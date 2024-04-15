Ivan Masa, dopo le ultime release su Monaberry e Didschn, e il nuovo incarico come A&R della label di The Sanctuary, si racconta su Parkett.

Ivan Masa è un ritorno su Parkett che volevamo da tempo. Il producer campano, con base a Caserta, ha saputo negli anni portare il suo sound ad un nuovo livello, amalgamando dentro il suo stile musicale le sue origini e nuovi orizzonti esplorati.

Un percorso da dj che dura da ben 25 anni, in cui passione e gavetta hanno portato il dj casertano ad esibirsi nei più importanti club italiani ed internazionali. Una storia di cui è metafora stessa l’ ultimo lavoro uscito lo scorso 15 marzo su Monaberry, dal titolo “Transition”.

Transizione come evoluzione e crescita, come segno di maturità e consapevolezza artistica che ha portato Ivan a catturare nel suo universo sonoro suggestioni variegate, visioni chiare e definite tradotte in scelte artistiche coerenti.

Dopo un 2023 che lo ha visto protagonista per la Diynamic di Solomun, abbiamo ripercorso con Ivan parte del suo lungo percorso artistico e provato a raccontare questo 2024 che si prospetta particolarmente denso di impegni e nuove sfide. Buona lettura!

Ciao Ivan, benvenuto su Parkett, è un piacere ritrovarti qui. Vorrei partire dallo scorso anno che è stato assolutamente impattante per la tua carriera artistica, con la realizzazione di due Ep sulla Diynamic di Solomun. Che momenti e passaggi evolutivi hanno segnato rispettivamente questi due lavori a livello musicale nel tuo modo di concepire ed immaginare il tuo sound?

Ciao Ragazzi, è sempre un piacere tornare qui su Parkett. I due EP su Diynamic hanno lasciato il segno nel mio percorso artistico, inoltre mi hanno dato tanta ispirazione e voglia di fare sempre meglio. Sono molto contento del supporto di Solomun che ormai da anni è continuo e costante, il suo supporto mi rende orgoglioso del mio lavoro; Questi due Ep mi hanno portato ad esibirmi su uno dei palcoscenici più importanti al mondo, ovvero il Printworks di Londra, ritrovarmi in line up ufficiale ad aprire un colosso come Solomun per me è stata un enorme soddisfazione e la realizzazione di un sogno, ma anche una grande prova di forza per me.

Oggi il mio sound è in continua evoluzione e dopo il lavoro fatto con Diynamic le mie idee sono molto più chiare a livello produttivo in studio, lavoro con meno stress e riesco a sentirmi più libero di esprimermi e di osare. Questi due EP hanno segnato l’inizio di un nuovo Ivan facendo riscoprire in me una vena musicale che non pensavo di avere. Questo accade quando fai musica con serenità e amore per il proprio lavoro.

Lo scorso 15 marzo è uscita la tua prossima release su Monaberry, label per cui hai pubblicato già tre Ep. Che legame hai con i SuperFlu e cosa rappresenta per te Monaberry?

Bhe Monaberry per me è un po’ come casa, ricordo il primo disco uscito su un VA, il titolo era “Neon” ed ebbe un gran successo. Disco che mi ha aperto le porte dell’est Europa come Ucraina, Romania, Polonia. In Ucraina ad ogni show mi veniva richiesto dalla gente e questo mi ha reso molto felice. Neon non è stato un semplice Va per Monaberry ma anche il mio primo Vinile, i Super Flu hanno sempre creduto nel mio sound e avuto fiducia in me, infatti è arrivato anche il secondo ep in vinile dal nome “Nativity”, a seguire poi tracce come “Kaluna” e “That Feeling” ad ottobre 2022. Lo scorso 15 marzo, infine, è uscito “Transition EP”.

Sempre con i Superflu c’è stata un’ importante collaborazione edita su Didschn. Ti va di dirci qualcosa riguardo questo lavoro?

