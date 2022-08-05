Cristoph, in occasione della sua performance al Tomorrowland e dell’uscita del suo nuovo singolo in collaborazione con Ross Quinn, si racconta ai microfoni di Parkett.

Cristoph è il nostro ospite di oggi su Parkett. Un’artista che riesce a equilibrare in maniera perfetta la sua libertà artistica e la capacità di coinvolgere un pubblico trasversale e variegato. La mente creativa del dj inglese è riuscita ad alternare nel suo percorso artistico hit riempi pista come “Breathe”, un successo con numeri da capogiro in tutte le piattaforme streaming, ma anche dj set musicalmente eclettici.

La liason artistica con il dj svedese Eric Prydz, non ha fatto altro che consolidare la potenza e la forza che il disc jockey di Newcastle ha costruito nel corso degli anni. Cristoph ha una sensibilità incredibile, una velata malinconia che riesce a trasformare in note emozionanti e toccanti. Una nuova visione di progressive house, che naviga in una terra di mezzo tutt’altro che statica e limitata.

In occasione della sua residence al Freedom Stage del Tomorrowland e della recente uscita del suo ultimo lavoro discografico “Turning Away” per la sua label Consequence of Society, una track trascinante che affonda le sue radici nella progressive house 2000 reiventandola in una chiave emozionale, Cristoph si è concesso una lunga e sincera chiacchierata con noi di Parkett. Buona lettura!

Ciao Cristoph, è un piacere poter parlare con te. Vorrei iniziare chiedendoti come sta andando l’esperienza qui al Tomorrowland, al fianco di Eric Prydz e che emozioni provi a suonare su un tale palcoscenico e com’è l’atmosfera che si respira all’interno del Festival?

È un piacere parlare anche con te. Tomorrowland è un’esperienza straordinaria. Ogni anno suono, e quest’anno non è stato diverso. Essere coinvolti in tutti e 3 fine settimana è stato davvero un onore. Il Freedom Stage era assolutamente enorme e la prima settimana è stato molto travolgente vederne le dimensioni che ha fatto, solo

i miei nervi peggiorano (.nrd). Questa settimana sono un po’ più rilassato così ho potuto assorbire tutto molto di più. Ovviamente ero estremamente entusiasta di partecipare anche a un evento del genere. Vedere lo spettacolo HOLO è stato un anche un vero bonus.

Sei nato a Newcastle, una città a cui sei molto legato e che ha una grande scena elettronica. Com’è l’attuale scena a Newcastle? E pensi che nascere in un posto che è lontano da Londra, ma comunque stimolante, in un’epoca come la nostra, dove tutto succede online, può essere limitante? Lo era per te all’inizio della tua carriera?

La scena a Newcastle sta crescendo molto bene in questo momento. Ci sono già stati dei grandi talenti che sono esplosi sulla scena mondiale da queste parti come Patrick Topping, Richy Ahmed e Man Power. Poi ci sono altri talenti emergenti come Artche, Adz e Ladebare. Io sono davvero orgoglioso di tutti coloro che stanno seguendo il loro sogno e stanno mettendo sulla città la mappa del mondo, soprattutto da quando le notti come lo Shindig sono rallentate. La città stessa è diventata più orientata agli studenti. Io non l’ho mai trovato limitante stare o vivere a Newcastle e ancora non lo considero tale, a parte il viaggio: è ancora un incubo andare e venire! Ho appena provato a lasciare che la mia musica parli e pensare che sia probabilmente la migliore formula, non importa da dove vieni.

La tua musica tocca corde emotive molto intime e ha una sorta di naturale malinconia. Qual è il rapporto che hai tra la tua interiorità e la vita pubblica, e quanto è difficile rappresentare questo concetto in musica? Implica forse rivivere momenti negativi, o assume una funzione liberatoria?

Il mio umore ha una grande influenza sulla musica che scrivo. Quando scrivo più scuro no tracce più emotive, tendo ad attingere alle esperienze passate. Le trovo anche in me stesso, catturo influenze da alcuni programmi televisivi e film, in particolare quelle scene davvero intense. Trovo che scrivere musica sia molto liberatorio perché io riesco ad esprimere molte delle mie emozioni in questo modo.

Vorrei parlare un momento di “Breathe”, una traccia che attualmente conta 88 milioni di stream su Spotify. Numeri incredibili Cristoph,te li aspettavi? E soprattutto dopo un successo così importante hai mai sentito la pressione di doverlo replicare?

Il successo di “Breathe” mi ha davvero colto di sorpresa. Sono davvero onorato di poter far parte di un record così famoso. Quando ci siamo seduti per scriverlo c’era una sorta di sensazione che sarebbe potuto diventare un po’ più mainstream dei precedente brani che ho prodotto, ma mai, nei miei sogni più sfrenati, ho pensato che sarebbe successo di registrare 88 milioni di stream. La voce di Jem è incredibile e ovviamente dona un enorme aiuto. Dopo non ho mai sentito la pressione di replicarlo. Noi non ci siamo seduti con il pensiero del “scriviamo una hit”, è successo e basta. Forse se avessi inseguito scrivendo quello stile di musica, sentirei più pressione, ma mi piace semplicemente comporre quello che provo quel giorno in studio.

