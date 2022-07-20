Elettropark 2022 ha regalato storie ed emozioni speciali. Abbiamo avuto l’opportunità di incontrare ed intervistare Massimiliano Pagliara, ospite di lusso dell’evento.

Un Massimiliano Pagliara a tutto tondo. Tornato in Italia per Elettropark 2022, ha trascinato il pubblico ed espresso la sua arte in una location magica. Dall’idea riguardo la scena clubbin’ italiana, alle sue fonti d’ispirazione, passando per il prossimo futuro. L’intervista:

Ciao Massimiliano! Siamo contenti di riaverti come nostro ospite. Vorrei iniziare chiedendoti come sta andando questa estate di ripresa per il mondo eventi.

Devo dire che da quando si è sbloccata la situazione, quindi lo scorso marzo, non mi sono fermato un secondo. Sono stato in giro tutti i weekend, ed è stato un po’ all’improvviso; dal nulla al massimo di nuovo. È stato bello poter viaggiare di nuovo, vedere il mondo, rivedere vecchi amici, e ovviamente riprendere il discorso del clubbin’ che mi mancava indubbiamente. È un’estate sicuramente molto carica, piena di eventi. Ho fatto adesso questo weekend in Italia, ieri ero in Sicilia a Marina di Ragusa e oggi sono qui a Genova. Domani ritorno a Berlino, dove rimarrò per circa due settimane. Il prossimo fine settimana sarò al Gay Pride a Berlino, l’ultimo a cui parteciperò quest’anno dopo averne fatti tanti, con la chiusura al Panorama Bar, e sono molto contento. Giocherò in casa! (Ride ndr) Poi tornerò in Italia ad agosto, in Sicilia e Puglia, quindi si tra estate, mare e clubbin’ sono decisamente molto contento, non vedo l’ora!

Sei un italiano che ha passato gran parte della sua vita musicale all’estero, in particolar modo a Berlino. Mi piacerebbe sapere il tuo punto di vista sulla scena clubbin’ italiana in generale.

Beh, devo dire che in generale anche prima della pandemia, sono venuto un po’ di volte a suonare in Italia e secondo me la situazione è migliorata. La scelta è più eterogenea, e mi sono trovato meglio a suonare nei club in Italia. Vedo che la gente pian piano sta cambiando gusto, invece quando venivo anni fa sentivo che non era così aperta mentalmente. Il tipo di sound che faccio io è magari un po’ più di nicchia, per cui sono abituato a spaziare molto. Il discorso disco o italo disco, per fare un esempio; sentivo che il pubblico italiano non era molto predisposto. Invece devo dire che queste ultime volte mi sono trovato molto meglio e penso, a livello di feeling, che la gente si stia aprendo di più. Ritengo sia una cosa positiva.

Oggi sei qui a Electropark, in una location veramente suggestiva. Vorrei sapere cosa provi ad esibirti in un luogo così e che aria si respira qui ad Electropark.

Innanzitutto questa location è magica, così come tanti altri posti in Italia, la nostra bella Italia. C’è veramente magia, difficile trovare delle parole. Infatti mentre suonavo facevo delle foto e dei video, perché suonare sul palco con alle spalle il mare, e le montagne, la spiaggia e il tramonto davanti non capita tutti i giorni. E poi ho trovato il pubblico qui questa sera molto caldo, e fa anche molto caldo (ride ndr). In generale mi sono trovato molto bene, mi sono divertito e sono contento. Mi piace il progetto Elettropark, è la prima volta che vengo, non lo conoscevo devo essere sincero. Mi sono trovato molto bene e spero di tornare e magari fermarmi a Genova qualche giorno in più.

Come ti approcci a un DJ set? C’è un modo particolare in cui prepari un’esibizione? Se sì, come ti sei preparato in quest’occasione?

Sicuramente la location fa tanto. Suonare in luogo come questo, con il tramonto, il mare, il paesaggio incredibile, non è la stessa cosa che suonare in un club buio. Quindi anche il mio mood cambia. Sono stato un po’ più house, funky oggi. Non ho spinto più di tanto. Poi devo essere sincero, due ore per me non sono tante. Io amo davvero raccontare con un dj set. Per cui quando ho più tempo riesco a spaziare di più. Sono molto eclettico di solito, mi piace suonare dalla house alla techno, alla disco e italo. Stasera non sono riuscito a farlo perché due ore non te lo permettono, ma a parte questo, in generale sì, mi preparo in base al tipo di contesto. Ma preparasi fino ad un certo punto, perché poi devi seguire il feeling del momento, del pubblico. Devi lasciarti trasportare da quella che è l’energia.

Parlando invece delle tuo personale processo di produzione, dove stai trovando ispirazione e come ti stimoli per la tua nuova musica?

