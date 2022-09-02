Massano, talento inglese della techno melodica, si racconta su Parkett dopo il grande successo della residenza estiva all’ Hï di Ibiza.

Massano è una personalità artistica decisa e irriverente. Non è un caso che il giovane ventitreenne di Liverpool sia diventato, in poco tempo, una figura di riferimento nel panorama elettronico internazionale. Le release su label di rilievo internazionale tra cui Oddity, Running Clouds ed Afterlife, hanno consacrato musicalmente il suo sound techno melodico più energetico e trascinante. Uno stile che ha conquistato alcune delle star internazionali del genere, tra cui il duo italiano Tale Of Us, che lo ha ospitato con l’Ep di 4 tracce “In My System”.

Un talento emerso dal mondo digitale e che con la sua label Eternity Sounds sta cercando di dettare una nuova ramificazione nel genere techno emozionale, spingendo verso confini entusiasmanti e innovativi la propria creatività artistica.

Con il successo della sua residence all’Ex Space di Ibiza, ora Hï Ibiza, ha portato la sua musica in una delle cornici più prestigiose per ogni artista, quella del club al momento fra i più quotati dell’isola balearica.

Abbiamo voluto farci raccontare da Massano qualcosa in più sul suo percorso artistico e i suoi prossimi obiettivi. Buona lettura!

Ciao Massano, benvenuto su Parkett. Come sta andando il tour estivo e in quali date i lettori di Parkett potranno ascoltarti in Italia?

Ho appena suonato in Puglia con i Tale of Us e suonerò all’Amnesia Milano l’8 ottobre.

Vorrei iniziare parlando del contesto musicale in cui sei cresciuto, la città di Liverpool, una città dove la musica è stata negli anni protagonista indiscussa. Come sei entrato in contatto con la scena elettronica del luogo e quando hai capito che sarebbe diventata la tua vita?

Sono entrato in contatto con la musica elettronica per la prima volta tramite mio padre quando sono andato a vedere i Faithless con lui all’età di 11 anni. Poi mi sono innamorato gradualmente della musica elettronica e ho davvero trovato una passione al college. Il primo contatto che ho avuto con la scena, nella mia vita da adulto, è stato attraverso artisti come Pete Tong, Camelphat ed Eric Prydz. Non è stata tanto una realizzazione per me che questa sarebbe diventata la mia vita, è stata più una decisione consapevole.

Ero all’università, considerando quello che volevo fare della mia vita, pensavo che non amassi nient’altro che la musica, e quindi volevo intraprendere una carriera artistica a tutti i costi, ho iniziato a cercare stage o esperienze in qualsiasi campo della musica elettronica, solo per poter trovare una strada per una carriera. In realtà, in sottofondo stavo lavorando sodo sulla mia produzione e facendo il DJ, proprio come hobby. Ma poi si ho realizzato che la mia musica era la cosa che mi dava prestigio più di ogni altra cosa. Sono molto grato per questo.

Quali sono state le principali influenze nella musica di Massano e negli artisti che formano il tuo background artistico?

Direi Pete Tong, Tale of Us, Camelphat, Artbat, Eric Prydz ed Enrico Sangiuliano.

Nelle tue produzioni coesiste una sorta di dualità tra melodie eteree e ritmi aggressivi, che si incastrano perfettamente, producendo successi da dancefloor incisivi. Come riesci a bilanciare questi due aspetti e quali sono gli strumenti con cui generalmente lavori per ottenere questi effetti?

Penso che fare musica con questo stile significhi creare momenti diversi durante la traccia e fondere questi momenti senza soluzione di continuità l’uno nell’altro. Sento sempre il bisogno di mantenere le tracce in continua evoluzione, in modo che nessun momento sia uguale a un altro. A volte questo può risultare puro caos e portare con se troppi elementi, altre ancora, funziona. Si tratta di trovare l’equilibrio e creare suoni o momenti che parlino davvero tra loro e si completino a vicenda. Gli strumenti con cui lavoro sono in realtà tutti i VST digitali + vari controller midi. Uso principalmente i bundle arturia & uhe combinati con l’Ableton push & akai midimix.

La musica spesso racconta storie e nel tuo caso riesce a staccare l’ascoltatore dalla dimensione terrena. Trovi ispirazione nella tua vita quotidiana o in elementi lontani da te? Quanto è importante il tuo spirito di osservazione per la tua musica?

