Una collaborazione fra il duo elettronico veneto Stereocalypse e il noto scrittore Irvine Welsh con il nuovo singolo ‘How no’, in uscita il 14 giugno per Stolen Goods Records. Distribuita da ADA/Warner, una collaborazione che attraversa la Scozia e Venezia, fino a Napoli.

Il primo protagonista della collaborazione è Irvine Welsh, iconico scrittore nato nella periferia di Edinburgo nel 1958. All’interno di questo contesto ricco di ispirazioni delle subculture punk e rave, dà voce a queste realtà. L’esempio più noto è sicuramente il suo primo libro Trainspotting, icona degli anni ’90. Viene, in seguito, adattato a film nel 1996 da Danny Boyle, segnando un’era. Particolarmente rilevante in tal senso, la colonna sonora ‘Born Slippy’ degli Underworld, brano che dà spazio all’elettronica e diventa presto un simbolo di quella cultura.

Irvine Welsh

Ma la scrittura è solo un aspetto del lavoro creativo di Irvine. Nel 2018 inizia il suo lavoro come producer, anche se da sempre manifesta una certa attenzione e passione alla musica, in particolare come simbolo di quelle nicchie e sub-culture che ha voluto da sempre raccontare nei suoi testi.

Il secondo protagonista è il duo elettronico veneto Stereocalypse, ossia Olderic e Andrea Doria. Da sempre rappresentano un punto di riferimento per la scena elettronica italiana, in particolare grazie alla loro ricerca di suoni tipici degli anni ’90.

Nel corso degli anni hanno realizzato remix per numerosi artisti come WhoMadeWho, Agoria e due EP per l’etichetta Innervisions. Anno molto rilevante per il duo è stato sicuramente il 2023, grazie all’apertura della label Edita e alla release su Running Back di Gerd Janson.

Olderic, Stereocalypse

Fondamentale per il loro successo il loro manager Augusto Penna. Lo scrittore e dj napoletano, ha dato vita a un progetto senza paragoni e ha permesso l’incontro creativo di Irvine e gli Stereocalypse, accumunati da una visione musicale simile e da una volontà di far tornare i suoni degli anni ’90. Da qui nasce ‘How No’.

Il brano verrà pubblicata da Stolen Goods, l’etichetta discografica nata un anno e mezzo fa tra il producer milanese Lele Sacchi e l’etichetta Asian Fake. Il singolo verrà divulgato prima in versione original e poi nel remix di ÂME. Verrà, poi, pubblicato anche l’abum di debutto degli Stereocalypse a fine 2024.

Irvine Welsh, gli Stereocalypse e Alberto Penna, per l’occasione, hanno organizzato una round table con alcuni giornalisti venerdì 17 maggio presso la sede di Asian Fake. Lo stesso giorno, sono stati tutti protagonisti di una serata in console per presentare live anche il nuovo brano al Tempio Del Futuro Perduto di Milano.

Alla round table eravamo presenti anche noi di Parkett, e abbiamo intervistato Irvine e Olderic, metà degli Stereocalypse.

Come nasce la collaborazione tra Irvine, Stereocalypse e Augusto Penna?

Irvine: la collaborazione nasce tra me e Augusto Penna, dopo che Augusto ha scritto un libro e io ne ho fatto l’introduzione. Per l’occasione, sono andato a Napoli per la presentazione del libro e Augusto mi ha fatto sentire alcuni brani di Stereocalypse e mi sono piaciuti parecchio. Augusto, dopo questo ascolto, mi ha mandato la demo e abbiamo iniziato a pensare a una collaborazione.

Per la realizzazione del brano, è stato campionato un vocale nato da alcune ragazze che litigavano su un bus a Edinburgo. Da lì, Stereocalypse ha iniziato con la lavorazione del suono.

Olderic: sono parte degli Stereocalypse insieme ad Andrea Doria. Un giorno ero a Milano e ho mandato al mio socio un video di Irvine gasato per la nostra musica. Da qui, abbiamo iniziato a pensare a realizzare qualcosa insieme. Il brano in arrivo è stato pensato come una scena di Trainspotting, con un suono “sporco” a cui abbiamo lavorato, mantenendone l’identità.