Prima di tutto voglio rispondere ai Super Flu con un grande grazie per aver dato in me sempre tanta fiducia, sono sempre stato un loro grande fan e ad oggi ritrovarmi a fare un disco con loro mi rende felicissimo. Il 5 Aprile è uscito “It’s House Day” , un disco dal sapore House music, che sa un po’ di hit estiva, pieno di groove accompagnato da un piano che non stanca mai sentire, un vocal classico anni ’90 quasi ipnotico che si ripete per l’intera traccia. Per questa collaborazione hanno pensato di stampare la traccia in Vinile sulla neo label Didschn sempre sotto il comando dei Super Flu.

Il titolo dell’Ep è molto significativo: “Make Your Transition”. Per te cosa significa il concetto di transizione in musica e in che modo l’evoluzione musicale può trovare un equilibrio con la propria personale identità artistica?

La vita di un artista ed il suo percorso artistico sono sempre in continua evoluzione e questo Ep è per me proprio un segnale di cambiamento, infatti a seguire ci saranno altre release con un Ivan riscoperto ed evoluto. “Transition” è un segnale di sviluppo sia artistico che mio personale, quest’anno compierò 15 anni di produzione musicale e 25 come dj. In questi anni ho imparato tante cose, sono maturato tanto con le produzioni, ho imparato a non essere mai scontato e ad essere sempre originale, vorrei che un giorno qualcuno si ricordasse della mia musica, bella o brutta che sia, ma la cosa importante è che io con quest’ultima riesca a trasmettere qualcosa.

La musica per me è vita di tutti giorni, con lei condivido ogni mia emozione ed è questa la chiave per essere costante e determinato, ho scoperto il mondo della produzione quando avevo appena 18 anni, facevo musica fissando il monitor strizzando il mio cervello ma sembrava sempre tutto senza anima e uguale.

Quando ho capito che dovevo buttare fuori idee col mio cuore ovvero da dentro, dalla mia anima, le mie produzioni hanno iniziato ad avere un sound diverso, caldo, emozionante e soprattutto c’era groove in ognuna di essa. Sono stato ballerino per quasi 20 anni. Nel mondo della danza e soprattutto in quello dell’ hip hop il mio coach diceva sempre se non senti il Bounce lascia perdere, il Bounce è ciò che ti fa muovere, palleggiare… è il cuore di un disco. Ho preso questo insegnamento dalla danza e l’ho applicato sulla mie produzione e allora tutto è cambiato.

Ecco Transition è proprio questo, ciò che sono oggi grazie al mio passato e quello che sarà domani grazie ad oggi.

Il tuo sound ha da sempre unito elementi di diversi stili, da sonorità più melodic alla disco electro. L’eclettismo musicale è sicuramente una cifra stilistica che ti appartiene, quali sono i generi o le suggestioni artistiche che al momento trovi più interessanti in un mercato così saturo di musica?

Se oggi il mio sound è eclettico lo devo soprattutto alla mia famiglia ovvero a mio padre che fin da bambino mi ha educato a pane rock e Pink Floyd. Prendo l’insegnamento musicale della mia famiglia come una grande ispirazione per tutto ciò che faccio, ho ricevuto da mio padre migliaia di dischi dalla disco music all’acid house passando per la progressive e la prima electro anni ’80. Tutto questo ha fatto si che oggi abbia la possibilità di influenzare la mia musica con migliaia di riferimenti e rendere i miei dischi sempre con un tocco di originalità senza paura di osare.

Devo essere onesto e forse anche un po’ critico, ad oggi non ho tanta scelta per avere ispirazione purtroppo la musica moderna e le nuove generazioni sono influenzati da ciò che fa moda e non da ciò che realmente fa musica, c’è poca ricerca e questa è la conseguenza di migliaia di release tutte uguali.