Mi stimolo in tanti modi diversi. Io vengo da questo percorso di danzatore e coreografo, quindi dal mondo del teatro, che è una cosa che ancora seguo e mi appassiona. E poi in generale l’arte. Ci sono tante cose che possono ispirarmi, non solo la musica. Guardare dei film, leggere dei libri, o piuttosto vedere una mostra, uno spettacolo in teatro, parlare con i miei amici, mangiare (ride ndr). Sono una persona che ha molti interessi, e cerco di fare il più possibile nella mia vita, e ne ho fatte già tante. Poi comunque alla fine vado in studio, c’è un’idea o uno stimolo che cerco di tradurre in una melodia, in un giro di basso, in un groove, in qualcosa. E poi da cosa nasce cosa. Diciamo che non c’è mai una direzione precisa, ma come ho detto altre volte, la giornata ideale per me è alzarsi presto la mattina, andare in palestra, e quando sono carico vado in studio e inizio a suonare. Questo è il mio mood. Devo essere molto concentrato, vigile, attento, sveglio, energetico. E questo credo che sicuramente provenga dal mio background di danzatore, che ancora mi appartiene. Ho bisogno di questo approccio fisico con le cose in generale. Anche per questo uso comunque ancora tante macchine per produrre, perché l’idea di toccare, suonare veramente uno strumento è un discorso fisico e corporeo, alla base di tutto.

Come procede il progetto Funnuvojere?

L’etichetta sta andando avanti. Purtroppo come penso tutti sappiano, il discorso del vinile è diventato molto difficile. Da quando c’è stata la pandemia le tempistiche di stampa del vinile sono cambiate, ci sono tanti ritardi, e questa cosa ha rovinato i tempi delle uscite. Poi purtroppo il vinile non sta vendendo più come una volta. Quindi forse adesso ci sarà un cambiamento, forse continuerò a fare solo digitale. Poi vedremo come si mettono le cose. Pandemia, guerra: tutto sta cambiando, tutto è molto più costoso. Bisogna essere coscienti della situazione in cui viviamo, che non è più quella di dieci o quindici anni fa e quindi c’è bisogno anche di adattarsi. Detto questo però l’etichetta va avanti. Ci sono già un po’ di uscite in programma, che man mano verranno fuori.

Ti scoccia un po’ dover lasciare andare il vinile?

Assolutamente no. Io ho iniziato solo con i vinili. Ho suonato solo con il vinile per tredici anni e dopo mi sono adattato al cambiamento, anche per una questione di praticità e confort. Anche solo viaggiare senza una borsa di dischi è più comodo, oltre che diversi problemi tecnici che si presentavano sempre quando arrivavo con i dischi. Alla fine ho fatto il passaggio vinile-digitale, e per me non è un downgrade, anzi. Alla fine quello che dico sempre io, è il messaggio quello che conta, stessa cosa con la mia etichetta.

Ultima domanda. Cosa c’è nel futuro di Massimiliano Pagliara?

Il progetto più imminente è il mio nuovo album, che è finito ed uscirà il 22 ottobre su Permanent Vacation. Prima dell’album usciranno due singoli, il primo la settimana prossima, e il secondo a settembre. CI saranno tutta una serie di album release parties di cui quello principale, già confermato, sarà al Berghain lo stesso weekend dell’uscita dell’album, 22 e 23 ottobre, e già adesso sono molto emozionato! Poi ci saranno molte altre cose, in Italia anche. E poi a settembre farò un altro tour in America, Messico, e poi varie tappe europee. Sperando che il Covid non blocchi di nuovo tutto, che sarebbe veramente una grande “merda” (ride ndr), però vogliamo essere ottimisti, questa cosa non succederà.

Abbiamo concluso. Ti ringraziamo molto per essere stato con noi!

Grazie a voi!

ENGLISH VERSION

Hi Massimiliano! We are glad to have you back as our guest. I would like to start by asking you how this summer of recovery is going for the events world.

I have to say that since things got unstuck, so last March, I haven’t stopped for a second. I’ve been on the road every weekend, and it’s been kind of out of the blue; from nothing to the top again. It was nice to be able to travel again, see the world, see old friends again, and of course, get back into the clubbin’ that I undoubtedly missed. It is definitely a very busy, eventful summer. I have now done this weekend in Italy, yesterday I was in Sicily in Marina di Ragusa, and today I am here in Genoa. Tomorrow I return to Berlin, where I will stay for about two weeks. Next weekend I’ll be at Gay Pride in Berlin, the last one I’ll be attending this year after having done so many, closing at the Panorama Bar, and I’m very excited. I’ll be playing at home! (Laughs ed.) Then I’ll be back in Italy in August, in Sicily and Puglia, so yes between summer, sea, and clubbin’ I’m very excited, I can’t wait!

You are an Italian who has spent most of his musical life abroad, especially in Berlin. I would like to know your point of view on the Italian clubbin’ scene in general.

