose ultimamente stanno funzionando bene ma non voglio fermarmi, voglio sperimentare ancora. Credo che un approccio live possa fondere DJing e produzione in una sorta di terza via, in grado di aprirmi nuove possibilità per interagire ancora, con la musica e con le persone.

ENGLISH VERSION

You were nearly quitting music before you started TC80 moniker

I started DJing in 2004 and after 10 years of residencies in clubs and parties, I reached the point when I felt that, as a DJ, I was able to make people happy on a dancefloor, but as a musician I was not satisfied with my own productions. I was not playing them at my gigs. In this learning phase, I was exploring and have been influenced by many genres or trends. Because many limiting believes, I was getting more and more stuck with my own projects, thinking my music was not “good enough”.

After a last residency in a club, I had to get a job as graphic designer and I had several times the idea to stop to make music. I was not going well but one day a question popped up in my mind: « How could I think to stop to make music if it’s something I really love, understand and which makes me and other happy? » At that moment, I realized that I had to work on myself, instead to complain. So, I decided to find a way to produce and to play what I really wanted, without expectations and see how it goes.

And it was a good choice

After many experimentations, when I felt ready and confident with some tracks, the first idea was to make a white label. At that time, I saved enough money to let press around 300 copies. When I was sharing my tracks and asking for some first feedbacks, I was in touch with DJ Masda from Cabaret and the label was interested for one or two releases. That’s hoe we began to work together and became friends. Now, I also work with different labels and founded one with Etienne, Sequalog.

All of this could never happen, if I didn’t accept to be more responsible and to try to fully express myself. It’s not about ego. In life, we all have different influences and experiences, which give to each an unique perspective. I think that, every artist or person can have an original touch or style for an activity and it’s crucial to integrate this concept. It’s a gift and a chance to create new valuable and original things. It’s not important to follow trends or to be good as someone else, just important to try to be a better version of yourself, step by step. If somebody works for 10 years with the same gear, this person will definitively have a different experience than you, if you never used this device before. I’m not saying that it’s all about practice, because you can also do great music or art as a beginner, maybe less rules or influences in mind than someone experimented but too conventional. I think that it’s more about to know, if your mind is free enough to express itself, without taking care of the result or any judgment. That’s what I needed to understand, to start this new project TC80.

It is easy to feel your passion for music, how do you think this evolved and will evolve during time? A lot of deejays right now keeps on exposing the “dark side” of this job…

Things change. I originally wanted to make soundtracks for videogames, I was and still am amazed by this media, and I wanted to compose music to tell stories, to describe landscapes or emotions from different characters…

Then I started to go to clubs around 21, but in the region where I grew up in France, there was no real strong culture for electronic music, most of the clubs were mainstream and I didn’t like the music there. So, as I lived near the German border, I used to go to a German club opened for Sundays afterhours, from 7am to 4pm. Half of the people were French celebrating with locals and it was crazy, people dancing everywhere, There was a strong and united energy. At this time, I discovered similarities between Detroit electro, techno, trance and videogames music. I got stuck in that place and get there nearly every Sunday.

It was amazing to realize that if I could learn DJing, it could be possible to make or find music and to be able to share it with a public quickly, which is different than making music for videogames or movies. This is one of the reason why I started to produce club music and began to DJ.

I think my passion is strongly connected with the possible interactions with people, when I’m playing or where I meet them. Regarding the practice and the skills, if a DJ is the first to give energy to the public, being in the present moment and not worried with thoughts, it’s possible to get a feedback, and from then a strong interaction can begin.

I think that it is also pretty addictive, because with discipline and an appropriate mindset, you can reach a flow where time, space or matter don’t really count anymore. An interesting experience, in a strong energy field, which can be a dancefloor. Sometimes it’s like I don’t think of choosing my records but I take them from the bag instinctively. A feeling like surfing on a wave and meditation at the same time.

The love and strength for what I do is also reinforced by the younger generation letting me know that they get inspiration from my work. It pushes me to experiment and discover even more. It’s also remind me how previous artists influenced me positively and I’m happy if I can contribute a bit.