Chi mi suggestiona ancora oggi nella mia musica è l’house music e l’hip hop ma se devo citare qualche nome che ascolto con molta attenzione sono artisti come Fango, Tiga, Henrik Schwartz tra quelli più attuali ma grandi insegnamenti erano anche quelli di zio cocco Claudio Coccoluto che omaggio in tutti i miei set, ricordando quando mi ripeteva di essere sempre me stesso senza aver paura di nessuno.

Poi ho la fortuna di avere tanti amici grandi cultori di musica ecco loro per me sono un punto di riferimento e il giusto consiglio in ogni momento. Loro sono Luca Vera, un grandissimo artista con una cultura pazzesca, e poi il violinista per eccellenza per me Dario Martino, un fratello ma anche un grande dj e selector. Il mio grazie va a loro.

Lo scorso agosto sei stato ospite del party Metamorfosi all’Amnesia di Ibiza, e sei senza dubbio tra i nomi che porta avanti la tradizione elettronica di assoluto pregio campana. Tu e Joseph siete solo un esempio della forza di quella generazione, a tuo modo di vedere cosa manca oggi alle nuove leve per raggiungere la solidità e la credibilità artistica che voi avete ottenuto in quegli anni?

Il 2023 è stato un anno importantissimo per me, ricco di buona musica e soprattutto fatto di tanti show come il mio primo tour in India e la prima volta proprio li all’Amnesia di Ibiza il tempio della musica sull’isola. Devo un grazie immenso a Joseph e per la grande opportunità che mi ha dato, rendermi parte del suo party Metamorfosi affiancandomi a grandi nomi ma soprattutto il suo.

Tra me e Joseph c’è una grande amicizia, dai tempi della scuola fino alla console, veniamo entrambe dalla stessa città Caserta e per me è fonte di orgoglio e grande rispetto nei suoi confronti, sono felice della sua fiducia e del rispetto che nutre nei miei confronti artisticamente e come persona da tanti anni.

Joseph per tanti ragazzi della nostra terra è visto come una divinità soprattutto perché veniamo da una generazione difficile, niente era facile e bisognava guadagnarsi di tutto dalle poche lire per comprarsi un disco, poi una giradischi fino a guadagnarsi un po’ di fiducia per esibirsi in un club…Sono felice di essere riuscito ad emergere da una terra difficile ma che bolle di talento in ogni angolo e lui per me rimane un grande punto di riferimento.

Quello che mi sento di dire ai giovanissimi che oggi vogliono avvicinarsi al mondo del club e della musica è di restare sempre umili, i piedi ben saldi a terra senza mai essere presuntuosi ma piuttosto siate fiduciosi e credete in voi, divulgate e fate musica con amore e col cuore, emozionatevi anche davanti ad un amico che vi ascolta mixare perché quel vostro amico è il vostro primo fan. Siate fieri di ciò che fate con amore e rispetto, la musica è un tornado di emozioni e voi siete il vento che l’alimenta. La cosa più importante è non fermarsi mai davanti a un no e di tutte le risposte negative fatene una fonte di energia il no è sempre un si per me, vuol dire impegno e mai mollare.

Una realtà che da un po’ di tempo si sta imponendo in Italia è quella del The Sanctuary, che con i suoi progetti su Roma, Milano e Porto Cervo sta sicuramente tracciando un percorso artistico ben delineato. In quanto A&R della nascente label del club che direzione musicale hai scelto di intraprendere e quanto ci sarà di Ivan Masa artista nella direzione creativa di questo progetto discografico?

La mia storia con il The Sanctuary ha origine a Mykonos quando per caso mi sono ritrovato ad esibirmi in un venerdì, Dal primo disco si creò subito qualcosa di magico, c’era un energia assurda e andò avanti cosi fino al mattino. Fu cosi che conobbi Stefano Papa uno degli artefici di questa bella realtà, si congratulo e mi disse di aver fatto un qualcosa di speciale. Non dimenticherò mai questo episodio e da allora porto un grande rispetto a tutta la famiglia the Sanctuary.

