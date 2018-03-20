Alva Noto, pseudonimo di Carsten Nicolai, artista e compositore tedesco specializzato in opere audiovisive, rappresenta uno dei maggiori artisti sonori al mondo.

Alva Noto è anche il fondatore e proprietario dell’etichetta Noton, che ha collaborato con RasterMusic fino al 2017, da poco presenta quest’ultimo lavoro dal titolo UNIEQUAV, ultimo capitolo di una trilogia di cui hanno fatto parte due precedenti opere: Unitxt e Univrs.

Sperimentatore, visionario e artefice di diverse forme artistiche, Alva Noto si è rapportato a questo nuovo lavoro cercando una comunicazione che trova al centro del suo sviluppo l’interesse e l’unione tra le arti visive e sonore, tra la scienza e la ricerca stessa.

UNIEQUAV è un lavoro che si trova al confine tra la sperimentazione sonora e l’utilizzo d’incisivi pattern ritmici, che si mescolano ad atmosfere sonore moderne, spaziose e zen. Un viaggio che raccoglie più dettagli e più pezzi dentro di sè fino a creare e completare una specie di grande opera.

ITALIAN – ENGLISH

ENGLISH VERSION

After a first listening I think that it’s clear that your choice is to bring the listener in a modern, spacious and zen place. Do you believe that could be right to think of these kind of elements, as important parts of your way of communication? How was your approach when you decided to follow that way of composition, which is in balance between experimentation and electronics groove?

“Basically, there’s a a simple idea that consists on the fact that the elements represent what you’re really interested on. The description that you’ve described, between experimentations and groove, it’s a really good description that’s define the executive ambient of listening: modern, spacious and zen area; even if I think the work it’s not so extremely experimental, but surely more distant and different from the others, that generally are produced in the electronic music scene. In this work it was extremely important for the final expression the will of using rhythm patterns to create an idea with more groove, combined to sound objects and events, noise or ambient. For me it’s a part of music, it’a a part of life to experiment and risk more, as person and artist, go trought and go over to create and find something more, something that’s different.”

Your new UNIEQAV album, that you’ve described as a “sonically representation of an underwater dive” will be released in the middle of March; This is the last chapter of the trilogy that includes Unitxt ‘and’ Univrs’. How can you translate all these works in only one concept? Can you explain us the common point of view?

“If you see all the three records from a different angle, the first compared to the last one feels more organic, I would say the last one could be percepite as stronger and maybe more full of editing. The metaphor “sonically representation of an underwater dive” describe exactly what I wanted to convey with this work,‘cause I see all the pieces, all the parts, even some tracks less strong, as something that becomes a kind of journey.”

I’ve always liked your way of using the video as a material that improves and completes the sound itself. What kind of perfomance your’re thinking for the up-coming appointments? Are you thinking to perform also in Italy?

“I’ve already started to perform the new album, Accutally I’ve already done three shows the last week, one in Berlin, one in Paris and one in London. We’re now looking for a perfect location in Milan, it would be amazing, but we can’t say noting yet. There’s a track in particular in the album, that plays a collaborations with Anne-James Chaton, the title is UniDNA. During the live I’m using also visual material, because I’m using words and letters as visuals, I see at these as a connection with the sound material. The beauty of the sound, or maybe one of its beauty, consists in the fact that anyone can build a space around himself to give more opportunities of expression to the ideas, to open doors at more projects, find inspiration and it can express something more at least.”

We know that in June you’ll perform at Sonar in Barcelona. You have been a guest at the Catalan festival for several years. Do you think that more events like the Sonar should include more experimental projects in their line-up, with innovative acts in electronic?

“To be honest I think that, as I can saw in the already done performances, people are happy and was happy to assist at different shows. I think that the promoters has to risk more, trying to break the standard lines up to bring in their clubs or festivals more experimental projects, more linked to evolutions and innovative acts in the electronic scene. One of the biggest problem is that generally the audience is underestimated, or the biggest part of that, but I think that there are more people as we can think, ready to approach and receive more.”

You started your label, NOTON, in 1994 before the collabs with RasterMusic that worked until 2017. Returning to the origins of the labels, now you run NOTON separately. Can you give us some informations about NOTON’s upcoming releases or collaborations you are working on?

“Basically NOTON restarted with more planning this year. There’s a lot of ideas and projects in my mind, with special editions and special collaborations from Japan to Berlin. The general intention is to be more open to collaborations, but of course centering the focus of the label on the music, visuals and the communication itself. It will be a full year, as a collaboration already started years ago with with Ryūichi Sakamoto, with GLASS that will see in the future three shows in June.”

In your career you have collaborated with many great artists, among them there is Mika Vainio. What do you remember about this collaboration?

“I think that was very sad that Mika died, it’s a really big lost, a big artis that gave a lot to me, and to more others for sure. He was a strong music influence. I remember Mika was someone that I want to consider a genius, he designed a sonic approach that was very unique and original with an incredible sonic impact. We’ve done different works together that we never put out, so I hope to release something in a future for someone that wants to collect something. “

Your career is strongly linked to Berlin, the city that for many years has been a destination for many young people motivated to make electronic music. How has the Berlin scene changed during the last years?

“Yes, in Berlin the scene is really free and gives more space to the creation of ideas, projects and expressive possibilities. It was really interesting to see how everything was different before the unification and how the things are changed during the years, creating new and different possibilities. There’s been the chance for people to create different situations where to meet, bringing all their personal background and influences. For sure there is now a big influence of the techno music with iconical clubs like the Berghain, and a lot of people talk about it, but there are also spaces and realities to share different forms of expressions.”

Intervista in collaborazione con Fabrizio Montini Trotti