Well, I have to say that in general, even before the pandemic, I came a few times to play in Italy, and in my opinion, the situation has improved. The choice is more heterogeneous, and I found it better to play in clubs in Italy. I see that people are slowly changing their tastes, whereas when I came years ago I felt that they were not so open-minded. The kind of sound I do is perhaps a bit more niche, so I’m used to range a lot. Disco or italo disco discourse, to give an example; I felt that the Italian public was not very open-minded. Instead, I must say that these last few times I have been much better and I think people are opening up more in terms of feeling. I think that’s a positive thing.

Today you are here at Electropark, in a very suggestive location. I would like to know what it feels like to perform in such a place and what the air is like here at Electropark.

First of all, this location is magical, as are so many other places in Italy, our beautiful Italy. There is magic, it’s hard to find words. In fact, while I was playing I was taking photos and videos, because playing on stage with the sea behind you, and the mountains, the beach, and the sunset in front of you don’t happen every day. And then I found the audience here tonight very warm, and it was also very hot (laughs ed). In general, I found it very good, I had fun and I’m happy. I like the Elettropark project, it’s my first time here, I didn’t know it, I have to be honest. I had a very good time and I hope to come back and maybe stay in Genoa for a few more days.

How do you approach a DJ set? Is there a particular way you prepare a performance? If yes, how do you prepare for this occasion?

Definitely, the location does a lot. Playing in a place like this, with the sunset, the sea, and the incredible landscape, is not the same as playing in a dark club. So my mood also changes. I was a bit more house, funky today. I didn’t push it as much. Then I have to be honest, two hours for me is not a lot. I really love to tell with a DJ set. So when I have more time I can range more. I’m very eclectic usually, I like to play from house to techno to disco and Italo. Tonight I couldn’t do it because two hours don’t allow you to, but apart from that, in general, yes, I prepare according to the type of context. But prepare up to a certain point, because then you have to follow the feeling of the moment, of the audience. You have to let yourself be carried away by what the energy is.

On the level of your production, where are you finding inspiration and how do you stimulate yourself for your new music?

I stimulate myself in many different ways. I come from this path as a dancer and choreographer, so from the world of theatre, which is something I still follow and am passionate about. And then art in general. There are so many things that can inspire me, not just music. Watching films, reading books, or rather seeing an exhibition, a play in the theatre, talking to my friends, eating (laughs ed). I am a person who has many interests, and I try to do as much as I can in my life, I have already done a lot. Then eventually I go into the studio, there’s an idea or a stimulus that I try to translate into a melody, a bass line, a groove, something. And then one thing leads to another. Let’s say there’s never a precise direction, but as I’ve said before, the ideal day for me is to get up early in the morning, go to the gym, and when I’m charged up I go to the studio and start playing. That’s my mood. I have to be very focused, alert, alert, and energetic. And this I think comes from my background as a dancer, which still belongs to me. I need this physical approach to things in general. That’s also why I still use a lot of machines to produce, because the idea of touching, of really playing an instrument is a physical, bodily discourse, the basis of everything.

How is the Funnuvojere project progressing?

The label is moving forward. Unfortunately, as I think everyone knows, the vinyl business has become very difficult. Since the pandemic, the vinyl pressing schedule has changed, and there are a lot of delays, and this has ruined the timing of the releases. Then unfortunately vinyl is not selling as well as it used to. So maybe now there will be a change, maybe I will continue to do digital only. Then we’ll see how things turn out. Pandemic, war: everything is changing, and everything is much more expensive. You have to be aware of the situation we live in, which is not the same as it was ten or fifteen years ago, so you also need to adapt. Having said that, however, the label is moving forward. There are already a few planned releases, which will gradually come out.

Does it bother you that you have to let go of vinyl?

Not at all. I only started with vinyl. I only played with vinyl for thirteen years and after that, I adapted to the change, also as a matter of practicality and comfort. Even just traveling without a bag of records is more comfortable, as well as several technical problems that always arose when I arrived with records. In the end, I made the vinyl-to-digital switch, and for me, it is not a downgrade, quite the contrary. In the end, what I always say, it’s the message that counts, the same thing with my label.

Last question. What’s in Massimiliano Pagliara’s future?

The most imminent project is my new album, which is finished and will be released on 22 October on Permanent Vacation. Two singles will be released before the album, the first next week, and the second in September. There will be a whole series of album release parties of which the main one, already confirmed, will be at Berghain the same weekend as the album release, 22 and 23 October, and I’m very excited about that already! Then there will be many other things, in Italy too. And then in September, I’ll do another tour in America, Mexico, and then various European stops. Hopefully, Covid won’t block it all again, which would be really ‘shit’ (laughs), but let’s be optimistic, that won’t happen.

We concluded. We thank you very much for being with us!

Thank you!