Oggi mi ritrovo ad essere parte integrante dello staff ricoprendo il ruolo di A&R della label che lanceremo a breve, insieme ad un altro grande artista come Romano Alfieri direttore artistico e creativo e con Sara Bluma, porteremo avanti questo progetto con l’obiettivo di allargare la nostra famiglia e crescere sempre di più.

La direzione della label sarà a 360c dall’indie dance all’afro, slow funk ma anche elettronica, cerchiamo di racchiudere tutta l’esperienza the sanctuary in tutte le sue sfaccettature, la cosa per noi fondamentale è diffondere sempre buona musica .il mio impegno sarà costante e quindi prossimamente vi do appuntamento sul digital store del the sanctuary per il lancio del primo album “ THE SANCTUARY EXPERIENCE 01 “ con artisti di fama mondiale. Se oggi ricopro questo ruolo lo devo soprattutto a Romano ma anche alla fiducia di Stefano e Sara.

A maggio ti aspetta un tour in India che sicuramente segna un nuovaesperienza. In questo momento in India la diffusione della musicaelettronica sta assumendo dimensioni esponenziali, che pubblico tiaspetti e cosa ti ha spinto ad accettare questa nuova sfida?

L’estate 2022 ho avuto la fortuna di visitare questo grandissimo paese, il primo tour è stato fantastico e ricco di emozioni. L’India é un paese bellissimo, la gente é molto accogliente, sono molto gentili con i turisti, i giovani sono molto calorosi e nei club si respira una grande vibe, il dancefloor è sempre caldissimo, non si stancano mai .Prossimamente ci sarà il mio secondo tour di 4 date in giro per l’india, speravo di tornare e cosi è stato.

Ciò che mi ha spinto ad affrontare questa nuova esperienza é la grande voglia di scoperta e di avventura che fanno parte di me, ma soprattutto portare la mia musica in una terra dove di elettronica se ne parla già da tempo, parliamo di un paese mamma della psytrance quindi portare nuove sonorità è una bella sfida. Penso che nei prossimi anni questo paese potrà diventare un punto di riferimento per il mondo del clubbing.

Ultima domanda. Come si vede Ivan Masa tra 5 anni?

Come mi vedo tra 5 anni ? Bhe spero di aver maturato tutto ciò che ho coltivato fino ad ora, sicuramente musicalmente sarò in costante evoluzione ma artisticamente come persona mi vedo più saggio e attento, sarò retorico? Ma è proprio vero che non si smette mai di imparare quindi non mi piace parlare del futuro ma preferisco avere un ottimo presente ricco di lavoro e di musica e riempire sempre più il bagaglio per il futuro. Sono un po’ scaramantico quindi vi dico lo scopriremo tra 5 anni…Grazie Parkett per esser stato vostro ospite… Alla prossima Ivan!

ENGLISH VERSION

Hi Ivan, welcome to Parkett, it’s a pleasure to meet you here. I would like to start from last year which was absolutely impactful for your artistic career, with the creation of two EPs on Solomun’s Diynamic. What moments and evolutionary steps did these two works respectively mark on a musical level in your way of conceiving and imagining your sound?

Hi Guys, it’s always a pleasure to come back here on Parkett. The two EPs on Diynamic have left their mark on my artistic journey, and it has also given me a lot of inspiration and the desire to always do better. I’m very happy with the support of Solomun who has been supporting me for years now. is continuous and constant, his support makes me proud of my work; These two EPs led me to perform on one of the most important stages in the world, namely the Printworks in London, finding myself in the official line up to open a giant like Solomun for For me it was enormously satisfying and the realization of a dream, but also a great test of strength for me.

Today my sound is constantly evolving and after the work done with Diynamic my ideas are much clearer on a production level in the studio, I work with less stress and I can feel more free to express myself and dare. These two EPs marked the beginning of a new Ivan, making me rediscover a musical streak that I didn’t think I had, this happens when you make music with serenity and love for your work.

Last March 15th your next release was released on Monaberry, a label for which you have already published three EPs. What connection do you have with SuperFlu and what does Monaberry represent for you?

