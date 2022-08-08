AMÉMÉ apre le porte del suo universo elettronico (e non solo) ai lettori di Parkett in una lunga ed intensa intervista.

AMÉMÉ, al secolo Hubert Sodogandji, è un concentrato artistico di culture e influenze variegate. Il dj originario del Benin, e vissuto tra New York e Berlino, sta portando avanti la sua idea di afro house in maniera determinata e chiara. Il suo progetto artistico non tralascia nessun aspetto, dall’identità sonora a quella visiva, costruendo un personaggio unico ed affascinante nel panorama internazionale.

Black Coffee ha da subito creduto in lui, vedendo un forte potenziale artistico e una non comune voglia di farcela. Di cambiare per sempre il suo destino con la forza della sua espressione creativa. In poco tempo, AMÉMÉ ha collezionato release su celebri etichette tra cui Watergate Records, moBlack e Abracadabra.

Il suo progetto One Tribe è una comunità musicale, che dall’esperienza del 2019 a Tulum, si è evoluto, coinvolgendo, non solo più persone possibili, ma espandendosi oltre al concetto di musica stessa e inglobando altre discipline tra cui la moda.

AMÉMÉ è come i suoi set. Eclettico, dinamico, entusiasta della vita. Dentro la sua personalità convivono differenti culture, pronte a nutrirsi reciprocamente di nuovi stimoli, esperienze, vibrazioni. L’importante è non dimenticare le proprie origini.

Buona lettura!

Ciao AMÉMÉ, benvenuto su Parkett. Sono molto felice di averti come nostro ospite. Penso che ti stia godendo al massimo questo momento. Cosa ha rappresentato per te il periodo post-pandemia e qual è lo spirito con cui stai affrontando questa stagione estiva?

L’era post pandemia rappresenta il massimo ritorno dell’industria musicale e la capacità di DJ e produttori di mostrare il loro mestiere. Durante la pandemia, ho trascorso molto tempo in studio, producendo e perfezionando il mio suono. Avevo molto tempo extra nel mio programma per fare le cose che altrimenti non avrei avuto il tempo di fare. E per questo vantaggio, sono incredibilmente grato! Tutto il tempo trascorso in studio mi ha preparato per un 2022 di successo con molte release e show.

Sei nato in Benin, una terra che ha fortemente influenzato il modo in cui sviluppi la tua musica. Quali sono gli artisti che hai iniziato a seguire e gli strumenti a percussione a cui ti sei avvicinato per arrivare al tuo sound personale?

Artisti: Awilo Logonba, Fela Kuti, Alpha Blondie, Angelic Kidjo

Batteria: Djembe, Cowbells, Talking Drum

Oggi, la musica house che incontra i ritmi della musica africana, grazie ad artisti come te e Black Coffee, ha raggiunto una forte popolarità e si configura come un genere ben definito. Spesso artisti che hanno un background culturale opposto si avvicinano a questo tipo di suono. Pensi che si possa parlare di appropriazione culturale o sei entusiasta che anche artisti non africani possano interpretare e prendere ispirazione da qualcosa di così lontano da loro?

C’è una dualità; Credo che un aspetto bello di questo mondo sia condividere le culture, abbracciarle e celebrarle attraverso la musica e l’arte. Non è l’ideale quando gli artisti non si esercitano nella cultura, ricercano il materiale e ne comprendono la storia, perché ho imparato da dove vengo che tutto ha un significato e uno scopo.

Tuttavia, più persone abbracciano la musica elettronica africana, meglio è; ci sta permettendo di condividere la nostra cultura e storia con il mondo.

“Drum Beat” è il tuo ultimo lavoro su Crosstown Rebels. Che emozione hai provato nell’avere una pubblicazione su questa etichetta e che tipo di lavoro hai fatto in questo Ep?

L’EP “Drum Beat” è un lavoro che rappresenta di più le mie radici. Ricordo ancora di aver parlato con Damian Lazarus, e lui ha detto che l’EP era una rappresentazione perfetta di #amemesound. Sono oltremodo grato di aver avuto l’opportunità di pubblicare per l’etichetta di Damian, Crosstown Rebels, dato che è un’etichetta così leggendaria, e ammiro molto Damian.