Penso di prendere assolutamente ispirazione dalla vita quotidiana con la mia musica, anche se non è qualcosa di diretto. Noto che produco musica migliore e più creativa quando ho il tempo per dedicarmi agli amici o vedere qualcosa di interessante nel mondo. Trovo che quando faccio qualcosa per schiarirmi le idee, come andare a fare una passeggiata, spesso mi vengono in mente idee mentre sono fuori, di solito poi prendo una nota o una nota vocale e cerco di riportarla in studio in seguito.

Ad aprile è stato pubblicato “In My System Ep”, il tuo ep di debutto in Afterlife. Prima di tutto vorrei sapere quali emozioni hai provato nell’avere una pubblicazione su un’etichetta che, attualmente, rappresenta la leader assoluta per la techno melodica e che rapporto hai con Tale of Us.

Le mie emozioni per questa uscita sono state incredibili, ho lavorato per questo sogno per molto tempo, quindi finalmente ottenere l’EP là fuori e vederli ricevere il supporto che hanno avuto è stato incredibile. Sono grato a Tale Of Us per la loro frequente fiducia e supporto per la mia musica.

La techno melodica negli ultimi anni ha acquisito una forte popolarità, numerosi artisti si sono affermati proponendo questo genere. Qual è il segreto per mantenere la propria originalità in un mercato così saturo di artisti?

Penso che il modo per mantenere l’originalità sia rimanere fedeli a se stessi e al gusto musicale, non cercare solo di copiare ciò che è il suono popolare del momento. Alla gente piace ascoltare musica fresca e unica e penso che sia facile vedere quando un artista produce musica perchè pensa di accontentare il pubblico e non produce la musica che in realtà apprezza realmente. Penso sia normale prendere in prestito alcune idee da altre tracce, ma alla fine devi dare loro qualcosa di unico o diverso perché le persone vogliano ascoltarlo ancora e ancora. Vuoi essere l’artista che le altre persone cercano di essere, non un’artista che cerca di imitare gli altri.

Oltre alla sfera artistica, c’è anche la tua sfera personale. Vorrei sapere quali sono le principali passioni al di fuori del mondo della musica e come riesci a coltivarle in una vita così veloce e frenetica.

Le mie principali passioni al di fuori della musica sono giocare e guardare il calcio. Ora sono in tournée così tanto che è difficile bilanciare questo insieme alla musica e ho dovuto smettere quasi completamente di giocare a calcio ora, ma nel mio tempo libero cerco ancora di stare al passo con le ultime notizie dalla Premier League. Penso che come artista devi fare molti sacrifici e decidere cosa è più importante per te e cosa ti rende felice.

So che hai studiato marketing. Quanto è importante per un artista saper vendere e creare la propria immagine ben definita? Pensi che questo aspetto moderno stia prendendo il sopravvento sulla qualità musicale?

Questo è vitale in questi giorni, il potere di Instagram è incredibile e so che molti promoter controllano il tuo Instagram più di ogni altra cosa quando considerano di bookarti. Certo, anche la musica deve essere di prim’ordine, ma se hai della bella musica con un Instagram scadente arriverai non troppo lontano. Le due cose devono andare di pari passo.

Fai parte del roster di artisti che si esibiscono all’Hi di Ibiza. Cosa ne pensi di questa esperienza e cosa stai imparando?

Questo club è di livello superiore, le strutture, il personale e il pubblico sono qualcosa che raramente sperimento in un club.

Hai solo 23 anni e già grande riconoscimento e soddisfazione. Come vedi Massano tra dieci anni e come immagini il tuo futuro musicale?

Mi vedo come uno dei leader del settore in 10 anni, creando il mio sottogenere di musica elettronica e avendo la mia fanbase indipendente, una rete di artisti ed un’etichetta di successo.

ENGLISH VERSION

Hi Massano, welcome to Parkett. How is the summer tour going and on what dates will Parkett readers be able to listen to you in Italy?

I just played Puglia with Tale of Us and will be playing Amnesia Milan 8th of October.

I would like to start by talking about the musical context in which you grew up, the city of Liverpool, a city where music has been the undisputed protagonist over the years. How did you come into contact with the electronic scene of the city and when did you realize that it would become your life?