Well Monaberry is a bit like home for me, I remember the first album released on a VA, the title was Neon and it was a great success. An album that opened the doors to Eastern Europe such as Ukraine, Romania, Poland…. In Ukraine at every show I was asked by people and this made me very happy. Neon was not just a Va for Monaberry but also my first vinyl, Super Flu have always believed in my sound and had faith in me, in fact the second EP on vinyl called NATIVITY also arrived, followed by tracks like Kaluna and That Feeling in October 2022. Transition EP was released last March 15th.

Also with Superflu there was an important collaboration published on Didschn. Would you like to tell us something about this work?

First of all I want to respond to Super Flu with a big thank you for always putting so much trust in me, I have always been a big fan of theirs and today finding myself making a record with them makes me very happy. “IT’ was released on April 5th HOUSE DAY”, a record with a House music flavour, which tastes a bit like a summer hit, full of groove accompanied by a piano that never tires of hearing it, an almost hypnotic classic 90s vocal that is repeated throughout the entire track. For this collaboration they decided to release the track on vinyl on the new label Didschn, always under the command of Super Flu.

The title of the EP is very significant: “Make Your Transition”. What does the concept of transition mean to you in music and how can musical evolution find a balance with one’s personal artistic identity?

The life of an artist and his artistic path are always constantly evolving and for me this EP is a sign of change, in fact there will be other releases to follow with a rediscovered and evolved Ivan. TRANSITION is a sign of both artistic and personal development, this year I will celebrate 15 years of music production and 25 as a DJ. In these years I have learned many things, I have matured a lot with the productions, I have learned to never be known and to always be original, I would like one day someone to remember my music, be it good or bad but the important thing is that I I am able to convey something with it.

When I understood that I had to throw out ideas with my heart or from inside, from my soul, my productions began to have a different, warm, exciting sound and above all there was groove in each of them. I have been a dancer for almost 20 years , in the world of dance and especially in that of hip hop my coach always said if you don’t feel the bounce forget it, the bounce is what makes you move, dribble… it’s the heart of a record. I took this teaching from dance and I applied it to my production and then everything changed.

Here Transition is exactly this, who I am today thanks to my past and who I will be tomorrow thanks to today.

Your sound has always combined elements of different styles, from more melodic sounds to electro disco. Musical eclecticism is certainly a stylistic feature that belongs to you, what are the genres or artistic suggestions that you currently find most interesting in a market so saturated with music?

If today my sound is eclectic I owe it above all to my family or to my father who educated me in rock and Pink Floyd since I was a child. I take my family’s musical teaching as a great inspiration for everything I do, I have received from my father thousands of records from disco music to acid house through progressive and the first electro of the 80s. All this has meant that today I have the possibility of influencing my music with thousands of references and making my records always with a touch of originality without fear of daring.

I have to be honest and perhaps even a little critical, today I don’t have much choice for inspiration, unfortunately modern music and the new generations are influenced by what is fashionable and not by what actually makes music, there is little research and this is the consequence of thousands of releases all the same. Those who still influence me today in my music are house music and hip hop but if I have to mention some names that I listen to very carefully are artists like Fango, Tiga, Henrik Schwartz among the most current ones but great teachings were also those of uncle cocco Claudio Coccoluto who I pay homage to in all my sets and when he told me to always be myself without being afraid of anyone.

Then I am lucky enough to have many friends who are great music lovers, and for me they are a point of reference and the right advice at all times, they are Luca Vera, a great artist with an incredible culture and then the violinist par excellence for me, Dario Martino a brother but also a great DJ and selector… my thanks go to them.

Last August you were a guest at the Metamorfosi party at Amnesia in Ibiza, and you are undoubtedly among the names who carry on the Campania electronic tradition of absolute excellence. You and Joseph are just an example of the strength of that generation. In your opinion, what is missing from the new generation today to achieve the solidity and artistic credibility that you achieved in those years?