La tua identità artistica si dirama a 360 gradi e una delle cose che mi piace della tua figura è l’assoluta coerenza in ogni aspetto della tua vita d’ artista, dalla tua musica all’immagine. Ad esempio vorrei chiederti che rapporto hai con la moda e se pensi che anche la tua immagine sia un fattore di notevole importanza nella costruzione della tua identità artistica.

Ho sempre visto il DJing e la produzione come un’esperienza audio e visiva. Sono stato interessato alla moda fin da piccolo; è una forma di auto-espressione. Provo lo stesso per la musica, tutto si ricollega alle mie radici e alla mia esperienza e rappresenta chi sono nel mio cuore. Penso che la costruzione della mia identità artistica sia stata naturale, sia avvenuta organicamente e si basi su chi sono e in cosa credo.

Hai vissuto a New York e Berlino. Quali sono gli elementi occidentali nella tua musica?

Incorporo molti sintetizzatori tedeschi e kick elettronici pesanti e li inserisco nei miei suoni, il che bilancia tutti gli elementi organici e tribali come batteria, voci afro, ecc.

Quando hai presentato One Tribe, hai descritto il progetto come qualcosa che rappresentava molto più di un’etichetta. Viviamo nell’era dei brand e anche nella musica elettronica il concetto di brand ha assunto negli anni un valore assoluto. Cosa significa per te questo concetto e non temi che il branding possa creare dei limiti in futuro?

One Tribe è unico, si estende a un pubblico globale costruendo ponti tra l’afro house e altri generi. Non credo nei limiti: anzi, al contrario. Mentre siamo radicati nel nostro DNA, continuiamo a esplorare collaborazioni uniche in altre culture e stili per sposarci maggiormente con il nostro universo.

Il mondo dell’elettronica dovrebbe essere quello dell’inclusione per eccellenza. Pensi che ci siano ancora forme di razzismo all’interno di questo ambiente e credi che ci siano ancora passi da fare per raggiungere una reale uguaglianza?

Credo nel sostenere la diversità di tutti i ceti sociali e incorporare quella diversità nella mia istituzione. In molti modi, la comunità della musica elettronica è stata tradizionalmente più inclusiva di altre, ma ci sono ancora diversi traguardi da raggiungere. Non conosco tutte le risposte, ma spero di poter svolgere un ruolo nell’aiutare a colmare alcune delle lacune che vediamo oggi in particolare quando si tratta di gruppi sottorappresentati di razza, genere o orientamento sessuale. A volte tutto ciò che serve è un’opportunità e posso dare l’esempio essendo qualcuno che aiuta a creare quelle opportunità per gli altri

Non ti nascondo che personalmente la tua musica mi dà molte emozioni. Ogni volta che ascolto un tuo brano, un senso di serenità e spensieratezza mi avvolge. Vorrei sapere quali sono le tue emozioni nel momento in cui crei e se nel momento della creazione fissi sempre un messaggio o un’emozione da trasmettere o se è un flusso spontaneo.

Mi rende felice sentire che la mia musica ti fa sentire così! Sono una persona molto emotiva nel profondo, quindi molta ispirazione viene da quel luogo di vulnerabilità e sentimenti.

Durante l’estate sarai impegnato in numerose date, tra cui quella in Sardegna a Phi Beach il 30 luglio. Cosa hai proposto musicalmente nel tuo set per questa occasione?

Posso dirti che è stata la mia prima volta in Sardegna e sono molto emozionato! Di solito non decido mai la direzione di un set prima di arrivare sul posto, quindi dovrai venire a sentirmi presto.

Ultima domanda, AMÉMÉ. Quali sono i tuoi progetti futuri e gli obiettivi che vuoi raggiungere nei prossimi anni?

Al momento stiamo pianificando il rilancio dell’etichetta One Tribe con il mio EP, che uscirà il 9 settembre. Sto anche lavorando a un album, che sarà realizzato tra circa un anno. Altri progetti includono brani collaborativi, eventi One Tribe e collaborazioni con marchi di moda.

ENGLISH VERSION

Hi AMÉMÉ , Welcome to Parkett. I’m very happy to have you as our guest. I think you are having a very good time in your career. What did the post-pandemic period represent for you and what is the spirit with which you are facing this summer season?

The post pandemic era represents the ultimate come back of the music industry and the ability for DJs and producers to showcase their craft.During the pandemic, I spend a lot of time in the studio, producing and perfecting my sound. I had a lot of extra time in my schedule to do the things that otherwise I wouldn’t have had the time to do. And for that silver-lining, I’m incredibly grateful! All of the studio time prepared me for a successful 2022 with many releases and shows.