Olderic, come si inserisce la traccia con Irvine all’interno dell’album in arrivo?

Olderic: l’album ha come obiettivo la valorizzazione autentica della musica. Il disco potrà avere molte chance di essere un’occasione di trattare la musica come dovrebbe essere trattata. Fortunatamente, il nostro team in questo ci ha dato libertà e non ha chiesto di essere riadattata in alcun modo. Sappiamo che il mercato non va nella direzione in cui vogliamo ma noi vogliamo mantenere l’autenticità. È stato un motivo di ispirazione per fare qualcosa di diverso.

Come è stato utilizzare le voci selezionate da Irvine?

Olderic: non è stato facile ma è stato divertente lavorarci. Il sample doveva essere adattato ma mantenendo il tono e le intenzioni che Irvine voleva.

Come vedi l’evoluzione del gusto musicale ora?

Irvine: La direzione è sempre più verso un suono pulito, di evitare di avere suoni “sporchi”. La reazione delle nicchie è di andare contro il gusto troppo pulito, di differenziarsi.

La punk culture è ancora rilevante?

Irvine: c’è un ritorno a qualcosa che ha un valore intrinseco. Negli anni 90 queste sub-culture diventavano di massa, diventando cultura di tutti. Ora c’è una nuova attenzione a ciò che è specifico, vediamo un ritorno a queste nicchie.

Olderic: la velocità del mondo va oltre alla velocità umana al giorno d’oggi. Ogni giorno, riceviamo un’infinità di informazioni e per questo è facile cambiare idea, cambiare gusto e cambiare posizione. È sempre più difficile identificarsi in qualcosa e capire dove si vuole andare e in che direzione, siamo in un momento confusionario. Difficilmente si riuscirà ad andare verso principi umani che abbiamo vissuto negli anni ’90. Spero che le nicchie nascano, contro questo conformismo. Le nicchie poi riusciranno a comunicare e a diventare grandi?

Riguardo alla pulizia del sound e all’attenzione al processo creativo, quanto è frustrante che il pubblico non presti abbastanza attenzione e non vada più in profondità delle cose?

Olderic: non bisogna fare musica per chi ascolta ma per se stessi. Chi vuole e capisce si avvicinerà alla tua musica senza che sia tu a chiederglielo. Magari non avrà subito successo, non sarà immediato, ma quella nicchia se la porterà avanti. Ancora oggi ci sono persone che mi dicono che si ascoltano tutti i giorni brani di sei anni fa e che non riescono a trovare niente di simile. Noi suoniamo per questo. Il mercato gioca un ruolo importante, ma è divertente stravolgerlo. È difficile che tornino i parametri di prima.

In attesa del 14 giugno, pre-salva il brano qui!

ENGLISH VERSION

A throwback to the 90s with Irvine Welsh and Stereocalypse

A collaboration between the Venetian electronic duo Stereocalypse and the well-known writer Irvine Welsh with the new single ‘How no’, out on June 14th for Stolen Goods Records. Distributed by ADA/Warner, a collaboration that crosses Scotland and Venice, up to Naples.

The first protagonist of the collaboration is Irvine Welsh, an iconic writer born in the suburbs of Edinburgh in 1958. Within this context rich in inspirations from the punk and rave subcultures, he gave voice to these realities. The most famous aspect is certainly his first work Trainspotting, an icon of the years ’90. It was later adapted into a film in 1996 by Danny Boyle, marking an era. Particularly relevant in this sense is the soundtrack ‘Born Slippy’ by Underworld, a song that gave space to electronics and soon became a symbol of that culture.

But writing is only one aspect of Irvine’s creative work. In the 2018, he had begun his work as a producer, although he has always shown a certain attention and passion for music. In particular, as a symbol of those niches and sub-cultures that he always wrote in this stories.