2023 was a very important year for me, full of good music and above all made up of many shows such as my first tour in India and the first time right there at the amnesia of Ibiza, the temple of music on the island. I owe a huge thank you to Joseph and for the great opportunity he gave me, to make me part of his Metamorfosi party alongside big names but above all his. There is a great friendship between me and Joseph, from school days to the console, we both come from the same city Caserta and for me it is a source of pride and great respect towards him, I am happy with his trust and the respect he has towards compared to me artistically and as a person for many years.

For many guys in our land, Joseph is seen as a divinity, especially because we come from a difficult generation, nothing was easy and you had to earn everything from a few lire to buy a record, then a turntable to earning a bit of confidence to perform in a club…I’m happy to have managed to emerge from a difficult land but one that bubbles with talent in every corner and he remains a great point of reference for me.

What I would like to say to the very young people who today want to approach the world of clubs and music is to always remain humble, with your feet firmly on the ground without ever being presumptuous but rather be confident and believe in yourself, spread and make music with love and with your heart, get excited even in front of a friend who listens to you mix because that friend of yours is your first fan.

Be proud of what you do with love and respect, music is a tornado of emotions and you are the wind that feed. The most important thing is to never stop in front of a no and of all the negative answers make a source of energy, no is always a yes for me, it means commitment and never giving up.

A reality that has been establishing itself in Italy for some time is that of The Sanctuary, which with its projects in Rome, Milan and Porto Cervo is certainly tracing a well-defined artistic path. As A&R of the nascent club label, what musical direction did you choose to undertake and how much of Ivan Masa the artist will be in the creative direction of this recording project?

My story with The Sanctuary originates in Mykonos when by chance I found myself performing on a Friday. From the first album something magical was immediately created, there was an absurd energy and it went on like this until the morning. That’s how I met Stefano Papa, one of the creators of this beautiful reality, he congratulated me and told me that I had done something special. I will never forget this episode and since then I have had great respect for the entire The Sanctuary family.

Today I find myself being an integrated part of the staff, covering the role of A&R of the label that we will launch shortly, together with another great artist such as Romano Alfieri, artistic and creative director and with Sara Bluma, we will carry forward this project with the aim of broadening the our family and grow more and more. The management of the label will be 360c from indie dance to Afro, slow funk but also electronic, we try to enclose the entire The Sanctuary experience in all its facets, the fundamental thing for us is to always spread good music.

My commitment will be constant and therefore I will soon meet you on the digital store of the sanctuary for the launch of the first album “THE SANCTUARY EXPERIENCE 01” with world-famous artists. If today I take on this role I owe it above all to Romano but also to the trust of Stefano and Sara .

A tour of India awaits you in May which will certainly mark a new experience. At this moment in India the diffusion of electronic music is taking on exponential dimensions, what kind of audience are you expecting and what pushed you to accept this new challenge?

In the summer of 2022 I was lucky enough to visit this great country, the first tour was fantastic and full of emotions. India is a beautiful country, the people are very welcoming, they are very kind to tourists, the young people are very warm and in the clubs there is a great vibe, the dancefloor is always very hot, they never get tired. Soon there will be my second 4-date tour around India, I was hoping to return and so it happened.

What pushed me to face this new experience is the great desire for discovery and adventure that are part of me, but above all to bring my music to a land where electronics has been talked about for some time, we are talking about a country that is the mother of psytrance therefore bring new sounds it’s a great challenge. I think that in the next few years this country will be able to become a point of reference for the world of clubbing.

Last question. How does Ivan Masa in 5 years old look?

How do I see myself in 5 years? well I hope to have matured everything I have cultivated up to now, certainly musically I will be in constant evolution but artistically as a person I see myself as wiser and more attentive. Will I be rhetorical? But it’s really true that you never stop learning so I don’t like talking about the future but I prefer to have an excellent present full of work and music and increasingly fill my baggage for the future. I’m a bit superstitious so I’ll tell you we’ll find out in 5 years…Thank you parkett for being your guest… See you next time Ivan!