I first came into contact with electronic music through my dad when I went to see Faithless with him at the age of 11. I then gradually fell in love with electronic music and really found a passion for it in college. The first contact I had with the scene in my adult life was through artists like Pete Tong, Camelphat and Eric Prydz. It wasn’t so much a realisation for me that this would become my life, it was more of a conscious decision. I was in university considering what I wanted to do with my life and I thought that I loved nothing more than music, and so I wanted to pursue a career in it at all costs, I started to look for internships or experiences in any aspect of the electronic music scene just so I could find a way into a GTcareer. It was actually in the background that I was working hard on my production and DJing, just as a hobby. But then it turned out that my music was the thing that got me into the scene more than anything else, so I am very grateful for this.

What were the main influences in Massano’s music and the artists who form your artistic background?

Pete Tong, Tale of Us, Camelphat, Artbat, Eric Prydz and Enrico Sangiuliano.

In your productions there coexists a kind of duality between ethereal melodies and aggressive rhythms, which fit together perfectly, producing killer dancefloor hits. How do you manage to balance these two aspects and what are the tools you generally work with to achieve these effects?

I think doing music in this style is about creating different moments throughout the track and blending these moments seamlessly into one another. I always feel the need to keep tracks constantly evolving so that not one moment is the same as another. Sometimes this can come out as pure chaos and have too much going on, and others it works. It’s about finding the balance and creating sounds or moments that really talk to each other and complement each other. The tools I work with are actually all digital VSTs + various midi controllers. I use the arturia & uhe bundles combined with the Ableton push & akai midimix mostly.

Music often tells stories and in your case it manages to detach the listener from the earthly dimension. Do you find inspiration in your daily life or in elements far from you? How important is your observational spirit for your music?

I think I absolutely take inspiration from daily life with my music, even if it’s not something direct, I always find that I produce better, more creative music when I have the time to spend some time with friends or see something interesting in the world. I find that when I do something to clear my head like go for a walk, I often come up with ideas whilst out, which I usually then make a note or voicenote of and then try to execute in the studio later.

In April, “In My System Ep” was released, your debut ep on Afterlife. First of all I’d like to know what emotions you felt about having a release on a label that currently represents the absolute leader for melodic techno and what relationship you have with Tale of Us.

My emotions for this release were incredible, I had worked towards this dream for a long time so to finally get the EP out there and see them receive the support that they did was unbelievable. I am grateful to Tale Of Us for their frequent trust and support with me for the music.

Melodic techno in the last few years has acquired a strong popularity, numerous artists have established themselves offering this genre. What is the secret to maintaining one’s originality in a market so saturated with artists?

I think the way to maintain originality is to stay true to yourself and musical taste, don’t just try to copy what the popular sound is of the moment. People like to hear fresh unique music and I think it’s easy to see when an artist is producing music they think people will like and not the music they love themselves. I think it’s normal to borrow certain ideas from other tracks but in the end you have to give them something unique to you or different for people to want to listen to it over and over again. You want to be the artist that other people are trying to be like, not the artists trying to be like other people.

In addition to the artistic sphere, there is also your personal sphere. I would like to know what are the main passions outside the world of music and how you manage to cultivate them in such a fast and hectic life.

My main passions outside of music are playing and watching football. Now I’m touring so much it’s hard to balance doing these alongside music and I have had to almost completely stop playing football now but in my spare time I still try to keep up with the latest news from the Premier League. I think as an artist you have to make a lot of sacrifices and decide what is most important to you + what makes you happy.

I know you studied marketing. How important is it for an artist to know how to sell and create their own well-defined image? Do you think this modern aspect is taking over the musical quality?

This is vital these days, the power of Instagram is unbelievable, and I know that many promoters check your Instagram more than anything when considering booking you. Of course, the music has to be top notch too but if you have some nice music with a poor Instagram you will only get so far, the two have to go hand in hand.

You are part of the roster of artists who perform at the Hi in Ibiza. What do you think about this experience and what are you learning from this?

This club is next level, the facilities, staff and crowd are something I rarely experience in a club.

You are only 23 years old and already great recognition and satisfaction. How do you see Massano in ten years and how do you imagine your musical future?

I see myself as being one of the industry leaders in 10 years, creating my own sub-genre of electronic music and having my own independent fan base, artist network and successful label.