“Turning Away” è la nuova collaborazione con Ross Quinn. Appena ho ascoltata la track, ho pensato che potesse rappresentare un ulteriore passo avanti nella reale evoluzione del concetto di house progressive, che in un certo senso tocca la techno melodica. Com’ è nata questa traccia e secondo te la tua musica è ora totalmente libera da qualsiasi barriera di genere (o lo è sempre stata)?

La collaborazione con Ross è stata organizzata in maniera semplice, per essere onesti. Sono un fan della sua voce da un po’ di tempo ormai, quindi le ho mandato un messaggio su Instagram durante il lockdown e le ho chiesto se volesse scrivere una parte vocal per un’idea che avevo. L’ha fatto, quindi siamo partiti da lì. Una volta revocato il lockdown, ho sentito il disco e avevo bisogno che entrasse di più nel mio mondo, quindi ho scritto alcune nuove versioni per farlo suonare per i locali più grandi e più industriali per i quali ero stato bookato.

Sto solo cercando di fare le mie cose nel mondo della musica e l’ho sempre fatto. Amo davvero le tracce con energia e trasporto, ma sono anche un vero fan di melodie più grandiose, più oscure in cui anche il synth è protagonista Ho sempre creduto nell’idea di scrivere musica a cui sei fedele sia come persona che come artista.

Mi piacerebbe parlare della figura di Eric Prydz. Un tuo grande amico e, allo stesso tempo, una persona che crede fortemente nel tuo talento. Cosa hai imparato da Eric e come è condividere il tuo percorso con lui?

Eric è un grande amico e mentore. Non solo, ma ha anche una grande influenza musicalmente. È fantastico stare al suo fianco e imparare da lui. Da consigli di produzione, a come comportarsi nel settore, a consigli su come affrontare le crisi di nervi prima dei concerti. Mi ha davvero insegnato molto e continua a farlo.

Prydz con il progetto “Holo” sfrutta le potenzialità dell’animazione 3d, rendendo il live set un’esperienza immersiva a 360 gradi. Vorresti lavorare su questi aspetti e cosa ne pensi del forte rapporto tra immagini e musica durante un dj set?

Mi piacerebbe espandermi nel mondo degli effetti visivi per il mio set, ed è nell’elenco degli “obiettivi” che ho. Sento che ti permette di aiutare a costruire il tuo brand se hai elementi visivi specifici per te e aiuta anche a raccontare loro la storia che anche la tua musica sta cercando di raccontare. Entrambi, insieme, sembrano essere il pacchetto completo a cui aspirare.

La tua nuova etichetta si chiama “Consequence of Society”. Oltre a volerti per chiedere da dove viene la necessità di avere una tua etichetta, vorrei sapere quali sono le conseguenze della società che senti di vivere quotidianamente?

Avere la mia etichetta è sempre stato un obiettivo fin da quando ero un ragazzino, quindi era tutta una questione di “quando” piuttosto che di “se”. Dopo il lockdown ho avuto così tanto musica da pubblicare che io e il team abbiamo sentito che era il momento perfetto per avviare la mia piattaforma e rilasciare come e quando volevo, invece di adattarmi ad altri orari delle persone. La mia etichetta personale mi dà anche molta più libertà artistica, anche quando si tratta di produzione effettiva. Newcastle è una città meravigliosa, ma non è la più ricca. È un’area della classe operaia dove la maggior parte delle persone sembrano andare di settimana in settimana. Non è stato diverso per me crescere. La società in cui sono cresciuto, e in cui vivo ancora, ha una grande influenza sulla musica che ascolto, suono e produco oggi.

Può essere una vita stressante, viaggiare costantemente. Dove trovi il tuo punto fisso per ripristinare il tuo equilibrio interiore? Hai mai sentito la pressione subentrare negli ultimi anni?

È estremamente stancante e lo faccio per il 99% da solo, il che lo rende più difficile. Tuttavia, sono veramente grato per l’opportunità che mi è stata data e riconosco come sia fortunato a poter viaggiare per il mondo facendo il lavoro che amo. Negli anni l’ho fatto, imparando a ridimensionarsi dopo le feste, ma continuo a essere socievole il più possibile. Inoltre, ho imparato ad accettare che il mio schema del sonno è tutt’altro che

normale quindi va bene dormire tutto il giorno o avere giorni di totale relax in cui letteralmente non fare nulla. Prima di tutto ho sofferto molto per la privazione del sonno dopo alcuni lunghi tour perché non riuscivo ad adattarmi alle differenze di fuso orario. Quello era un momento difficile e ho dovuto prendere farmaci dai medici per aiutarmi a superare questo problema.

Ultima domanda. Quali sono i tuoi progetti futuri e come vedi il Cristoph del futuro?

Voglio continuare a imparare e crescere come artista. Continua a far crescere sia il Cristoph e “Consequence of Society”, brand che devono convivere fianco a fianco, crescendo lentamente. Ovviamente continuando ad avere le mie feste in giro per il mondo. Al di fuori del mondo “Cristoph”, sto iniziando lentamente ad entrare nel mondo della scrittura di musica in altri generi per cantanti ecc. È tutta un’enorme curva di apprendimento e mi sto davvero godendo il viaggio!