Regarding the “dark side” of this job, sure, at some points you can feel bored or depressed after a while. Especially if you don’t try new things, but also if you don’t take care of yourself. Your mind, your health, your social and personal life, your finances have to be taken in consideration. If you are only focused on music without taking care of the other aspects of your life, you should meet more obstacles. Creativity can be compared by connecting different dots, but before you have to collect those dots. So, by having different experiences and trying new things, you can collect those dots.

And how do this flow adapt to producers, when do music start to be something more than just melodies?

Making music is about manipulations of frequencies, shaping waveforms, to create mathematical patterns, soundscapes, allowing an access to the inner world of each artist sharing emotions, visions, ideas… With practice, discipline and then freedom, making music can be a meditation form and it’s possible to get connected to a flow.

It’s not easy to describe something that you can’t perceive with your senses. Regarding my experiences and what science is discovering about mind, I think that being connected to a flow could be close to what happen to our consciousness under psychedelics or before birth and after death. The thing I’m sure of, is that when you can get in this flow, doing what you love, it’s like to find a balance in your mind.

Of course, there are many tricks to get attention from an audience, but if you think too much of what you do, if you only follow the rules, if you don’t express your mind freely, your music will be empty at the end.

It can sound good, be produced in a big studio, using methods to make it catchy, etc… but if you don’t free your mind and be fully present when you are producing or making music, automatically it makes a big difference and people will feel it.

What I’m saying, sounds a bit like quotes from 80-90s art martials movies, such as “Don’t think too much, let your spirit guides your moves” (laugh…)

It’s incredible to see how much you are involved in what you’re doing, the whole stuff, the works with Cabaret and driving your own label…

Well, before to start this project TC80, I had to let go many things in my life, professionally and personally. I guess it was necessary to change, learn, evolve and to find a way to feel happy.

It may sound too rational, but I don’t believe in luck. Things happen for a reason, that’s a fundamental principle of the world we live in, and it’s not good or bad, it’s just like that and it’s a good way to learn.

About the first release on Cabaret, it happened really smoothly. But without my love for Japanese anime and videogames music and culture, my experience as DJ, the work on my mindset and my passion for, this could never happen. It’s the same from the other side, if the label was not interested in this kind of music, it couldn’t happen as well.

It’s really important for me to offer a perspective that allows other people to create in their own “luck”.

If you take the time, to go step by step, trying to give the best in what you do, good things should happen to you, and this is mostly about what you choose to do, with your mind and your life.

Making a label with Etienne is something that we were talking about since many years. I’m really happy to share this project with him. More than a friend, he is a dedicated artist and I’m really grateful for meeting him. As teenagers, we used to listen to some progressive metal bands like “Dream Theater”

before to know each other. As he also grew up in France, we have some similar Japanese anime and videogames influences, present during the 80s and 90s in France and in some other countries in Europe.

Talking about Sequalog and his future, 002 has been released and it had a good success, what about the future? Should we see other artists than Etienne and you?

We are already thinking about it. The first idea was not to be absolutely closed to other artists, but we aim for originality. We are receiving a lot of demos and it’s really rare to discover a new strong musical identity. A lot of time, it sounds like a copy of other artists. I would like to work with artists who also push their own boundaries, experimenting, having a special touch. I perceive Sequalog like a fusion and reinterpretation of different musical and visual influences, an experimental playground to create new things. So, if we work with other artists, their work should have a similar approach.

And what about you? Where do you see yourself in ten years?

It’s not easy to predict where will be mankind in ten years. Things are going really fast and technology is changing and giving new possibilities for everything. I am not saying that is bad or good. It can be impressive but I think it could be a logical evolution for consciousness. Maybe in ten years we will be able to compose music from a spaceship, maybe I will be an android (laugh)

I can’t predict what will happen in ten years but one of my next step is to prepare a live set. Things are going good for me but I want to experiment more. I think that a live approach could fuse DJing and producing in a third way of new possibilities, to interact with music and people.