The second protagonist is the Venetian electronic duo Stereocalypse, namely Olderic and Andrea Doria. Always a point of reference for the Italian electronic scene, in particular for their attention to the sounds typical of ’90. Over the years they have made remixes for numerous artists such as WhoMadeWho, Agoria and two EPs for the Innervisions label. 2023 was certainly a very relevant year for the duo, thanks to the opening of the Edita label and the release on Gerd Janson’s Running Back.

Their manager Augusto Penna was undoubtedly fundamental to their success. The Neapolitan writer and DJ gave life to an unparalleled project and allowed the creative meeting of Irvine and Stereocalypse, united by a similar musical vision and a huge desire to bring back the sounds of the 90s. From here ‘How No’ was born, a song on which these great actors worked.

The song will be published by Stolen Goods, the record label founded a year and a half ago between the Milanese producer Lele Sacchi and the Asian Fake label. The single will be published first in the original version and then in the remix by the German duo AME. Stereocalypse’s debut album will also be released by the label at the end of 2024.

For the occasion, Irvine Welsh, Stereocalypse and Alberto Penna organized a round table with some journalists on Friday 17 May at the Asian Fake headquarter. On the same day, they were all protagonists of an evening at the console to present the new song at the Tempio Del Futuro Perduto in Milan.

At the round table, also Parkett was there and we had the chance to interview Irvine and Olderic, half of Stereocalypse.

How did the collaboration between Irvine, Stereocalypse and Augusto Penna started?

Irvine: the collaboration was born between me and Augusto Penna, after Augusto wrote a book and I gave the introduction. For the occasion, I went to Naples for the presentation of the book and Augusto made me listen to some songs by Stereocalypse and I liked them a lot. Augusto, after listening to it, sent me the demo and we started thinking about a collaboration.

To create the song, a vocal created by some girls arguing on the bus in Edinburgh was sampled. From there, Stereocalypse began processing the sound.

Olderic: I’m part of Stereocalypse together with Andrea Doria. One day I was in Milan and I sent to my partner a video of Irvine getting excited about our music. From there, we started thinking about making something together. The upcoming song was thought of as a trainspotting scene, with a “dirty” sound that we worked on, maintaining its identity.

Olderic, how does the track with Irvine fit into the upcoming album?

Olderic: the album aims to authentically enhance music. The album will have many chances to be an opportunity to treat music as it should be treated. Fortunately, our team gave us freedom in this and did not ask to be adapted in any way. We know that the market is not going in the direction we want but we want to maintain authenticity. It was an inspiration to do something different.

What was it like using the voices Irvine selected?

Olderic: It wasn’t easy but it was fun to work on. The sample had to be adapted but maintaining the tone and intentions that Irvine wanted.

How do you see the evolution of musical taste now?

Irvine: The direction is more and more to come clean, to avoid having ‘dirty’ sounds. The reaction of the niches is to go against the excessively clean taste, to differentiate themselves.

Is punk culture still relevant?

Irvine: There’s a return to something that has intrinsic value. In the 90s these sub-cultures became mass, becoming everyone’s culture. Now there is a new focus on what is specific, we see a return to niches.

Olderic: The speed of the world is beyond human speed nowadays. Everyday, we receive an infinite amount of information and for this reason it is easy to change your mind, change your taste and change your position. It is increasingly difficult to identify with something and understand where you want to go and in what direction, we are in a confusing moment. It will be difficult to move towards the human principles that we experienced in the 90s. I hope that niches are born, against this conformism. Will the niches then be able to communicate and become big?

Regarding the cleanliness of the sound and attention to the creative process, how frustrating is it that the public doesn’t pay enough attention to it and doesn’t go too deep into things anymore?

Olderic: You shouldn’t make music for the listener but for yourself. Those who want and understand will approach your music without you asking them to. Maybe it won’t be successful immediately, it won’t be immediate, but that niche will carry on. Even today there are people who tell me that they listen to songs from 6 years ago every day and that they can’t find anything similar. We play for this. The market plays an important role, but it’s fun to twist it. It is difficult for the previous parameters to return.

Waiting for the 14th of June, pre-save the song here!