You were born in Benin, a land that has strongly influenced the way you develop your music. What are the artists you started to follow and the percussion instruments you approached to get to your personal sound?

Artists: Awilo Logonba , Fela Kuti, Alpha Blondie, Angelic Kidjo

Drums: Djembe , Cowbells , Talking Drum

Today, house music that meets the rhythms of African music, thanks to artists like you and Black Coffee, has reached a strong popularity and is configured as a well-defined genre. Often artists who have an opposite cultural background approach this type of sound. Do you think we can talk about cultural appropriation or are you excited that even non-African artists can interpret and take inspiration from something so far from them?

There is a duality; I believe a beautiful aspect in this world is sharing cultures, embracing them, and celebrating them through music and art.It’s not ideal when artist(s) don’t exert themselves in the culture, research the material and understand it’s history, because where I come from, everything has a meaning and a purpose.

However, the more people that embrace African Electronic Music, the better; it’s allowing us to share our culture and history with the world.

“Drum Beat” is your latest work on Crosstown Rebels. What emotion did you feel about having a release on this label and what kind of work did you do in this Ep?

The Drum Beat EP is an EP that represents my roots the most. I still remember speaking with Damian Lazarus, and him mentioneing that the EP was a perfect depiction of #amemesoundI’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to release on Damian’ label, Crosstown Rebels, as it’s such a legendary label, and I look up to Damian a lot.

Your artistic identity branches out at 360 degrees and one of the things I like about your figure is the absolute coherence in every aspect of your life as an artist, from your music to the image. For example, I would like to ask you what relationship you have with fashion and if you think that your image is also a factor of considerable importance in your construction of your artistic identity.

I have always seen DJing and production as an audio and visual experience. I’ve been interested in fashion from a very young age; it’s a form of self-expression. I feel the same about music, it all connects back to my roots and experience, and represents who I am at my core .I think the construction of my artistic identity was natural, happened organically, and is based on who I am and what I believe in.

You have lived in New York and Berlin. What are the western elements in your music?

I incorporate a lot of German synth and heavy electronic kicks and plug ins into my sounds, which balances all the organic and tribal elements such as drums, Afro vocals, etc.

When you presented One Tribe you described the project as something that represented much more than a label. We live in the era of brands and also in electronic music the concept of brand has assumed an absolute value over the years. What does this concept mean to you and are you not afraid that branding may create limits in the future?

One Tribe is unique, it extends to a global audience by building bridges between the afro house and other genres.I don’t believe in limitations: quite the opposite actually. While we are grounded in our DNA, we continue to explore unique collaborations into other cultures and styles to marry with ours.

The world of electronics should be that of inclusion par excellence. Do you think that there are still forms of racism within this environment and do you believe that there are still steps to be taken to achieve real equality?

I believe in supporting the diversity of all walks of life and incorporating that diversity into my institution. In many ways, the electronic music community has traditionally been more inclusive than others, but there is always work that can be done. I dont know all of the answers, but hope I can play a part in helping bridge some of the gaps we see today particulary when it comes to underrepresented groups whether race, gender, or sexual orientation. Sometimes all it takes is an opportunity and I can lead by example by being someone who helps create those opportunities for others.

I don’t hide from you that personally your music gives me a lot of emotion. Every time I listen to one of your tracks, a sense of serenity and lightheartedness envelops me. I would like to know what your emotions are in the moment you create and if in the moment of creation you always set a message or an emotion to convey or if it is a spontaneous flow.

It makes me a happy to hear my music makes you feel that way!I am a very emotional person at my core, so a lot of inspiration comes from that place of vulnerability and feelings.

During the summer you will be busy on numerous dates, including the one in Sardinia at Phi Beach on July 30th. What do you think to propose musically in your set for this occasion?

It will be my first time in Sardinia , and I am very excited! I usually never decide of a direction of a set before I get to the place, so you will have to come and see 🙂

Last question, AMÉMÉ .What are your future projects and the goals you want to achieve in the next few years?

We are currently planning the relaunch of One Tribe label with my EP, set to come.out on September 9th. I’m also working on an Album, which will be done in about a year. Other projects include collaborative tracks, One Tribe events, and partnering with fashion brands.